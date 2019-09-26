Entertainment What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS

LUCAS BOHN ▪ Sept. 27

Comedian. 7 p.m. $20-$30.

DIONNE WARWICK ▪ Sept. 27

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Classic pop singer in official season opening concert. 8 p.m.$39-$79.

HOLLYWOOD REVISITED ▪ Sept. 28

Singing and dancing from favorite Hollywood films. 2 p.m. $$19-$49.

SF COMEDY COMPETITION ▪ Sept. 28

Comedy festival and competition. 7 p.m. $25-$35.

JOHN MCEUEN ▪ Sept. 29

Banjo, fiddle, guitar, and mandolin. 4 p.m. $39-$59.

JEN HATMAKER ▪ Oct. 3

Author and speaker. 7:30 p.m. $29-$49.

COLIN MOCHRIE'S HYPROV ▪ Oct. 5

Colin Mochrie and hypnotist Asad Mecci in comedy show. 7:30 p.m. $19-$59.

LOS LOBOS ▪ Oct. 9

Grammy Award-winning band. 7:30 p.m. $39-$79.

The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100. www.galloarts.org.

MUSIC

UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing

Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing

Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing

Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.

RIVER LIGHTS CHORUS ▪ Ongoing

Women’s four-part a cappella chorus rehearsals, 7-9:30 p.m. Mondays. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. 209-303-7053. www.riverlightschorus.com

TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing

Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.

FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing

9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com

GOOD TIME ACCORDION CLUB ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. Second Wednesdays. Escalon Community Center. $5. 209-544-8655

MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing

Thursdays and Fridays, Sandy Maule. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com

MUSIC AT THE BRAVE BULL ▪ Ongoing

Thursdays, open mic. 701 S. 9th St., Modesto.

THE MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Through Dec. 15

Oct. 20, Silicon Gulch; Nov. 17, KnightSounds Big Band; Dec. 15, Gloria and Friends. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com

MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through Sept 28

Sept. 27, Johnny rocket and the Thrust; Sept. 28 Eric Bensen and friends. Thursdays, David Dow and friends. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.

HOOTENANNY ▪ Sept. 29

Community sing-along of favorite songs from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. 1 p.m. Columbia's Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson St., Columbia. Free.

SOCK HOP ▪ Oct. 4

West Modesto Community Collaborative presents 1950s and ’60s music. 6-11 p.m. DoubleTree Hotel, 1150 9th St., Modesto. $65, $135 couples. 209-522-6902.

BIG BAND NIGHT MUSIC ▪ Oct. 5

Paul Contos, Marvin McFadden, Bob Secor and more. 7:30 p.m. Columbia College Dogwood Theater.

THE STATE THEATRE

FILM: “ZEROVILLE” ▪ Sept. 27-Oct. 3

With two tattoos of Montgomery Clift and Elizabeth Taylor on his shaved head, Vikar rides a bus into Hollywood and soon makes an impression on a beautiful actress. 4 and 7 p.m. $9-$11.

STROLL DOWN PENNEY LANE ▪ Sept. 28

Paul McCartney multimedia experience. 7 p.m. $25-$35.

FILM: “NAPOLEON DYNAMITE” ▪ Sept. 29

Classic film. 2 p.m. $9.

FILM: “A TREE GROWS IN BROOKLYN” ▪ Oct. 1

Encouraged by her idealistic father, a bright and imaginative young woman comes of age in a Brooklyn tenement during the early 1900s. 6:30 p.m. $10.

KICKOFF TO 85TH BIRTHDAY EVENT ▪ Oct. 2

Birthday celebration begins with an 85-day countdown. Kickoff will include showing serials and shorts from 1934, serving light hors d’oeuvres, concessions specials and giving tours of the theater. 5-8 p.m. $5.

FILM: “LOVE, SIMON” ▪ Oct. 5

Simon Spier keeps a huge secret from his family, his friends and all of his classmates: he's gay. 2 p.m. $10.

FILM: “DEATH BECOMES HER” ▪ Oct. 6

After two women kill each other in their battle for the man they love, a magical potion revives them as the undead. 5 p.m. $9.

FILM: “HOCUS POCUS” ▪ Oct. 9

During a Halloween in Salem, Mass., three witches are accidentally reincarnated as a young boy tries to impress the girl of his dreams. 7 p.m. $11.

The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.

THEATER

“CABARET” ▪ Through Oct. 27

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays, 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Sierra Repertory Theatre East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora. $32-$47.

“SILENCE IS GOLDEN TABLE READING” ▪ Sept. 28

Written by Arnold Schmidt and Ken White. Following the reading, there will be a feedback session. Free.

"THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940" ▪ Oct. 4-13

West Side Players poke fun at the more ridiculous aspects of show biz and the corny thrillers of Hollywood's heyday. 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $15-$20. www.westsidetheatre.org.

“SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF” ▪ Through Oct. 6

A one-man show about the life and work of the incomparable Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-21, 27-28, Oct. 3-5, 2 p.m. Sept. 22, 29, Oct. 6. Prospect Theater Company, 1214 K St., Modesto. $25. prospecttheaterproject.org

ART

ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129

Oct. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.

BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341

Oct. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.

CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627

September-October, works by Joy Kruger. Oct. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369

Through Oct. 4, “Autumn Art Festival IV.” Oct. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org

CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935

Oct. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.

www.thechartreusemuse.com.

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000

Oct. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.

DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303

Oct. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.

GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455

Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Boxes, Bags and Buttons, Oh My!” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.

HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950

Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.

McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-495-4620

Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.

PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪

Oct. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.

RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413

Oct. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.

REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385

Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.

STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130

Oct. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.

STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681

Oct. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.

TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990

Oct. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.

UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000

Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.

CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER

INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing

Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.

TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays

Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.

YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE 34 ▪ Through Oct. 6

Lobby Galleries.

“MY HERO!” ▪ Through Jan. 12

Exhibit celebrates and re-envisions the possibilities that exist when you are a superhero. With images that range from humorous to tragic. Ferrari Gallery.

GILGAMESH: THE HERO-Y KING ▪ Sept. 27-Oct. 6

Light Box Theatre Company. King Gilgamesh thinks he’s the gods’ gift to Uruk. And he has a point, since he’s half god and half man. 7 p.m. Sept. 27-28, Oct. 4-5, 2 p.m. Sept. 28-29, Oct. 5-6. $8-$12.

The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761. www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

CASINOS

BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777

Willow Creek Lounge: Sept. 27, Priss; Sept. 28, Neon Playboys; Oct. 3, Just for Laughs; Oct. 4, Maxx Cabello Jr.; Oct. 5, Craig Wayne Boyd, Casey James, Adam Wakefield; Oct. 10, The Jones Gang; Oct. 11, Bobby Zoppi & The Corduroys; Oct. 12, Momotombo; Oct.17, King Hippo; Oct. 18, Laurie Morvan; Oct. 19, Foreverland; Oct. 24, Joni Morris; Oct. 25, Faultline; Oct. 26, Lynette Shebyrd. Westside Pavilion: Oct. 6, Peter Frampton; Oct. 12 Foreigner. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.

CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243

14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.

CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646

16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.

CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946

711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.

THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777

1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.

JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466

Nov. 1, Night Moves/Creedence Classic Revival; Nov. 9, House of Floyd; Dec. 8, Blue Öyster Cult; Dec. 13, Queensrÿche; Jan. 25, The Iron Maidens. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson. www.jacksoncasino.com.

RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495

1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.

FESTIVALS & FAIRS

EGYPTIAN FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 28

Music, food, bazaar, tours of church grounds, pharaoh photo studio, activities for kids, clothes boutique. 4-8 p.m. St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church, 315 Orange Ave., Ripon. Free. 209-599-3310.

BLUES AND BONES FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 28

Annual music festival and barbecue competition. Event features live music by Shane Dwight, Terrie Odabi, Jeramy Norris And The Dangerous Mood, Ryder Green. 11 a.m. Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 101 Frogtown Road, Angels Camp. $29.99. bluesandbones.com.

COYOTEFEST ▪ Sept. 28

This annual event features a coyote howl contest, live music, booths, food and vendors, kids activities, antique and classic car show and parade. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Downtown Coulterville. Free. coultervillehistorycenter.org

FIDDLE & BANGO CONTEST AND CHILI COOK-OFF ▪ Sept. 28

The “Bango” misspelling dates way back when this annual event began. Musicians compete for prizes for fiddle, banjo, vocal, guitar, mandolin and song categories. 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Columbia State Historic Park. 209-536-1672.

IRONSTONE CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE ▪ Sept. 28

Annual event with more than 300 antique and classic cars and other vehicles. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys. $25-$45, free under age 14. 209-269-6950.

TASTES OF THE VALLEY ▪ Oct. 3

Stanislaus State Agriculture Department and Friends of the Fair Foundation present the annual event. Samples from wineries and brewers from around the region, local cheesemakers and restaurants with small plates. 6-9 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds. 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $50. www.csustan.edu/agriculture/tastes-valley.

MODESTO OKTOBERFEST ▪ Oct. 4

Held each year by the Modesto Chamber of Commerce, this celebration will feature live music and midway games along with plenty of brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad and, of course, beers all around. Plenty of microbrews will be available for sampling, as will California wines and some nonalcoholic drinks. 5:30-10 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza parking lot, 1000 L St. $35 advance, $40 at the door; age 21-and-older event. modchamberca.chambermaster.com

INTERNATIONAL HERITAGE FESTIVAL ▪ Oct. 5

Enjoy international food, music, dance performances and children’s crafts, fun with Dr. Al Chemist and more at this annual event that celebrates diverse cultures. Children “travel” around the world collecting stamps on their passports. A parade of flags opens the event at 11 a.m. Event runs until 5 p.m. Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave. Free. www.internationalfestivalmodesto.org.

TWAIN HARTE OKTOBERFEST/PINTS IN THE PINES ▪ Oct. 5

Craft beers, German beers, live music, food, wine, vendors and more. Featuring over 25 craft beers, commemorative beer mugs and traditional German food. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 22901 Meadow Drive, Twain Harte. $25. www.twainhartecc.com.

CALAVERAS GRAPE STOMP & GOLD RUSH STREET FAIRE ▪ Oct. 5

Calaveras County celebrates its wine industry with grape stomp competitions. The Gold Rush Street Faire has vendors, arts and crafts, antiques, collectibles and food. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Murphys Park. calaveraswines.org.

LUMBERJACK DAY ▪ Oct. 5

Celebrate the history and traditions of the Calaveras County lumber industry with a parade, car show and vendors, as well as lumberjack competitions including big timbers, chainsaws and axes. There are activities for the kids and food available for purchase. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Main Street and Spink Roads, West Point. www.gocalaveras.com.

MANTECA PUMPKIN FAIR ▪ Oct. 5-6

Entertainment, children’s activities, pumpkin events and more. Saturday features a pumpkin fair after dark event from 7-9 p.m. Sunday features a classic car show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Festival hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Manteca. Free. www.sunrisekiwanis.org.

SONORA BACH FESTIVAL ▪ Oct. 6-27

A lineup of concerts for lovers of baroque and classical music. Highlights include Youth Concert on Oct. 6; Gala Concert, Oct. 12; Locals concert Oct. 20 and Bach’s Brunch Oct. 27. 21. Locations, ticket prices and times vary. Details at www.sonorabach.org.

MODESTO DOWNTOWN SAMPLER ▪ Oct. 8

The Modesto Downtown Improvement District offers an evening of food and drink where patrons can sample items from more than 25 restaurants and listen to local bands. 5:30-9:00 p.m. Downtown Modesto. $20. www.modestosampler.com.

FOOD & FUN

MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Dec. 21

A variety of vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.

TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 28

8 a.m.-1 p.m Saturdays, Main Street from Palm to Center streets.

TASTES OF THE VALLEY ▪ Oct. 3

Stanislaus State Agriculture Program and Friends of the Fair Foundation present wineries and brewers from around the region offering samples of wines and beers; cheesemakers and some local restaurants will have small plates. 6-9 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, Turlock. $50. https://www.csustan.edu/agriculture/tastes-valley

BEERS, BRATS, BACON FEST ▪ Oct. 5

Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County event. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. $20, $35 couples. Age 21 and over only. 209-480-9309.

ODDS & ENDS

MODESTO AREA PARTNERS IN SCIENCE ▪ Sept. 27

Brandon Wood, LLNL, will discuss the promises, challenges, and opportunities for realizing a hydrogen-powered future. 7:30 p.m. Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall 132. Free.

WOODWORKER’S EXHIBITION ▪ Through Sept. 29

Tuolumne River Woodworkers Association offers 200 member’s artistic pieces. McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.

NATURE WALK ▪ Oct. 5

Join Audubon and Sierra Club on a 2-mile walk. Meet at Scenic Oaks Office Park/Mensinger Trail parking lot, Coffee and Scenic. 9-11 a.m. Dry Creek Park, Modesto. 209-300-4253.

MOTHER LODE WEAVERS AND SPINNERS GUILD ▪ Oct. 8

10 a.m. The Church of the 49ers in Columbia. Visitors are welcome. For more info go to www.mlwsguild.org.