Seniors get feisty in latest comedy from Sierra Rep, held at Columbia theater

Seniors gone wild?

That’s the word from Sierra Repertory Theatre as it presents “Ripcord,” the story of two elderly women with an intense rivalry — forced to to be roommates at an assisted living facility.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire wrote the comedy and has said that it “...harkens back to some of the great comedies about two characters of a certain age really going at it with each other... but what I loved about them was that they were all incredibly human,” according to a press release from SRT.

“Ripcord” is the sixth production in SRT’s 2019 season and will be presented at the Historic Fallon House Theatre in Columbia State Park from Aug. 23 through Sept. 15.

Sharp-tongued Abby Binder hasn’t had enough money to pay for a private room at her assisted living facility, yet she’s enjoyed one because previous roommates have refused to live with her. But her newest roommate, Marilyn Dunne, is a different breed. “She tries to charm Abby by chatting incessantly and arranging for her favorite food to be prepared in the cafeteria. Abby’s not having it,” the SRT release said.

Always happy, Marilyn agrees to seek a room change if Abby can succeed in making her angry, according to SRT, while if Marilyn can scare Abby first, she wins the coveted bed by the window.

And thus the comedy of wits begins.

Directed by SRT co-founder Dennis Jones, the cast is headed up by seasoned actors Jan Leigh Herndon (The Wicked Witch in SRT’s “The Wizard of Oz”) as the dour and opinionated Abby Binder and Susan Denaker as the oh-so-cheery Marilyn Dunne. Also featured is Brett Mutter as Scotty, their patient but harried “referee.”

Others in the cast are Betsy Moore (Puck in SRT’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”), Gabriel Rodrigues and Austin Springer, according to the press release.

There will be an opening night reception on Friday, Aug. 23, following the performance where the audience is invited to join the actors and SRT staff for a light reception, included in the price of admission.

A Post-Show Talkback will be offered Friday, Sept. 6, with members of the cast following that performance, free with the purchase of a ticket for that evening’s production.

“Ripcord”

WHEN: 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; Aug. 23 through Sept. 15

WHERE: Historic Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St., Columbia State Park

TICKETS: $20-$47

ONLINE: sierrarep.org