Love superheroes? See artistic side at exhibit; more Modesto, Mother Lode area events

The "My Hero!" exhibit come to the Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock.

Carnegie Arts Center

Carnegie exhibit

The “My Hero!” exhibit opens this weekend at the Carnegie Arts Center. The show celebrates and re-envisions the possibilities that exist when you are a superhero, with images that range from humorous to tragic.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Sept. 14-Jan. 12

WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway Turlock

ADMISSION: $5-$7, free age 12 and under

ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org

Art in the air

The Columbia Art Show is an annual event that features more than 50 painters, potters, sculptors and photographers displaying art on the streets of Columbia State Historic Park.

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15

WHERE: Columbia State Historic Park, Main and State streets

ADMISSION: Free

CALL: 209-536-1329

Acorn fest

The Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians celebrates the 53rd annual celebration of the black oak acorn harvest with traditional dancers, native arts and crafts and more, including an intertribal pow wow, deep-pit barbecue dinner and Indian tacos.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 14-15

WHERE: Tuolumne Rancheria, 19595 Mi-Wu St., Tuolumne

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: mewuk.com.

Cheech Marin, left, and Tommy Chong pose for a portrait to promote the 40th anniversary of "Up in Smoke" on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Funny men

Iconic comedy duo Cheech & Chong come to the Gallo Center. Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong have been entertaining fans for more than four decades. With nine albums from 1972 through 1985, they were nominated for four Grammy Awards, winning the Best Comedy Album.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $49-$99

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Denair hosted their Farm and Family Festival, Saturday. Families, locals and visitors sit on hay bails waiting for the next stage performance. September 17, 2011

Farm fest

The Denair Farm and Family Festival features food and craft vendors, entertainment, a farm equipment show and more. There also will be a Tractor Parade along Main Street.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14

WHERE: Downtown Denair

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.denairfestival.com.

Gallo Center for the Arts

Christian music

Contemporary Christian singer Mark Schultz brings his music to the Gallo Center. The artist has been nominated for numerous Dove Awards, winning his first in 2006.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$49

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org