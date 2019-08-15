Entertainment
Modesto’s top talent showcase, classic films, the blues, more to keep you entertained
Valley Talent Project: Day 1 highlights
Valley Talent
It will be 10 years since the Gallo Center for the Arts started showcasing local talent. The Valley Talent Project returns with 23 acts performing in a variety of genres. Winner of the first year, Lindsay Pearce, will return to perform.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$30
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
The Four Freshmen
Vocal harmony group The Four Freshmen brings its sound to the Gallo Center for the Arts. The original group was formed in 1948 and turned out several hits. A new, younger lineup keeps the group’s trademark sound alive.
WHEN: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$69
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Horror on screen
Stephen King’s classic horror story “Carrie” returns to the big screen. The State Theatre presents the film version of King’s book about an ostracized teen who has devastating — and deadly — powers.
WHEN: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $11
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Blues music
The State Theatre brings the blues to its theater. The Summer Blues Extravaganza will feature recording artist Chris Cain, local group Big Earl and the Cryin’ Shame with Gravel and Grace.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $20
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Mistlin gala
A gala fundraiser will be held to celebrate the Central California Art Association’s annual Autumn Art Festival at Mistlin Gallery, a juried member exhibition, showing from now until Oct. 4. The gala features live music by Mattea Overstreet, food and a silent auction.
WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24
WHERE: Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $30
ONLINE: mistlingallery.eventbrite.com
“Apocalypse” on big screen
Another classic film comes to the State Theatre, bringing “Apocalypse Now: Final Cut” to its big screen. During the Vietnam War, Captain Willard goes on a confidential assignment to hunt down the decorated Colonel Kurtz, who has reportedly gone insane.
WHEN: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $9
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
