Entertainment What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS

“SINGING IN THE RAIN” ▪ July 19-28

YES Company presentation of musical classic. 7:30 p.m. July 19, 25-26; 3 p.m. 20-21, 27-28, 31. $14-$45.

The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100. www.galloarts.org.

MUSIC

MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through July 27

July 8, Blue Monday with Eric Bensen; July 9, 2nd Tuesday of the month poetry with Stella Beratlis and the open Mic; July 10, Mathea Oversteet; July 17, Patty Davis and Steve Ashman and friends; July 18-19 Gottschalk Music Center Summer Music Academy Recitals; July 20, Mario Flores; July 27 Mark Macsenti and the Tail Lights. Thursdays, David Dow and friends. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.

CONCERTS IN THE PINES ▪ Through Aug. 31

Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce series presents new band every Saturday. 6-8 p.m. Eproson Park, Twain Harte. For a listing of bands see www.twainhartecc.com.

IRONSTONE VINEYARDS CONCERT SERIES ▪ Through Sept. 14

July 20, Billy Idol; July 24, Old Dominion; July 27, Sugarland with Thompson Square; Aug. 4, Hank Williams Jr and Moonshine Bandits; Aug. 11, B52’s, Berlin, Orchestral Maneuvers In The Dark; Aug. 31, Los Tigres del Norte; Sept. 7, Deep Purple, Foghat; Sept. 14, Brian Wilson, The Zombies. For times and tickets see ironstoneamphitheatre.net.

CONCERTS IN THE PARK ▪ July 9

July 9, Ernie Buccio’s Little Big Band. 7-8:30 p.m. Whitmore Park, Ceres. Free. 209-538-5628.

MOBAND ▪ July 11

Modesto Band of Stanislaus County celebrates 100th season with its finale concert, Centennial Celebration. 8 p.m. Graceada Park at Needham and Sycamore. Free. www.moband.org.

THE SUN KINGS ▪ July 13

Beatles Tribute. Part of the Red Tie Arts' Summer Music Series. 6:30 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$40. www.red-tie.org.

THE STATE THEATRE

FILM: “AMAZING GRACE” ▪ July 5-10

Documentary about the recording of Aretha Franklin’s best-selling album “Amazing Grace.” $9-$11.

FILM: “PHOENIX, OREGON” ▪ July 5-10

A comedy of midlife reinvention and the redeeming power of friendship. $9-$11.

FILM: “FUNAN” ▪ July 6

In 1975 Phnom Penh, a woman’s 4-year-old son is snatched from her as Cambodia descends into horror. $7 p.m. $11.

FILM: “SELENA” ▪ July 7

In this biographical drama, Selena Quintanilla is born into a musical Mexican-American family in Texas. 2 p.m. $9.

FILM: “THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE” ▪ July 13

Five friends visiting their grandfather’s house in the country are hunted and terrorized by a chain-saw wielding killer. 9 p.m. $11.

The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.

THEATER

“THE ANASTASIA TRIALS IN THE COURT OF WOMEN” ▪ Through July 7

Center Stage Conservatory presents story of a group trying to put on a dramatic feminist play. Women of the audience serve as jury. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday. Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St. $15. 209-345-2739.

“I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE” ▪ July 5-Aug. 4

Sierra Repertory Theatre presents musical. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. May 31-July 21. East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora. $20-25. www.SierraRep.org.

“THE WILD, WILD, WILDEST WEST” ▪ July 5-6

Musical western. Hutton’s Hamlet Performing Arts Center, 132 West G St., Oakdale. $10, $5 ages 12 and under. Call for times. 209-848-1216.

“A WALK IN THE WOODS” ▪ July 19-Aug. 4

The place is a “pleasant woods on the outskirts of Geneva,” where two superpower arms negotiators, a Russian and an American, meet informally after long, frustrating hours at the bargaining table. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$25. prospecttheaterproject.org.

ART

ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129

July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.

BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341

July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.

CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627

Through August, works by Geneva Season. July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369

Through Aug. 2, “People, Places and Things.” July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org

CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935

July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.

www.thechartreusemuse.com.

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000

July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.

DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303

July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.

GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455

Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Boxes, Bags and Buttons, Oh My!” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.

HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950

Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.

McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-495-4620

Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.

PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪

July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.

RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413

July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.

REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385

Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.

STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130

July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.

STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681

July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.

TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990

July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.

UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000

Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.

CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER

INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing

Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.

TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays

Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.

“FARMS & FIELDS” ▪ Through July 31

Juried, all media exhibition that seeks to celebrate the variety and importance of agriculture in the Central Valley. Lobby Galleries.

CARNEGIE ART SHOWCASE ▪ July 10-Aug. 25

Annual juried competition for artists across Northern and Central California. Ferrari Gallery.

The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761. www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

CASINOS

BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777

Willow Creek Lounge: July 5, Rumours; July 6, Night Fever; July 11 Swing Gitane; July 12, Buck Ford; July 13, Thunder Cover; July 18, Leilani and the Distractions; July 19, Jeramy Norris & The Dangerous Mood; July 20, The Garage Boys; July 25, Jank Jones; July 26, Agent; July 27, Cover Me Badd. Westside Pavilion: July 5, Chris Young; July 6, Snoop Dogg; July 21, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo with Melissa Etheridge; Aug. 9, Bush and Live; Oct. 6, Peter Frampton. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.

CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243

14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.

CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646

16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.

CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946

711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.

THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777

1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.

JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466

July 18, Robert Cray Band; Aug. 7, George Thorogood and the Destroyers; Aug. 18, Steven Adler; Aug. 29, The Tubes; Sept. 12, The Outlaws; Oct. 6, Peter Frampton; Nov. 1, Night Moves/Creedence Classic Revival; Nov. 9, House of Floyd; Dec. 8, Blue Öyster Cult; Dec. 13, Queensrÿche; Jan. 25, The Iron Maidens. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.

www.jacksoncasino.com.

RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495

1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.

FESTIVALS & FAIRS

MOTHER LODE FAIR ▪ Through July 7

This year’s expo includes a demolition derby and truck & tractor pulls with fireworks after the motor shows. Among the concert performers will be Jennifer Grant, Bonnie Bishop, Paul Thorn and more. 3 p.m. to to midnight Friday-Saturday; 3 to 11 p.m. Sunday. 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. $10 admission, $5 age 6-12, free age 5 and under. www.motherlodefair.org.

SIERRA NEVADA ARTS & CRAFTS FESTIVAL ▪ July 6-7

The 46th annual celebration features booths of crafts, art and food to sample. Music by The Magnolia Rhythm Trio. Pancake breakfast held both days, 7:30 to 11 a.m., $5-$9. The annual Ebbett’s Pass Independence Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, adjacent to the festival. The festival is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A tri-tip barbecue with live music will be held Saturday evening from 5 to 9 p.m. The festival is on the grounds of Bristol’s Ranch House Cafe at 961 Highway 4, downtown Arnold. Free. 925-372-8961.

CORTEZ OBON FESTIVAL ▪ July 6

Japanese American festival featuring live performances by Yoko Fujimoto and P.J. Hirabayashi, taiko drumming, bon odori dancing and more. The farming community of Cortez was one of the original Japanese settlements in the 1900s and this year marks its 100th anniversary. Dinner 5 p.m.; festival 7 p.m. Cortez Buddhist Church, 12985 Cortez Ave., Turlock. 209-535-6523.

STANISLAUS COUNTY FAIR ▪ July 12-21

Annual county fair featuring agriculture exhibits, midway, entertainment, motorsports, rodeo and more. Entertainment includes Blood, Sweat & Tears, TLC, Clay Walker, Marshall Tucker Band, 98 Degrees and more. Weekdays, 5 p.m. to midnight; Saturdays and Sundays, noon to midnight. Stanislaus County Fairground, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $7-$12 gate admission, free age 6 and under; some events have an additional cost. www.stancofair.com.

FOOD & FUN

VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.

VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays

Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.

HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays

Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.

RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays

Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.

RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays

Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.

CERES WOMEN’S CLUB LUNCH ▪ First Tuesdays

11 a.m. first Tuesdays through May. My Garden Cafe, Whitmore Avenue, Ceres. $12.

TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays

VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.

LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays

Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.

FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays

Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.

STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays

Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.

BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪ Fridays

Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.

KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays

8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.

TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays

Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011. www.sirinc.org.

ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays

Lafayette Lodge #65. Ham and cheese omelet, sausage, biscuits and gravy, all-you-can-eat pancakes with coffee and orange juice. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6 adults, $3 ages 6-12, Free under age 6 free. 209-853-2128.

SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays

Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos, Oakdale Road and Sylvan Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.

MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Dec. 21

A variety of vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.

TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 28

8 a.m.-1 p.m Saturdays, Main Street from Palm to Center streets.

ODDS & ENDS

HOLLYWOOD STYLE PARTY FOR THE PARK ▪ June 29

Food, drinks, music. Benefit for La Loma Neighborhood Association’s playground at East La Loma Park. 7-10 p.m. Mercedes-Benz of Modesto, 3900 McHenry Ave., Modesto. $60. playgroundgala.brownpapertickets.com.

THE RETURN OF DR. AL CHEMIST ▪ July 5-Aug. 2

The Great Valley Museum presents Steve Murov’s chemistry demonstrations. 6-7 p.m. on Fridays, July 5 and Aug. 2, preceding the monthly 7-10 p.m. telescope viewings. Free. Modesto Junior College West Campus. 209-575-6196.

MUNCHKINS AT THE MUSEUM ▪ July 13

Activities for children with games, crafts, tours, food. Noon-3 p.m. McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto.

STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ July 13

Spinning, Weaving, Knitting, Crocheting. Visitors are welcome. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolumne County Library, Sonora. www.mlwsguild.org.

DANCE CLUBS

RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays

Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.

TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays

7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.

VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays

Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.

FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays

Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.

USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays

Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.

ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays

7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.

SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays

Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.

TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays

Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.

SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays

Potluck meal with prizes. Noon-6 p.m. second Sundays; noon to 6 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.

SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays

Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.

MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays

Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.