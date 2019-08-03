Hank Williams Jr. with Moonshine Bandits, more entertainment in Modesto, Mother Lode

Los Banos-based band the Moonshine Bandits will join Hank Williams Jr. at Ironstone Amphitheatre. Average Joes Entertainment

Hank Williams and the Bandits

The valley’s own Moonshine Bandits join Hank Williams Jr. at the next Ironstone Vineyards Concert Series. Country music superstar Williams will bring his many hits to the Mother Lode venue. Moonshine Bandits are a popular outlaw hip-hop duo from Los Banos.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4

WHERE: Ironstone Amphitheatre, 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys

TICKETS: $95-$275

ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) attempt to escape the clutches of Darth Vader aboard the Death Star in a scene from Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope, coming to DVD on Sept. 21 from Lucasfilm Ltd. and Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment. (c)Lucasfilm Ltd. & . All rights reserved. Lucasfilm Ltd.

‘Star Wars’ on big screen

The State Theatre will bring the original Star Wars trilogy back to the big screen for the month of August. First up, “Star Wars: Episode IV, A New Hope.” Luke Skywalker is thrust into the struggle of the Rebel Alliance when he meets Obi-Wan Kenobi.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $9

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

Robyne Parrish and Ryan Perez Adame in “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” Kathy Scutt

Sierra Rep musical

This marks the final weekend to see Sierra Repertory Theatre’s musical “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” This celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as the relationship, according to SRT.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, through Aug. 4

WHERE: East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora

TICKETS: $20-25

ONLINE: www.SierraRep.org

Joel Eddington and Jill Taylor star in “A Walk in the Woods” for Prospect Theater Project. Eric Bjerke Sr.

Prospect season finale

The final shows for Prospect Theater Project’s 2018-19 season are this weekend as the company takes “A Walk in the Woods.” In the woods on the outskirts of Geneva, two superpower arms negotiators, a Russian and an American, meet informally after frustrating hours at the bargaining table.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through Aug. 4

WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto

TICKETS: $10-$25

ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org

The Return of Dr. Al Chemist

The Great Valley Museum presents its Science Night featuring chemistry demonstrations by Modesto Junior College professor emeritus Steve Murov as his alter ego, Dr. Al Chemist. The event is geared for the entire family and precedes a 7 to 10 p.m. telescope viewing.

WHEN: 6-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2

WHERE: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

ADMISSION: Free

CALL: 209-575-6196