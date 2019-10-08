MAMA having a birthday. Musicians, venues will be honored at Modesto’s State Theatre

Submitted by Chris Murphy

MAMA is turning 20.

To mark the anniversary of the Modesto Area Music Association Awards, founders Chris Murphy and Chris Ricci are planning a gala ceremony at the State Theatre on Oct. 15.

“For 20 years, the MAMAs have celebrated the wide variety of musical talent, events and venues in the greater Modesto area,” said a press release from Murphy. “This year, the awards are bigger than ever with special performances from winners of years past. The MAMAs also reflect new excitement in variety of music being created in our area.”

There will be more than 250 nominees in 21 categories this year, he said.

The ceremony is an invitation-only, black-tie event. Each category winner receives a laser-cut stainless steel MAMA Carhop Award, donated each year by Beeler Industries.

Although not open to the public, the awards are determined by music fans in the region, who can vote once in each category. There are web link vote buttons on the ModestoView.com and www.modestoareamusic.com websites, the release said. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct 13.

And those who aren’t there can watch online as the MAMAs ceremony is streamed live at www.ModestoView.com.

This year, the MAMA Awards will celebrate and honor KFIV and some of its past DJs, the radio station that played rock ’n’ roll from the 1950s through the 1970s, the release said.

MAMA nominees were selected by local promoters, DJs, producers, media and venue operators based on factors such as number of events performed, quality of promotion, online and social media presence, contact and booking details, and the quality of the music and sound, according to the release.

There will be special performances from past MAMA winners Flying Blind and UVR the MAMA Winning Women, the release said, with a special tribute to the 50-year anniversary of Woodstock, and more.