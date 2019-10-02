Hypnosis and Improv? Show combines the two at Modesto Gallo Center; more entertainment

Hypnotist Asad Mecci and Colin Mochrie will perform at the Gallo Center for the Arts. Gallo Center for the Arts

Gallo Center for the Arts

Colin Mochrie’s Hyprov

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Improv and comedian Colin Mochrie and hypnotist Asad Mecci bring a new comedy show to the Gallo Center. Volunteers from the audience will be put under hypnosis, then whittled down until the five best, when Colin Mochrie takes the stage to improvise with them while they are still under hypnosis.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $19-$59

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Gallo Center for the Arts

Los Lobos

Los Lobos was an East L.A. neighborhood legend, Sunset Strip regular and a Grammy Award-winning band by the time they recorded “How Will The Wolf Survive?” in 1984. Two more Grammys, a hit single, “La Bamba,” and performances across the globe later, Los Lobos is celebrating 45 years in the business.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$79

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

“Children of the Dust Bowl”

This Gallo Center Repertory Theatre production was adapted for the stage by Gallo Rep Artistic Director Jim Johnson. The show is a multimedia Reader’s Theatre production based on the true story of the migration to California of the 1930s and a school in a farm worker’s camp.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Oct. 10-11

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $15-$30

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Peter Frampton performs at the Horseshoe Casino in Cincinnati, Ohio. Amy Harris Lexington

Peter Frampton

Classic rocker Frampton is in the middle of his “Finale: The Farewell Tour.” The guitarist and singer has been diagnosed with inclusion body myositis, a degenerative muscle disease that will rob him of the ability to use his arms, fingers and legs. Also on the bill is Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening,

WHEN: 7 p.m. Oct. 6

WHERE: Black Oak Casino Westside Pavilion

TICKETS: $89-$199

ONLINE: www.blackoakcasino.com

Beer math to remember: A one-liter stein is approximately one quart, or 32 ounces. So go easy on the refills. IDAHO STATESMAN

Oktoberfest

Modesto Oktoberfest returns, held each year by the Modesto Chamber of Commerce. The celebration will feature live music and midway games along with plenty of brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad and, of course, beers all around. Plenty of microbrews will be available for sampling, as will California wines and some nonalcoholic drinks. Age 21-and-older event.

WHEN: 5:30-10 p.m. Oct. 4

WHERE: Modesto Centre Plaza parking lot, 1000 L St.

TICKETS: $35 advance, $40 at the door

ONLINE: modchamberca.chambermaster.com

Attendees of the 22nd annual International Heritage Festival get passport stamps from the many different tents with representatives for their respective countries offering information, and traditional food and crafts. Modesto Bee

Cultural festival

Enjoy the annual International Heritage Festival with food, music, dance performances and children’s crafts, fun with Dr. Al Chemist and more. This annual event celebrates diverse cultures. Children “travel” around the world collecting stamps on their passports. A parade of flags opens the event at 11 a.m.

WHEN: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 5

WHERE: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.internationalfestivalmodesto.org