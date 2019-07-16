Entertainment
Music from 98 Degrees, Benatar, Etheridge? That, more in Modesto, Mother Lode regions
Billy Idol
The Ironstone Vineyards Concert Series presents classic rock star Billy Idol in its next show, set for Saturday. The 1980s punk rocker has racked up numerous hits including “White Wedding,” “Rebel Yell,” “Eyes Without A Face,” “Flesh for Fantasy,” “Mony Mony,” “Cradle of Love” and more.
WHEN: Saturday, July 20
WHERE: 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys
TICKETS: $55-$275
ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net
98 Degrees at the fair
The Stanislaus County Fair concludes its run this weekend with shows, agriculture exhibits, midway, food and more. Pop group 98 Degrees plays Saturday, bringing its boy band hits to the Variety Free Stage, including “Because of You,” “My Everything” and “The Hardest Thing.”
WHEN: 98 Degrees plays 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Fair hours are 5 p.m. to midnight Friday; noon to midnight Saturday-Sunday through July 21
WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairground, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock
ADMISSION: Concert free with $7-$12 gate admission, free age 6 and under
ONLINE: www.stancofair.com
Prospect Theater
Prospect Theater Project takes “A Walk in the Woods” for its last show of the 2018-19 season. In the woods on the outskirts of Geneva, two superpower arms negotiators, a Russian and an American, meet informally after frustrating hours at the bargaining table.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays; July 19-Aug. 4
WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$25
ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org
Chill poetry
The Chill List: A Team Poetry Slam Invitational returns from the creators of the annual sell-out Ill List Poetry Slam. The event at the State Theatre features four slam team from across the country competing for a $2,000 prize.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $20
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Benatar, Etheridge
Two women of classic rock royalty play at the Westside Pavilion at Black Oak Casino this weekend. Pat Benatar — with her husband Neil Giraldo — and Melissa Etheridge take the stage on Sunday, bringing their numerous hits.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21
WHERE: Black Oak Casino’s Westside Pavilion, 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne
TICKETS: $49-$169
ONLINE: www.blackoakcasino.com
