Entertainment
If it’s September, it must be time for Picnic at the Pops; more area entertainment
Picnic at the Pops
This year’s Modesto Symphony opening pops concert features the Classical Mystery Tour, a Beatles tribute. This year’s picnic will feature favorite Beatles hits like “Penny Lane” and “Yesterday” as well as a salute to the 50th anniversary of the album “Abbey Road.”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7
WHERE: Gallo Winery Grounds, 2101 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto
TICKETS: $12-$62
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org.
Freddie Mercury tribute
A celebration of the music and life of Queen’s Freddie Mercury comes to the Gallo Center. This two-act musical production promises to be intimate and personal as well as operatic and explosive. It stars Terry Barber, formerly of the Grammy Award-winning group Chanticleer.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$69
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Luis Fonsi
The Latin singer brings his Vida World Tour to the Gallo Center. The Grammy Award-nominated and five-time Latin Grammy-winning songwriter, musician and producer is best known as “The Voice of Pop.”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $89-$149.
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Classic rock
The Ironstone Vineyards Concert Series brings in classic rock bands Deep Purple and Foghat. Deep Purple helped pioneer and define the hard rock genre. Foghat is best known for its hit “Slow Ride.”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7
WHERE: Ironstone Amphitheatre, 1864 6 Mile Road, Murphys
TICKETS: $40-$405
ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net
Twain Harte event
Twain Harte a la Carte is presented by Soroptimist International of Twain Harte. The event features music by Stompbox with baskets, gift certificates, a silent auction, live auction, opportunity drawings for wagons of wine (40 bottles in each wagon) and the Best of Twain Harte Market.
WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7
WHERE: Eproson Park, 22927 Meadow Lane Twain Harte
TICKETS: $40
CALL: 209-536-9227
Comments