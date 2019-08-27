Modesto teen singer takes top prize in 10th annual Valley Talent Project

Singer Kalea Jackson won the grand prize at the 10th annual Valley Talent Project before a sold-out crowd at the Gallo Center for the Arts on Saturday night.

The 14-year-old solo singer wowed the crowd to win the E.&J Gallo Winery $3,000 award.

The night’s other winners were:

Female Vocal Talent Achievement Award ($750): Zoey Rae

Male Vocal Male Vocal Talent Achievement Award ($750): George Costa Jr.

Clark & Marion Bradford Dance Solo Talent Achievement Award ($750): Ava Archibeque





Save Mart Dance Ensemble Talent Achievement Award ($750): Unique Visions Dance Co.





Instrumental Talent Achievement Award ($750): Jack Douglass





Specialty Talent Achievement Award ($750): Bennett Vickery

KHOP Band Talent Achievement Award ($750): Esoteric

ModestoView Original Music Composition Award ($750): Ladybug by Patty Castillo Davis





Modesto Bee Audience Favorite Award ($750): Luso-American Youth Council #24





Paul Tischer Classical Music Scholarship ($750): Katie Elson

Ryan Dickerson Scholarship for Most Promising Talent Sponsored by The Bob & Marie Gallo Foundation ($500): Lauren Velasco

Melanee Wyatt Scholarship for Musical Theater Education Sponsored by The Bob & Marie Gallo Foundation ($500): Zoey Rae

The evening was capped by the return of singer Lindsay Pearce, the winner of the very first event — previously titled Valley’s Got Talent — who went on to compete on “The Glee Project,” which at the time was a TV competition to win a spot on the then-phenom series “Glee.”

She performed two songs, the second of which was complemented by the dancing of all the contestents, who went through the aisles as Pearce perfored, much to the delight of the audience.

Between songs, the popular and smiling Pearce spoke to the audience about how appreciative she was of her return, and how Modesto proved again to be a bedrock of a community.