If it’s September, it must be time for Picnic at the Pops; more area entertainment

Modesto Symphony Orchestra Picnic at the Pops returns Sept. 7. Modesto Symphony Orchestra

Modesto Symphony Orchestra Picnic at the Pops 2014. Samantha H. Photography Modesto Symphony Orchestra

Picnic at the Pops

This year’s Modesto Symphony opening pops concert features the Classical Mystery Tour, a Beatles tribute. This year’s picnic will feature favorite Beatles hits like “Penny Lane” and “Yesterday” as well as a salute to the 50th anniversary of the album “Abbey Road.”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

WHERE: Gallo Winery Grounds, 2101 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto

TICKETS: $12-$62

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org.

Gallo Center for the Arts

Freddie Mercury tribute

A celebration of the music and life of Queen’s Freddie Mercury comes to the Gallo Center. This two-act musical production promises to be intimate and personal as well as operatic and explosive. It stars Terry Barber, formerly of the Grammy Award-winning group Chanticleer.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $19-$69

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Luis Fonsi performs at the Venezuela Aid Live concert at the Tienditas International Bridge on the outskirts of Cucuta, Colombia, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, on the border with Venezuela. British billionaire Richard Branson organized the mega concert, which features dozens of Latin musicians performing on a giant stage on one side of what Colombian authorities have renamed the “Unity” bridge. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) The Associated Press

Luis Fonsi

The Latin singer brings his Vida World Tour to the Gallo Center. The Grammy Award-nominated and five-time Latin Grammy-winning songwriter, musician and producer is best known as “The Voice of Pop.”

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $89-$149.

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Steve Morse of Deep Purple performs at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018, in Tinley Park, IL. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP) The Associated Press

Classic rock

The Ironstone Vineyards Concert Series brings in classic rock bands Deep Purple and Foghat. Deep Purple helped pioneer and define the hard rock genre. Foghat is best known for its hit “Slow Ride.”

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

WHERE: Ironstone Amphitheatre, 1864 6 Mile Road, Murphys

TICKETS: $40-$405

ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net

Twain Harte event

Twain Harte a la Carte is presented by Soroptimist International of Twain Harte. The event features music by Stompbox with baskets, gift certificates, a silent auction, live auction, opportunity drawings for wagons of wine (40 bottles in each wagon) and the Best of Twain Harte Market.

WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

WHERE: Eproson Park, 22927 Meadow Lane Twain Harte

TICKETS: $40

CALL: 209-536-9227