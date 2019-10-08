Entertainment
Do you watch “Masterchef Junior” on TV? See live competition in Modesto; more events
Masterchef Junior Live!
The Fox Network culinary hit TV show comes to life at the Gallo Center, featuring head-to-head cooking competitions with past “MasterChef Junior” all-stars and fan favorites. There will be Q&A sessions and an immersive audience experience.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $29-$69
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
“The Rainbow Fish”
This stage adaptation of Marcus Pfister’s colorful, award-winning book about the beautiful fish that learns to share his most prized possession comes to the Gallo Center. Mermaid Theatre’s puppetry, scenic effects and original music provide very young audiences with an introduction to the performing arts.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $12-$25
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Sharon McNight
Modesto native and Tony Award nominee Sharon McNight performs the Sophie Tucker Songbook at the Gallo Center. Tucker performed on stage, TV, radio and film and was part of the Ziegfeld Follies. The concert is a history of the music and style of burlesque, vaudeville, Broadway and Las Vegas. Recommended for age 18 and older.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $30-$40
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Riverbank Cheese & Wine Expo
Riverbank presents its annual festival celebrating that perfect pairing of wine and cheese. There will be multiple wine-tasting sessions each day. There also will be craft beer and cheese tastings, arts and crafts vendors and more.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12-13
WHERE: Downtown Riverbank
TICKETS: Free expo; wine tasting prices $20 advance, $30 at the door.
ONLINE: www.riverbankcheeseandwine.org.
Le Cirque
This fundraiser will be held in front of The State Theatre under a big-top circus tent, part of its 85th anniversary celebration. There will be live and silent auctions, dinner catered by chef John Surla, stilt walkers and fire jugglers. Also planned is a performance by “America’s Got Talent” finalist, contortionist Sophie Dossi, with ringmasters Brian Gini and Sam Pierstorff.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $300 single seat
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Modesto Harvest Festival
Celebrate the onset of fall in downtown Modesto at this annual event featuring a pumpkin patch, crafts, art show, food, classic-car show, live music and more.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12
WHERE: Tenth Street Plaza, Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-529-9303
