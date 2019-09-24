Take a ‘Stroll Down Penny Lane’, have some laughs, more Modesto region entertainment

“Stroll Down Penny Lane” comes to the State Theatre, a live performance with accompanying films of the music of Paul McCartney. Karin Conn PR

Karin Conn PR

Paul McCartney multimedia show

“Stroll Down Penny Lane” comes to the State Theatre, a live performance with accompanying films of the music of Paul McCartney. The show includes songs spanning McCartney’s career performed by Bay Area musicians who delve into the music and song origins.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25-$35

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

Comedy competition

The annual San Francisco Comedy Competition returns to the Gallo Center, with the five finalists in this year’s group having survived an elimination process that started with hundreds of applicants. Each will offer a 12- to 15-minute set. This show has adult content.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25-$35

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Dwight Mahabir will star as Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong for Prospect Theater Project. Eric Bjerke Sr.

“Satchmo”

Prospect Theater Project presents a one-man show, “Satchmo at the Waldorf,” about the life and work of Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong. Dwight Mahabir will star in the story of the musician’s life and work.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Oct. 3-5, 2 p.m. Sept. 29, Oct. 6

WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25

ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org

Rita Gouda (left) leads a tour of St. Mark Copic Orthodox Church during the Egyptian Festival at St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church in Ripon California on October 15, 2016. John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com

Egyptian fest

St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church in Ripon returns with its annual Egyptian Festival. There will be music, food, a bazaar, tours of church grounds, pharaoh photo studio, activities for kids a clothes boutique and more.

WHEN: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

WHERE: St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church, 315 Orange Ave., Ripon

ADMISSION: Free

CALL: 209-599-3310

“King” at Carnegie

Light Box Theatre Company presents “Gilgamesh: The Hero-y King” at the Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock. King Gilgamesh thinks he’s the gods’ gift to Uruk. But Gilgamesh is driving his people crazy.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sept. 27-28, Oct. 4-5, 2 p.m. Sept. 28-29, Oct. 5-6

WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock

TICKETS: $8-$12

ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org

More comedy





Elementary-school-teacher-turned-stand-up-comedian Lucas Bohn returns to the Gallo Center. He performs a clean comedy show and has shared the stage with Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Fallon, and Kevin Hart.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $20-$30

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org