Hypnosis and Improv? Show combines the two at Modesto Gallo Center; more entertainment
Colin Mochrie’s Hyprov
Improv and comedian Colin Mochrie and hypnotist Asad Mecci bring a new comedy show to the Gallo Center. Volunteers from the audience will be put under hypnosis, then whittled down until the five best, when Colin Mochrie takes the stage to improvise with them while they are still under hypnosis.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$59
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Los Lobos
Los Lobos was an East L.A. neighborhood legend, Sunset Strip regular and a Grammy Award-winning band by the time they recorded “How Will The Wolf Survive?” in 1984. Two more Grammys, a hit single, “La Bamba,” and performances across the globe later, Los Lobos is celebrating 45 years in the business.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $39-$79
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
“Children of the Dust Bowl”
This Gallo Center Repertory Theatre production was adapted for the stage by Gallo Rep Artistic Director Jim Johnson. The show is a multimedia Reader’s Theatre production based on the true story of the migration to California of the 1930s and a school in a farm worker’s camp.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Oct. 10-11
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $15-$30
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Peter Frampton
Classic rocker Frampton is in the middle of his “Finale: The Farewell Tour.” The guitarist and singer has been diagnosed with inclusion body myositis, a degenerative muscle disease that will rob him of the ability to use his arms, fingers and legs. Also on the bill is Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening,
WHEN: 7 p.m. Oct. 6
WHERE: Black Oak Casino Westside Pavilion
TICKETS: $89-$199
ONLINE: www.blackoakcasino.com
Oktoberfest
Modesto Oktoberfest returns, held each year by the Modesto Chamber of Commerce. The celebration will feature live music and midway games along with plenty of brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad and, of course, beers all around. Plenty of microbrews will be available for sampling, as will California wines and some nonalcoholic drinks. Age 21-and-older event.
WHEN: 5:30-10 p.m. Oct. 4
WHERE: Modesto Centre Plaza parking lot, 1000 L St.
TICKETS: $35 advance, $40 at the door
ONLINE: modchamberca.chambermaster.com
Cultural festival
Enjoy the annual International Heritage Festival with food, music, dance performances and children’s crafts, fun with Dr. Al Chemist and more. This annual event celebrates diverse cultures. Children “travel” around the world collecting stamps on their passports. A parade of flags opens the event at 11 a.m.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 5
WHERE: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.internationalfestivalmodesto.org
