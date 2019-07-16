Music from 98 Degrees, Benatar, Etheridge? That, more in Modesto, Mother Lode regions

Fly high over the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock at night Fly high over the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock in this drone video shot on Thursday, July 12, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fly high over the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock in this drone video shot on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

Singer Billy Idol performs Sunday night Dec. 14, 2014 for a sold-out crowd at the 999-capacity Knitting Factory in Boise. The 59-year-old British rocker, known for hits such as “Rebel Yell” and “White Wedding,” was the headliner at Concert for Cause, an annual fundraiser put on by 94.9 FM The River. The event benefited the Women’s and Children’s Alliance. Idaho Statesman

Billy Idol

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Ironstone Vineyards Concert Series presents classic rock star Billy Idol in its next show, set for Saturday. The 1980s punk rocker has racked up numerous hits including “White Wedding,” “Rebel Yell,” “Eyes Without A Face,” “Flesh for Fantasy,” “Mony Mony,” “Cradle of Love” and more.

WHEN: Saturday, July 20

WHERE: 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys

TICKETS: $55-$275

ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net

98 Degrees will play the Stanislaus County Fair. Stanislaus County Fair

98 Degrees at the fair

The Stanislaus County Fair concludes its run this weekend with shows, agriculture exhibits, midway, food and more. Pop group 98 Degrees plays Saturday, bringing its boy band hits to the Variety Free Stage, including “Because of You,” “My Everything” and “The Hardest Thing.”

WHEN: 98 Degrees plays 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Fair hours are 5 p.m. to midnight Friday; noon to midnight Saturday-Sunday through July 21

WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairground, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock

ADMISSION: Concert free with $7-$12 gate admission, free age 6 and under

ONLINE: www.stancofair.com

Eric Bjerke Sr.

Prospect Theater

Prospect Theater Project takes “A Walk in the Woods” for its last show of the 2018-19 season. In the woods on the outskirts of Geneva, two superpower arms negotiators, a Russian and an American, meet informally after frustrating hours at the bargaining table.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays; July 19-Aug. 4

WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto

TICKETS: $10-$25

ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org

Chill poetry

The Chill List: A Team Poetry Slam Invitational returns from the creators of the annual sell-out Ill List Poetry Slam. The event at the State Theatre features four slam team from across the country competing for a $2,000 prize.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $20

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

Benatar, Etheridge

Two women of classic rock royalty play at the Westside Pavilion at Black Oak Casino this weekend. Pat Benatar — with her husband Neil Giraldo — and Melissa Etheridge take the stage on Sunday, bringing their numerous hits.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21

WHERE: Black Oak Casino’s Westside Pavilion, 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne

TICKETS: $49-$169

ONLINE: www.blackoakcasino.com