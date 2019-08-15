Modesto’s top talent showcase, classic films, the blues, more to keep you entertained

Valley Talent Project: Day 1 highlights Some of the top acts in the Central Valley converged Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at the Gallo Center for the Arts for the first day of the Valley Talent Project in Modesto, CA Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Some of the top acts in the Central Valley converged Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at the Gallo Center for the Arts for the first day of the Valley Talent Project in Modesto, CA

Lindsay Pearce will return to perform at this year’s Valley Talent Project Gallo Center for the Arts

Valley Talent

It will be 10 years since the Gallo Center for the Arts started showcasing local talent. The Valley Talent Project returns with 23 acts performing in a variety of genres. Winner of the first year, Lindsay Pearce, will return to perform.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $10-$30

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Ryan Merrill Photography

The Four Freshmen

Vocal harmony group The Four Freshmen brings its sound to the Gallo Center for the Arts. The original group was formed in 1948 and turned out several hits. A new, younger lineup keeps the group’s trademark sound alive.

WHEN: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 St., Modesto

TICKETS: $19-$69

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

UNITED ARTISTS

Horror on screen

Stephen King’s classic horror story “Carrie” returns to the big screen. The State Theatre presents the film version of King’s book about an ostracized teen who has devastating — and deadly — powers.

WHEN: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $11

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

“Big” Earl Matthews of Big Earl and the Cryin’ Shame, belts out the lyrics to “Mustang Sally” while his band mates play along for those in attendance to Wednesday’s night out. Modesto Bee

Blues music

The State Theatre brings the blues to its theater. The Summer Blues Extravaganza will feature recording artist Chris Cain, local group Big Earl and the Cryin’ Shame with Gravel and Grace.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $20

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

Mistlin Gallery

Mistlin gala

A gala fundraiser will be held to celebrate the Central California Art Association’s annual Autumn Art Festival at Mistlin Gallery, a juried member exhibition, showing from now until Oct. 4. The gala features live music by Mattea Overstreet, food and a silent auction.

WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

WHERE: Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $30

ONLINE: mistlingallery.eventbrite.com

This image provided by Zoetrope Corp. shows Martin Sheen in a scene from “Apocalypse Now Final Cut,” directed by Francis Ford Coppola. The movie releases in theaters on Aug. 15. (Chas Gerretsen/Nederlands Fotomuseum/Zoetrope Corp. via AP) Chas Gerretsen Zoetrope Corp.

“Apocalypse” on big screen

Another classic film comes to the State Theatre, bringing “Apocalypse Now: Final Cut” to its big screen. During the Vietnam War, Captain Willard goes on a confidential assignment to hunt down the decorated Colonel Kurtz, who has reportedly gone insane.

WHEN: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $9

ONLINE: www.thestate.org