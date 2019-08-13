Feel like a little magic is needed in your life? Find that and more in Modesto region

Lance Burton will appear at the Gallo Center for the Arts

Gallo Center for the Arts

Lance Burton

Las Vegas mainstay Lance Burton brings some friends along to a show at the Gallo Center. Burton has performed 15,000 shows over the past 30 years. He was twice awarded Magician of the Year by the Academy of Magical Arts.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$69

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Modesto Performing Arts will present "Newsies."

“Newsies”

Modesto Performing Arts presents “Newsies” as its final show of the season. The musical is based on the 1992 Disney movie and inspired by a true story when newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer raised the price of his newspapers at the expense of the newsboys. MPA added a Sunday evening show due to ticket demand.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 16-17, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $21-$38

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Plumb will appear at the Gallo Center for the Arts

PLUMB & I Am They

A pair of contemporary Christian music acts come to the Gallo Center. Songwriter and recording artist PLUMB has found success in alternative rock and electronic dance music as well as Christian music. Also performing is I AM THEY, a five-piece band with a pop-acoustic worship sound.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $19-$59

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Tom Rigney & Flambeau

Tom Rigney and Flambeau

The West Side Theatre brings in Tom Rigney and Flambeau on Saturday evening. The band plays a mix of Cajun, zydeco, blues, and New Orleans music.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

WHERE: West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman

TICKETS: $20-$23

ONLINE: www.westsidetheatre.org

Actors Mark Hamill, as Luke Skywalker, right, and Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, appear in a scene from "Star Wars: Episode VI, Return of the Jedi," in this undated promotional photo.

“Star Wars” on the big screen

The State Theatre has been bringing the original “Star Wars” trilogy back to the big screen for the month of August. Next up, the final film in the trilogy, “Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi.”

WHEN: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $9

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

'Oklahoma' -shirley jones & gordon macrae

“Oklahoma!”

The Modesto Film Society presents the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma!” The celebration of frontier life combines romance and violent passion in the Oklahoma Territory of the 1900s.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $9

ONLINE: www.thestate.org