B-52s in Murphys, Buddy Guy in Modesto, more entertainment coming up in the region

B52s will play the Ironstone Vineyards Concert Series. The Associated Press

Cindy Wilson, left, and Fred Schneider of the B52s perform on stage at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) The Associated Press

B-52s in Murphys

The members of the B-52s bring their 40th anniversary tour to the Ironstone Vineyards Concert Series. Also on the bill with the 1980s party band are groups Berlin and Orchestral Maneuvers In The Dark;

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

WHERE: Ironstone Amphitheatre, 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys

TICKETS: $50-$260

ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net

Buddy Guy performs during the Festival d’ete de Quebec on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Quebec City, Canada. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) The Associated Press

Buddy Guy

Blues guitarist Buddy Guy is the next headliner at the Fruit Yard Amphitheater in Modesto. Also performing on the lineup will be blues-rock guitarist Jimmie Vaughan and harmonica player Charlie Musselwhite.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11

WHERE: The Fruit Yard Amphitheatre, 7948 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto

TICKETS: $55-$120

ONLINE: www.thefruityardevents.com

From the left, Pablo Hernandez, Jeffry Jackson and John Sylvester, and Jacob Holdaway, kneeling, are part of the cast of the Modesto Performing Arts production of Newsies. Photographed in Modesto, Calif., Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

“Newsies”

Modesto Performing Arts brings the tap dancing musical story of “Newsies” to the Gallo Center. Set in turn-of-the-century New York, it’s a true story based on the actual Newsboys Strike of 1899.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 10-18

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $21-$38

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

FILE - This 1980 publicity image originally released by Lucasfilm Ltd., Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and the character Yoda appear in this scene from “Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.” The Library of Congress announced early Tuesday Dec. 28, 2010 that the film will be preserved by the Library of Congress as part of its National Film Registry. (AP Photo/Lucasfilm Ltd) Lucasfilm Ltd.

“Star Wars” on big screen

The State Theatre has been bringing the original “Star Wars” trilogy back to the big screen for the month of August. Next up up, “Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back.”

WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $9

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

Gallo Center for the Arts

Frankie Quiñones

Frankie Quiñones is a stand-up comedian best known for his character work. He tours as himself, but also as characters Creeper and Juanita Carmelita. He’ll bring his show to the Gallo Center for the Arts.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25-$35

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org