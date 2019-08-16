Holding concerts since 1950s, Modesto Community Concert Association to end its run

The Celtic trio Golden Bough will be part of the final Modesto Community Concert Association season. Golden Bough

A musical presence since 1950, the Modesto Community Concert Association will cease after the upcoming season.

“Because of the changes in lifestyles and interests, we feel it is time for us to say goodbye,” Marsha Waggoner, operations manager for the Modesto Community Concert Association, said in a press release.

There will be four final concerts for the 2019-20 season, “chosen to be reflective of the variety of the concerts that we have presented since 1950,” she said. “We know that Modesto is not the town it was in 1950 and today has many options for people to experience live presentations.”

Waggoner said the MCCA has been proud to be a resident company since the opening of the Gallo Center for the Arts and “individually will continue to support the live arts in our community.”

The final lineup of concerts, all at 3 p.m. at the Gallo Center, is:

Sunday, Sept. 15: Andrea Bocelli tribute show starring Chris Pucci

Sunday, Nov. 3: Hanneke Cassel Band, contemporary and traditional Scottish music

Sunday, March 1: Golden Bough, Celtic music

Sunday, April 19: Americus Brass Band, music from Civil War to big band swing

Subscriptions can be purchased beginning at $60, youths $15. Individual adult tickets are $25-$30; individual youth tickets $15. See www.galloarts.org.