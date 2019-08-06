Entertainment
B-52s in Murphys, Buddy Guy in Modesto, more entertainment coming up in the region
B-52s in Murphys
The members of the B-52s bring their 40th anniversary tour to the Ironstone Vineyards Concert Series. Also on the bill with the 1980s party band are groups Berlin and Orchestral Maneuvers In The Dark;
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11
WHERE: Ironstone Amphitheatre, 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys
TICKETS: $50-$260
ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net
Buddy Guy
Blues guitarist Buddy Guy is the next headliner at the Fruit Yard Amphitheater in Modesto. Also performing on the lineup will be blues-rock guitarist Jimmie Vaughan and harmonica player Charlie Musselwhite.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11
WHERE: The Fruit Yard Amphitheatre, 7948 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto
TICKETS: $55-$120
ONLINE: www.thefruityardevents.com
“Newsies”
Modesto Performing Arts brings the tap dancing musical story of “Newsies” to the Gallo Center. Set in turn-of-the-century New York, it’s a true story based on the actual Newsboys Strike of 1899.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 10-18
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $21-$38
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
“Star Wars” on big screen
The State Theatre has been bringing the original “Star Wars” trilogy back to the big screen for the month of August. Next up up, “Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back.”
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $9
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Frankie Quiñones
Frankie Quiñones is a stand-up comedian best known for his character work. He tours as himself, but also as characters Creeper and Juanita Carmelita. He’ll bring his show to the Gallo Center for the Arts.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25-$35
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
