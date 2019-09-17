One-man show on Louis Armstrong comes to Modesto’s Prospect Theater

Dwight Mahabir will star as Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong for Prospect Theater Project.

Prospect Theater Project presents a one-man show on the life of Louis Armstrong.

“Satchmo at the Waldorf,” written by Terry Teachout, will be directed by Prospect’s Founding Artistic Director Jack Souza. The show runs Sept. 20-Oct. 6 at the Modesto theater.

Dwight Mahabir will star as Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong in the show about the musician’s life and work. Armstrong was best known for his career as a jazz musician, an innovator of both trumpet playing and jazz singing who was beloved by millions, according to a press release from Prospect.

“The play begins in March of 1971, just months before Armstrong’s death. As he looks back at his life and career, the audience journeys back through time with him,” the release said. He recalls his former longtime manager, Joe Glaser, and fellow jazz trumpeter Miles Davis.

“It is in these flashbacks that we see the struggles that Armstrong faced as a black artist who was not only carving a path for himself and others in a young art form, but who also lived during the violence of Jim Crow and then the revolution of the Civil Rights Movement,” according to the release.

Mahabir also plays the roles of Glaser and Davis.

“Sharing this story of one of the most iconic musicians in history has been an honor,” Mahabir said in the release.

“SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF”

WHEN: Sept. 20-Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m. 20- 21, 27-28, October 3-5, 2 p.m. 22, 29, Oct. 6

WHERE: Prospect Theater Company, 1214 K St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25

ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org