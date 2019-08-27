Remember the Rat Pack at a revue; more entertainment in Modesto, Mother Lode regions

Central California Art Association

Rat Pack revisited

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Created and performed by Central West Ballet, Rat Pack in Revue is packed with show numbers, danced to the memorable songs from the Rat Pack — Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. Desserts, champagne and other beverages will be offered.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31

WHERE: Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $30-$50

ONLINE: ccaagallery.org

CAESAR LIMA

Los Tigres

Regional Mexican music powerhouse Los Tigres del Norte plays at Ironstone Vineyards. After a five-decade career, Los Tigres continues to be at the forefront of Latin music popularity – still performing regularly and releasing hit songs.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31

WHERE: Ironstone Amphitheatre, 1864 6 Mile Road, Murphys

TICKETS: $50-$130

ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net

Susan Denaker and Jan Leigh Herndon in “Ripcord.” Rich Miller Photography

“Ripcord”

Sierra Repertory Theatre presents “Ripcord,” the story of two elderly women with an intense rivalry — forced to to be roommates at an assisted living facility.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; through Sept. 15

WHERE: Historic Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St., Columbia State Park

TICKETS: $20-$47

ONLINE: sierrarep.org

MGM





Classic film

Two strong personalities meet in “When Harry Met Sally.” The two friends struggle to accept they’re meant for each other, denying the attraction. The classic romantic comedy stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $11

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

Mike Hammer and the Nails perform during the Castle Airport fourth of July celebration and fireworks show in Atwater, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2015. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsunstar.com

Fair time

The Mariposa County Fair returns with agricultural events, displays, demonstrations, entertainment, a rodeo, Destruction Derby, midway and more. Among the entertainment acts will be Mike Hammer and the Nails.

WHEN: Noon-midnight Aug. 30, 8 a.m.-midnight Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 8 a.m.-6 p.m Sept. 2

WHERE: Mariposa County Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Road

TICKETS: $5-$10

ONLINE: www.mariposafair.com

Mother Lode festival

The annual Arnold Arts & Crafts Festival features more than 50 booths of arts and crafts, food to sample and more. Live music by Homegrown Trio both days. Ebbett’s Pass Volunteer Fire Department will have Calaveras County beers to sample.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1

WHERE: Grounds of Bristol’s Ranch House Café in 961 Highway 4, Arnold

TICKETS: Free

CALL: 925-372-8961