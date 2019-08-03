Entertainment
Hank Williams Jr. with Moonshine Bandits, more entertainment in Modesto, Mother Lode
Hank Williams and the Bandits
The valley’s own Moonshine Bandits join Hank Williams Jr. at the next Ironstone Vineyards Concert Series. Country music superstar Williams will bring his many hits to the Mother Lode venue. Moonshine Bandits are a popular outlaw hip-hop duo from Los Banos.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4
WHERE: Ironstone Amphitheatre, 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys
TICKETS: $95-$275
ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net
‘Star Wars’ on big screen
The State Theatre will bring the original Star Wars trilogy back to the big screen for the month of August. First up, “Star Wars: Episode IV, A New Hope.” Luke Skywalker is thrust into the struggle of the Rebel Alliance when he meets Obi-Wan Kenobi.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $9
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Sierra Rep musical
This marks the final weekend to see Sierra Repertory Theatre’s musical “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” This celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as the relationship, according to SRT.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, through Aug. 4
WHERE: East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora
TICKETS: $20-25
ONLINE: www.SierraRep.org
Prospect season finale
The final shows for Prospect Theater Project’s 2018-19 season are this weekend as the company takes “A Walk in the Woods.” In the woods on the outskirts of Geneva, two superpower arms negotiators, a Russian and an American, meet informally after frustrating hours at the bargaining table.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through Aug. 4
WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$25
ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org
The Return of Dr. Al Chemist
The Great Valley Museum presents its Science Night featuring chemistry demonstrations by Modesto Junior College professor emeritus Steve Murov as his alter ego, Dr. Al Chemist. The event is geared for the entire family and precedes a 7 to 10 p.m. telescope viewing.
WHEN: 6-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2
WHERE: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-575-6196
Pat Clark: 209-578-2312
