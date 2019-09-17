Cultural fests, “Cabaret,” Josh Turner, more set to entertain in Modesto, Mother Lode

Jerry Lee and Ahna Kerr in “Cabaret” for Sierra Repertory Theatre.

‘Cabaret’

Sierra Repertory Theatre presents the classic musical. In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920s draw to a close, a master of ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the “Cabaret.”

WHEN: 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Sept. 20-Oct. 27

WHERE: Sierra Repertory Theatre East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora

TICKETS: $32-$47

ONLINE: www.sierrarep.org

Country music

Josh Turner brings his hits to the Gallo Center. He’s scored multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM Awards nominations and received six Inspirational Country Music Awards. His hits include “Hometown Girl,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Your Man,” “Time Is Love,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance” and “Long Black Train.”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $49-$99

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Opera concert

Opera Modesto presents a special afternoon concert featuring a trio of performers. “A Fall Cornucopia of Song” stars baritone Joseph Wiggett and soprano Sandra Bengochea, accompanied by Yan Yan Chan.

WHEN: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

WHERE: Private home

TICKETS: $30-$50

www.operamodesto.org

Library Local Author Fair

Meet local authors at the Stanislaus County Library’s 10th annual event. The fair will feature selections for children, teens and adults in various genres. Books will be available for sale from the authors.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

WHERE: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.stanislauslibrary.org

Greek Food Festival

The annual cultural event features a Greek dinner, outdoor coffeehouse, marketplace, bakery and tour of the host Byzantine-style Orthodox Church.

WHEN: Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21-22

WHERE: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 313 Tokay Ave., Modesto

TICKETS: $15 advance; $18 adults at the door, $9 under age 12

ONLINE: www.goannunciation.org

Assyrian Fest

Food, historical exhibits, live entertainment, a kids zone and carnival rides will be on hand during this annual celebration of the Assyrian culture.

WHEN: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 21-22

WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock

ADMISSION: $1

ONLINE: www.cvassyrianfestival.com

Madweek

Formerly the Modesto Architecture Festival, the celebration now encompasses design. The week-long event features tours, exhibits, films, workshops, speakers, installations and kids activities.

WHEN: Various times, Sept. 21-28

WHERE: Various locations

ONLINE: www.madweek.org