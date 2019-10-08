Entertainment What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS

COLIN MOCHRIE'S HYPROV ▪ Oct. 5

Colin Mochrie and hypnotist Asad Mecci in comedy show. 7:30 p.m. $19-$59.

LOS LOBOS ▪ Oct. 9

Grammy Award-winning band. 7:30 p.m. $39-$79.

GET THE LED OUT ▪ Oct. 10

Led Zeppelin tribute. 7:30 p.m. $19-$49.

CHILDREN OF THE DUST BOWL ▪ Oct. 10-11

Gallo Center Repertory Company production. Multi-media Reader’s Theatre production based on the true story of the 1930s migration to California and a school in a farm worker’s camp. 7 p.m. $15-$30.

TAJ EXPRESS ▪ Oct. 11

Bollywood Musical Revue. 8 p.m. $29-$69.

SHARON MCNIGHT ▪ Oct. 12

Modesto native performs the Sophie Tucker Songbook. 7:30 p.m. $30-$40.

THE RAINBOW FISH ▪ Oct. 15

Stage adaptation of Marcus Pfister’s colorful, award-winning book about the beautiful fish who learns to share his most prized possession. 6:30 p.m. $12-$25.

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! ▪ Oct. 17

Culinary hit TV show comes to life, featuring head-to-head cooking competitions with past MasterChef Junior all-stars and fan favorites. 6:30 p.m. $29-$69.

“DRACULA” ▪ Oct. 18-19

Central West Ballet stages the Halloween story. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19, 2 p.m. Oct. 19. $35-$39.

BLUE MAN GROUP ▪ Oct. 18-20

World-renowned bald and blue trio embarks on a new multimedia tour.8 p.m. Oct. 18-19, 2 p.m. Oct. 19, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20. $39-$109.

JASON MRAZ & RAINING JANE ▪ Oct. 23

Rock music. 7:30 p.m. Sold out.

“RIGOLETTO” ▪ Oct. 25-27

Opera Modesto presents the story of a damaged jester. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 2 p.m. Oct. 27. $39-$79.

GRUPO INTOCABLE ▪ Oct. 25

Tejano conjunto music, Norteño folk rhythms, pop ballads and rock. 7:30 p.m. $$49-$89.

CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER ▪ Oct. 26

Comedian. 8 p.m. $$69-$109.

VIVA MOMIX ▪ Oct. 29

Multimedia experience with athletic dance, music, costumes, props. 7 p.m. $25-$75.

THE ODD COUPLE ▪ Nov. 1-2

Gallo Center Repertory Company presents classic Neil Simon play. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2, 2 p.m. Nov. 2. $$15-$30.

BEETHOVEN & DVORÁK ▪ Nov. 1-2

Modesto Symphony Orchestra with Gabriel Martins, cello. 7:30 p.m. $39-$94.

MODESTO SYMPHONY YOUTH ORCHESTRA ▪ Nov. 2

Season opening concert. 2 p.m. $5-$14.

HANNEKE CASSEL BAND ▪ Nov. 3

Contemporary and traditional Scottish music. 3 p.m. Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St. $15-$30.

GOLDEN BOUGH ▪ March 1

Celtic music. 3 p.m. Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St. $15-$30.

AMERICUS BRASS BAND ▪ April 19

Civil War to big band swing. 3 p.m. Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St. $15-$30.

The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100. www.galloarts.org.

MUSIC

UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing

Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing

Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing

Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.

RIVER LIGHTS CHORUS ▪ Ongoing

Women’s four-part a cappella chorus rehearsals, 7-9:30 p.m. Mondays. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. 209-303-7053. www.riverlightschorus.com

TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing

Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.

FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing

9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com

GOOD TIME ACCORDION CLUB ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. Second Wednesdays. Escalon Community Center. $5. 209-544-8655

MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing

Thursdays and Fridays, Sandy Maule. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com

MUSIC AT THE BRAVE BULL ▪ Ongoing

Thursdays, open mic. 701 S. 9th St., Modesto.

THE MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Through Dec. 15

Oct. 20, Silicon Gulch; Nov. 17, KnightSounds Big Band; Dec. 15, Gloria and Friends. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com

SOCK HOP ▪ Oct. 4

West Modesto Community Collaborative presents 1950s and ’60s music. 6-11 p.m. DoubleTree Hotel, 1150 9th St., Modesto. $65, $135 couples. 209-522-6902.

BIG BAND NIGHT MUSIC ▪ Oct. 5

Paul Contos, Marvin McFadden, Bob Secor and more. 7:30 p.m. Columbia College Dogwood Theater.

MICHAEL MCDONALD WITH AMERICA ▪ Oct. 6

Classic rock. 7 p.m. The Fruit Yard Basi Insurance Nationwide Amphitheater, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. $50-$190. www.thefruityardevents.com.

SONORA BACH FESTIVAL ▪ Oct. 6-27

Oct. 6, Youth Finalists’ Concert. 3 p.m. Church of the 49ers, Columbia. $5, free under age 18; Oct. 12, Gala Concert and Dinner with organ and piano concert, 3 p.m. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Sonora, $20 concert only, $40 concert and dinner; Oct. 20, Local’s Concert, 3 p.m. Church of the 49ers, Columbia, $15; Oct. 27, Bach’s Brunch, music and food, 12:30 p.m. Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Sugar Pine. $40. www.sonorabach.org.

“DRACULA” ▪ Oct. 19

Oct. 19, Radio Calvacade Players at Prospect Theatre Project presents recreation of the Mercury Theatre’s broadcast of “Dracula,” 7:30 p.m. 1214 K St., Modesto. $5. prospect.vbotickets.com

SOUND REASONING ▪ Oct. 19

Reggae Rock with Blazing Brass. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $15-$20. info@westsidetheatre.org.

LONG TIME ▪ Oct. 26

Tribute to the music of Boston. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. info@westsidetheatre.org.

HOT CLUB FAUX GITANE ▪ Nov. 7

Gypsy Jazz, Django, Jazz, Eastern European, hints of Klezmer. Part of the Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave. $10-$25. 209 571-6060.

JAMES GARNER'S TRIBUTE TO JOHNNY CASH ▪ Nov. 16

Celebrates the life and music of the legendary “Man in Black.” 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. $25-$45. www.turlocktheatre.org.

U.S. AIR FORCE BAND OF THE GOLDEN WEST HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR ▪ Dec. 9

The only active duty Air Force band west of the Rockies. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. Free, with tickets available at box office. www.turlocktheatre.org.

“THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER” ▪ Dec. 14

Radio Calvacade Players at Prospect Theatre Project presents recreation of the radio broadcast. 7:30 p.m. 1214 K St., Modesto. $5. https://prospecttheaterproject.org/radio-cavalcade/

DUO GADJO ▪ Jan. 12

Jazz with a French flair. Part of the Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave. $10-$25. 209 571-6060.

ADAM SWANSON ▪ Jan. 24

Vintage American popular musicPart of the Turlock Concert Association. 7 p.m. Turlock Community Auditorium, 1574 E Canal Drive. $40-$140. www.turlockconcert.com.

TOM RUSSELL ▪ Feb. 3

Folk-country music and traditional American musician. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. $15-$25. www.turlocktheatre.org.

“THE PHILADELPHIA STORY” <bullet> Feb. 8

Radio Calvacade Players at Prospect Theatre Project presents recreation of the radio broadcast. 7:30 p.m. 1214 K St., Modesto. $5. https://prospecttheaterproject.org/radio-cavalcade/

GRACE LIEBERMAN VALENTINE CABARET AND DAVID BRADFORD TRIBUTE TEA ▪ Feb. 9

Christine Capsuto Shulman and Elizabeth Neff. Part of the Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave. $10-$25. 209 571-6060.

ADAM DEGRAFF ▪ Feb. 15

Violinist, composer, producer, educator, and farmer. Part of the Turlock Concert Association. 7 p.m. Turlock Community Auditorium, 1574 E Canal Drive. $40-$140. www.turlockconcert.com.

NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ROUND ▪ Feb. 29

Stories & Songs from Music City. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. $19-$29. www.turlocktheatre.org.

OPERA MODESTO ▪ March 15

Opera Modesto in a program taken from the Celtic Diaspora. Part of the Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave. $10-$25. 209 571-6060.

ORQUESTA DHARMA ▪ March 19

Latin jazz orchestra. Part of the Turlock Concert Association. 7 p.m. Turlock Community Auditorium, 1574 E Canal Drive. $40-$140. www.turlockconcert.com.

“THE BIG SLEEP” <bullet> April 4

Radio Calvacade Players at Prospect Theatre Project presents recreation of the radio broadcast. 7:30 p.m. 1214 K St., Modesto. $5. https://prospecttheaterproject.org/radio-cavalcade/

THE TEMPTATIONS ▪ April 19

Classic American Motown group. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. $39.50-$69.50. www.turlocktheatre.org.

CALIFORNIA ZEPHYR ▪ April 26

Harmonies and humor. Part of the Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave. $10-$25. 209 571-6060.

THE COMMANDERS ▪ May 23

Jazz, Broadway and patriotic music. Part of the Turlock Concert Association. 7 p.m. Turlock Community Auditorium, 1574 E Canal Drive. $40-$140. www.turlockconcert.com.

“EASY ACES & FATHER KNOWS BEST” <bullet> May 30

Radio Calvacade Players at Prospect Theatre Project presents recreation of the radio broadcast. 7:30 p.m. 1214 K St., Modesto. $5. https://prospecttheaterproject.org/radio-cavalcade/

THE STATE THEATRE

FILM: “THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON” ▪ Oct. 4-10

A down-on-his-luck crab fisherman embarks on a journey to get a young man with Down syndrome to a professional wrestling school. $9-$11.

FILM: “THE DEVIL’S REJECTS” ▪ Oct. 4

Ambushed at their isolated home by Sheriff Wydell and a squad of armed men, Otis Firefly and his sister, Baby, manage to escape unharmed. 9 p.m. $11

FILM: “LOVE, SIMON” ▪ Oct. 5

Simon Spier keeps a huge secret from his family, his friends and all of his classmates: he's gay. 2 p.m. $10.

FILM: “DEATH BECOMES HER” ▪ Oct. 6

After two women kill each other in their battle for the man they love, a magical potion revives them as the undead. 5 p.m. $9.

FILM: “HOCUS POCUS” ▪ Oct. 9

During a Halloween in Salem, Mass., three witches are accidentally reincarnated as a young boy tries to impress the girl of his dreams. 7 p.m. $11.

FILM: “DOWNTON ABBEY” ▪ Oct. 11-17

The Crawleys and their servants prepare for a royal visit from the king and queen. $9-$11.

LE CIRQUE ▪ Oct.12

Fundraiser in front of The State Theatre under a big top circus tent. Live auction, silent auction, filet mignon dinner catered by Chef John Surla, stilt walkers, fire jugglers and performance by “America’s Got Talent” finalist, contortionist Sophie Dossi. Ring masters Brian Gini and Sam Pierstorff. 6 p.m. See website for tickets.

FILM: “2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY” ▪ Oct. 16

Humanity finds a mysterious object buried beneath the lunar surface, setting it off on a quest to Mars with the help of super-computer HAL 9000. 7 p.m. $11.

“AGAVE” AND TASTING ▪ Oct. 17

The evening opens with a welcome cocktail, followed by a screening of “Agave: The Spirit of a Nation,” showing how in Mexico families have passed down the tradition of distilling agave for generations. Mezcal and tequila tasting with hors d’ouerves follow film. 5:30 p.m. $45.

FILM: “JUDY” ▪ Oct. 18-24

About showbiz legend Judy Garland. $9-$11.

FILM: “DRACULA” ▪ Oct. 20

Modesto Film Society. The legend of vampire Count Dracula begins here with this original 1931 Dracula film from Bela Lugosi. Lecture before screening at 1:30 p.m., film 2 p.m. $9.

FILM: “THE LAUNDROMAT” ▪ Oct. 21-24

When her idyllic vacation takes an unthinkable turn, Ellen Martin begins investigating a fake insurance policy. $9-$11.

FILM: “SHAUN OF THE DEAD” ▪ Oct. 23

A man decides to turn his life around by winning back his ex-girlfriend, reconciling with his mother and dealing with an entire community that has returned from the dead. 7 p.m. $11.

FILM: “LUCY IN THE SKY” ▪ Oct. 25-31

Natalie Portman plays Lucy Cola, a strong woman whose determination and drive as an astronaut take her to space. $9-$11.

FILM “THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW WITH BARELY LEGAL” ▪ Oct.25

Cult classic. 11 p.m. $13.

THE PINK FLOYD CONCERT EXPERIENCE ▪ Oct. 26

House of Floyd performs. 8 p.m. $20-$38.

The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.

THEATER

“CABARET” ▪ Through Oct. 27

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays, 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Sierra Repertory Theatre East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora. $32-$47.

"THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940" ▪ Through Oct. 13

West Side Players poke fun at the more ridiculous aspects of show biz and the corny thrillers of Hollywood's heyday. 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $15-$20. www.westsidetheatre.org.

“GREASE” ▪ Oct. 25-Dec. 15

Sierra Repertory Theatre presents classic musical. 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, 2 p.m. Thursdays Nov. 14, 21, Dec. 5, 12. Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington, Columbia State Historic Park. sierrarep.org.

“THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE” ▪ Jan. 21

Interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and "Come On Down" to win. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. $29-$49. www.turlocktheatre.org.

GOLDEN DRAGON ACROBATS ▪ Feb. 9

Acrobatics, traditional dance, costumes, ancient and contemporary music and more. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. $22-$34. www.turlocktheatre.org.

CATAPULT: THE AMAZING MAGIC OF SHADOW DANCE ▪ March 22

“America’s Got Talent” finalist from Season 8, Catapult is a magical production with dancers who create shadow silhouettes of shapes from the world around us. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. $19-$35. www.turlocktheatre.org.

TAM-TAM TALENT SHOW ▪ April 4

Fundraiser welcomes local talent of all kinds to compete. 6 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. $15-$20. www.turlocktheatre.org.

ART

ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129

Oct. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.

BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341

Oct. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.

CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627

October, works by Joy Kruger. Oct. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369

Oct. 8-Nov. 15, “Healing Journey – Memorial Medical Center Complementary Therapy Art Show.” Oct. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org

CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935

Oct. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.

www.thechartreusemuse.com.

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000

Oct. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.

DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303

Oct. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.

GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455

Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Boxes, Bags and Buttons, Oh My!” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.

HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950

Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.

McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-495-4620

Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.

PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪

Oct. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.

RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413

Oct. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.

REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385

Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.

STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130

Oct. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.

STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681

Oct. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.

TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990

Oct. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.

UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000

Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.

CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER

INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing

Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.

TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays

Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.

YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE 34 ▪ Through Oct. 6

Lobby Galleries.

“MY HERO!” ▪ Through Jan. 12

Exhibit celebrates and re-envisions the possibilities that exist when you are a superhero. With images that range from humorous to tragic. Ferrari Gallery.

GILGAMESH: THE HERO-Y KING ▪ Through Oct. 6

Light Box Theatre Company. King Gilgamesh thinks he’s the gods’ gift to Uruk. And he has a point, since he’s half god and half man. 7 p.m. Sept. 27-28, Oct. 4-5, 2 p.m. Sept. 28-29, Oct. 5-6. $8-$12.

FAMILY FRIDAY ▪ Oct. 11

Gaelic Heritage celebrating all that is Scottish with the St. Andrew’s Society of Modesto. Listen to live bagpipes, learn about the history and customs of Gaelic culture, and get excited about their upcoming Highland Games. 7-8 p.m. Free.

SUPERHERO SOIREE ▪ Oct. 19

Fall Fundraising event celebrating with food, beers and wine. Secial viewing of the "My Hero!" exhibition, and more. Proceeds benefit the "Express Yourself: Justin Ferrari Youth Arts Fund" that supports scholarships, field trips and other arts education activities at the Carnegie Arts Center. 7-10 p.m. $60.

FAMILY FRIDAY ▪ Nov. 15

Drum Circle. Drummers of all skill levels and ages can enjoy rhythm and music lead by Drum Love of Modesto. 7-8 p.m. Free.

The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761. www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

CASINOS

BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777

Willow Creek Lounge: Oct. 4, Maxx Cabello Jr.; Oct. 5, Craig Wayne Boyd, Casey James, Adam Wakefield; Oct. 10, The Jones Gang; Oct. 11, Bobby Zoppi & The Corduroys; Oct. 12, Momotombo; Oct.17, King Hippo; Oct. 18, Laurie Morvan; Oct. 19, Foreverland; Oct. 24, Joni Morris; Oct. 25, Faultline; Oct. 26, Lynette Shebyrd. Westside Pavilion: Oct. 6, Peter Frampton; Oct. 12 Foreigner. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.

CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243

14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.

CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646

16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.

CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946

711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.

THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777

1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.

JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466

Oct. 12, Dennis DeYoung; Oct. 17, Dennis DeYoung; Oct. 27, Angeline Quinto and K Brosas; Nov. 1, Night Moves/Creedence Classic Revival; Nov. 9, House of Floyd; Dec. 8, Blue Öyster Cult; Dec. 13, Queensrÿche; Dec. 15, Tribute to the Beatles’ White Album; Jan. 25, The Iron Maidens. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson. www.jacksoncasino.com.

RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495

1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.

COMEDY

GALLAGHER'S LAST SMASH FAREWELL TOUR ▪ Nov. 9

Comedian and famous watermelon smasher. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. $25-$39. www.turlocktheatre.org.

FESTIVALS & FAIRS

MODESTO OKTOBERFEST ▪ Oct. 4

Held each year by the Modesto Chamber of Commerce, this celebration will feature live music and midway games along with plenty of brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad and, of course, beers all around. Plenty of microbrews will be available for sampling, as will California wines and some nonalcoholic drinks. 5:30-10 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza parking lot, 1000 L St. $35 advance, $40 at the door; age 21-and-older event. modchamberca.chambermaster.com

INTERNATIONAL HERITAGE FESTIVAL ▪ Oct. 5

Enjoy international food, music, dance performances and children’s crafts, fun with Dr. Al Chemist and more at this annual event that celebrates diverse cultures. Children “travel” around the world collecting stamps on their passports. A parade of flags opens the event at 11 a.m. Event runs until 5 p.m. Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave. Free. www.internationalfestivalmodesto.org.

TWAIN HARTE OKTOBERFEST/PINTS IN THE PINES ▪ Oct. 5

Craft beers, German beers, live music, food, wine, vendors and more. Featuring over 25 craft beers, commemorative beer mugs and traditional German food. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 22901 Meadow Drive, Twain Harte. $25. www.twainhartecc.com.

CALAVERAS GRAPE STOMP & GOLD RUSH STREET FAIRE ▪ Oct. 5

Calaveras County celebrates its wine industry with grape stomp competitions. The Gold Rush Street Faire has vendors, arts and crafts, antiques, collectibles and food. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Murphys Park. calaveraswines.org.

LUMBERJACK DAY ▪ Oct. 5

Celebrate the history and traditions of the Calaveras County lumber industry with a parade, car show and vendors, as well as lumberjack competitions including big timbers, chainsaws and axes. There are activities for the kids and food available for purchase. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Main Street and Spink Roads, West Point. www.gocalaveras.com.

MANTECA PUMPKIN FAIR ▪ Oct. 5-6

Entertainment, children’s activities, pumpkin events and more. Saturday features a pumpkin fair after dark event from 7-9 p.m. Sunday features a classic car show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Festival hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Manteca. Free. www.sunrisekiwanis.org.

SONORA BACH FESTIVAL ▪ Oct. 6-27

A lineup of concerts for lovers of baroque and classical music. Highlights include Youth Concert on Oct. 6; Gala Concert, Oct. 12; Locals concert Oct. 20 and Bach’s Brunch Oct. 27. 21. Locations, ticket prices and times vary. Details at www.sonorabach.org.

MODESTO DOWNTOWN SAMPLER ▪ Oct. 8

The Modesto Downtown Improvement District offers an evening of food and drink where patrons can sample items from more than 25 restaurants and listen to local bands. 5:30-9:00 p.m. Downtown Modesto. $20. www.modestosampler.com.

MODESTO HARVEST FESTIVAL ▪ Saturday, Oct. 12

Fete fall in downtown Modesto at this annual event featuring a pumpkin patch, crafts, art show, food, classic-car show, live music and more. Tenth Street Plaza, Modesto. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 209-529-9303.

RIVERBANK CHEESE & WINE EXPOSITION ▪ Oct. 12-13

Riverbank presents its annual festival with multiple wine-tasting sessions each day. There also will be craft beer and cheese tastings, arts and crafts vendors and more. Downtown Riverbank. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free expo; wine tasting prices $20 advance, $30 at the door. www.riverbankcheeseandwine.org.

HARVEST FESTIVAL ▪ Oct. 12-13

Celebrate fall in Oakdale with live music, kids activities, food, arts and crafts and more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Bloomingcamp Ranch, Highway 120, Oakdale. bloomingcampranch.com.

HARVEST FESTIFALL ▪ Oct. 12-13

A cornucopia of crafts, food, demonstrations, music and more at Columbia State Historic Park, decorated for the harvest season. Vendors dressed in 1850s attire will display their handmade arts and crafts and baked goods. Also, demonstrations by the Mother Lode Weavers & Spinners, face painting and children’s activities. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. www.columbiacalifornia.com.

MESOPOTAMIAN FOOD FESTIVAL ▪ Oct. 13

Mediterranean food, live entertainment including Assyrian singer Alan George, exhibits, kids zone, Assyrian folk dancing and more. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. St. Matthew Catholic Church, 3005 6th St., Ceres. Free. 209-667-7468.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS ▪ Oct. 19

Annual traditional holiday celebrating the dead will include musical entertainment, Ballet Folklorico groups, lip sync entertainers, children’s activities, Catrin & Catrina procession, altars, car show, vendors and more. Also showing film “Coco” at 12:30 p.m. at the State Theatre for free. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tenth Street Plaza, downtown Modesto. 209-585-6590.

CENTRAL VALLEY HIGHLAND GAMES & CELTIC FESTIVAL ▪ Oct. 19

Celtic experience of Scottish, Irish, Cornish, Norwegian & Welsh Cultures from St. Andrew’s Society of Modesto. Variety of athletic events, entertainment, vendors and more. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $10-$15. www.standrewsmodesto.org.

MARK TWAIN WILD WEST FEST ▪ Oct. 19

This whimsical festival features three stages of music and comedy, roving street performers, beer, wine, food, shoot-out re-enactments, vendors and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Main Street, downtown Angels Camp. Free. www.gocalaveras.com.

ALL HALLOWS FANTASY FAIRE ▪ Oct. 26-27

Live music, craft vendors, magicians and jugglers, food and drink and more. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. $18-$20 Saturday; $13-$15 Sunday; Free ages 12 and under. www.allhallowsfaire.com.

FOOD & FUN

VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.

VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays

Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.

HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays

Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.

RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays

Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.

RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays

Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.

CERES WOMEN’S CLUB LUNCH ▪ First Tuesdays

11 a.m. first Tuesdays through May. My Garden Cafe, Whitmore Avenue, Ceres. $12.

TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays

VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.

LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays

Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.

FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays

Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.

STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays

Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.

AMERICAN LEGION BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing

Burrito or omelet breakfast. 7-noon third Saturdays. Veterans Service Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15, Modesto. $10, $5 ages 7-12. 888-291-0174 or 209-480-1692.

BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪ Fridays

Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.

KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays

8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.

TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays

Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011. www.sirinc.org.

ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays

Lafayette Lodge #65. Ham and cheese omelet, sausage, biscuits and gravy, all-you-can-eat pancakes with coffee and orange juice. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $8 adults, $3 ages 6-12, Free under age 6 free. 209-853-2128.

SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays

Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos, Oakdale Road and Sylvan Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.

MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Dec. 21

A variety of vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.

BEERS, BRATS, BACON FEST ▪ Oct. 5

Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County event. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. $20, $35 couples. Age 21 and over only. 209-480-9309.

MCHENRY MANSION TABLE SETTING ▪ Oct. 14-15

Annual fundraiser. View more than 35 uniquely decorated tables. Oct. 14 preview day includes beverages, dessert, no-host bar, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., $10. Oct. 15 luncheon, doors open 10:30 a.m., lunch noon, $40, advance only. 209-549-0428.

ESCALON OKTOBERFEST ▪ Oct. 19

Escalon Rotary with sausage tasting, microbrews, wine tasting, music, dancing, more. 4-7 p.m. Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Bellota Road. $35 advance, $40 door. 209-838-7371, 209- 470-2660.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST AND CRAFT FAIR ▪ Oct. 20

Soroptimist International of Modesto event with pancakes, eggs, sausage and beverages included. Craft fair, bake sale and fall decorated pumpkins. Proceeds fund scholarship and community service programs 7:30 a.m.-1230 p.m. Masonic Center, 800 Rose Ave., Modesto. $10.

OKTOBERFEST ▪ Oct. 20

German dinner, beer tasting, live Oktoberfest music, and an auction. AAUW Oakdale, Riverbank and Escalon Branch fundraiser. 4-7 p.m. Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. 2nd Ave., Oakdale. Advance $30, at the door $40. 209-247-2752.

AAUW-ORE OKTOBERFEST FUNDRAISER ▪ Oct. 20

Oakale-Riverbank-Escalon branch of AAUW fundraiser with German food, beer tasting, wine, live music, dancing, gift baskets, and silent and oral auctions. Proceeds fund scholarships to a science camp for 7th grade girls, speech competition for high school students and college scholarships. 4-7 p.m. Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. 2nd Ave, Oakdale. $30 advance, $40 door. 209-247-2752.

ODDS & ENDS

CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing

Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.

www.cafvalleysquadron.org.

AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing

9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.

MCHENRY MANSION TOURS ▪ Ongoing

Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428

AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing

9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $20 adults; $15 seniors/active duty military/youths 13-17; $10 youths 6-12; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178. www.castleairmuseum.org.

REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing

6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.

OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing

Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-848-2231.

TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing

For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Modesto Chamber of Commerce board room, 1114 J. St., Modesto.

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing

First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Scout Hall 4717 Elm St., Denair. 209 883 1663

ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.

IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.

TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing

Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.

TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.

TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing

Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.

SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing

Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing

Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.

BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing

Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.

MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing

Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.

WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing

Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing

First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 1400 N. Tully Road Turlock. 209 883 1663

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing

Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.

CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing

Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.

DELL’OSSO FAMILY FARM MAZE AND PUMPKIN PATCH ▪ Through Oct. 31

Large corn maze. zip lines, haunted castle, more. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Dell’Osso Farms, 26 W. Stewart Road, Lathrop. $14.95 Mondays-Thursdays; $19.95 Fridays-Sundays; free ages 2 and under. Some attraction have additional fees. pumpkinmaze.com.

DUTCH HOLLOW FARMS MAZE AND PUMPKIN PATCH ▪ Through Oct 31

Corn maze, pumpkin patch, zip line, farm area with animals, more. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. 5101 Oakdale Road, Modesto. Admission to the patch is free; attraction fees are $8, $5 for ages 60 and over and free ages 2 and under. dutchhollowfarms.com.

FANTOZZI FARMS CORN MAZE & PUMPKIN PATCH ▪ Through Oct. 31

Two corn mazes, a haunted maze (Friday and Saturday nights only), corn cannons, cow train rides, zombie shooting range, more. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. 2665 Sperry Ave. Patterson. $8-$12. www.fantozzifarms.com.

R.A.M. FARMS MAZE AND PUMPKIN PATCH ▪ Through Oct. 31

Corn maze, Freaky Flashlight Nights Fridays and Saturdays, “Ron’s Scary Shed,” a tractor corral, more. Movies Fridays and Saturdays at dusk. Noon to dusk Mondays-Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. R.A.M. Farms Inc., 716 N. Daubenberger Road, Turlock. Attraction tickets $7-$11. ramfarms.com.

NATURE WALK ▪ Oct. 5

Join Audubon and Sierra Club on a 2-mile walk. Meet at Scenic Oaks Office Park/Mensinger Trail parking lot, Coffee and Scenic. 9-11 a.m. Dry Creek Park, Modesto. 209-300-4253.

MOTHER LODE WEAVERS AND SPINNERS GUILD ▪ Oct. 8

10 a.m. The Church of the 49ers in Columbia. Visitors are welcome. For more info go to www.mlwsguild.org.

STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Oct. 12

Spinning, Weaving, Knitting, Crocheting; anything fiber related. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolumne County Library, Sonora. www.mlwsguild.org or call 533-0593.

SECOND SATURDAY TALK ▪ Oct. 12

Dr. Talitha Agan, an adjunct History Professor at Modesto Junior College, will speak on “The History of Modesto’s Airport District.” 2 p.m. McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.

WHIST CARD PARTY ▪ Oct. 14

Society of St. Isabel event. 1 p.m. St. Stanislaus church hall at 8th and K streets, Modesto. $3. 209-529-4933.

ANTIQUE FAIR ▪ Oct. 19-20

Vendors. 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 20 Veteran's Memorial Hall, Tuolumne. Free with $5 preview 8-9 p.m. Oct. 19. Admission is free with the exception of the preview.

DOWNTOWN MODESTO TRUNK OR TREAT ▪ Oct. 25

Games, music, candy, car show. 5:30-8 p.m. Tenth Street Plaza, Modesto.

VICTORIAN FUNERAL CUSTOMS ▪ Oct. 28-30

McHenry Mansion Foundation tour of Victorian Funeral Customs is a self-guided tour through the mansion draped in black crepe ribbon rosettes and display historic curiosities from the Victorian period. Also 19th Century embalming practices, death masks, séances, spiritualism and phrenology. 5:30-7:30 p.m. McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St., Modesto. $7. 209-549-0428 or McHenryMansion.org.

DANCE CLUBS

RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays

Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.

TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays

7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.

VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays

Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.

FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays

Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Evening dance second Friday each months, 6:30 p.m., $10. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.

USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays

Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.

ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays

7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.

SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays

Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.

TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays

Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.

SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays

Potluck meal with prizes. Noon-6 p.m. second Sundays; noon to 6 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.

SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays

Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.

MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays

Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.