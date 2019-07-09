Justin Moore, Munchkins at the Museum, more entertainment in Modesto, Mother Lode







Justin Moore

Multiplatinum-selling country artist Justin Moore and guest Eric Paslay will perform at the Basi Nationwide Insurance Fruit Yard Amphitheater. Moore’s fourth studio album, “Kinda Don’t Care,” marked his third consecutive No. 1 album debut.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 12 WHERE: Fruit Yard Amphitheater, 7948 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto TICKETS: $45-$88 ONLINE: www.thefruityardevents.com

Robert Cray Band

Rock blues group Robert Cray Band takes its music to Jackson Rancheria. A five-time Grammy Award winner, Cray has had a four-decade career as an American Blues artist. The Robert Cray Band was established in the early 1970s.

WHEN: Thursday, July 18

WHERE: Jackson Rancheria, 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.

TICKETS: $30-$40

CALL: 800-822-9466

Museum munchkins

McHenry Museum presents Munchkins at the Museum, an afternoon of activities for children with games, crafts, tours and food. The Modesto Fire Department will barbecue hot dogs for the event. The Cupcake Lady and Pura Vida Shaved Ice will be on hand with items available to purchase.

WHEN: Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, July 13

WHERE: McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.mchenrymuseum.org

Carnegie Art Center

Art showcase

The Carnegie Arts Center presents its Art Showcase, an all media, juried exhibition featuring works by 49 artists from across the region. A panel of professional artists, educators and curators selected 90 works from the artists for inclusion. A free public reception will be held Thursday, July 12, from 5-7 p.m.

WHEN: Through Aug. 25, Wednesdays-Saturdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sundays noon-4 p.m.

WHERE: Carnegie Art Center’s Ferrari Gallery,250 N Broadway, Turlock

ADMISSION: $5 gallery admission

ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org

Classic horror

The State Theatre brings in the 1974 horror film “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” for its late night film series. Five friends visiting their grandfather’s house in the country are hunted and terrorized by a chain-saw wielding killer.

WHEN: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 13

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $11

ONLINE: thestate.org



