Music, mayhem, carnival rides and more. Where to find it all in one spot in Turlock

Fly high over the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock at night Fly high over the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock in this drone video shot on Thursday, July 12, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fly high over the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock in this drone video shot on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

What’s not to love about a colorful carnival, a variety of cultural food, concerts by national recording artists, livestock and floriculture — all combined with cars slamming into each other for sport?

“Imagine the Fun” is a theme to truly ponder for this year’s Stanislaus County Fair.

The expo will be held Friday, July 12, through Sunday, July 21, at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock, replete with fun experiences during the entire 10-day run.

Among the attractions to look for this year is a “Walk in the Wild,” a jungle atmosphere exhibit with exotic animals from all over the world. A Walk on the Wild Side is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping all species of wild animals without a place to live out their lives, according to information from the fair.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Among some of the fair’s top musical acts are classic rock bands Blood Sweat & Tears and the Marshall Tucker Band, R&B hitmakers TLC, country music’s Clay Walker and pop band icon 98 Degrees.

Highlights in the Arena include two nights of Destruction Derby — “Mayhem” on Monday, July 15 and “Apocalypse” on July 16. There also will be Monster Truck shows, rodeo events and tractor pulls.

Opening night on the Variety Free Stage will be High Valley with Monster Truck Madness kicking off events in the Arena.

Here are some details on the stage and arena events planned:

Variety Free Stage

All of the Free Stage events begin at 8:30 p.m. The shows are all free with fair admission.

Friday, July 12: High Valley

Saturday, July 13: Blood, Sweat & Tears

Sunday, July 14: Ulices Chaidez

Monday, July 15: Maddie & Tae

Tuesday, July 16: TLC

Wednesday, July 17: Clay Walker

Thursday, July 18: Marshall Tucker Band

Friday, July 19: Magic!

Saturday, July 20: 98 Degrees

Sunday, July 21: Robert Tapia

Arena

All of the Arena events begin at 6:30 p.m. There are ticket prices for most of the events in addition to fair entry.

Friday, July 12: Monster Truck Madness, $8-$10

Saturday, July 13: Monster Truck Mania, $8-$10

Sunday, July 14: Hispanic Rodeo, free

Monday, July 15: Destruction Derby Mayhem, $10-$12

Tuesday, July 16: Destruction Derby Apocalypse, $10-$12

Wednesday, July 17: Rodeo Games, $5

Thursday, July 18: Dirt Drags, free

Friday, July 19: Tractor Pull: Diesels and Smokers, $8-$10

Saturday, July 20: Tractor Pull: Modified, $8-$10

Sunday, July 21: Supercross, $8-$10

Daily details

WHEN: 5 p.m.-midnight Monday-Friday; noon-midnight Saturdays-Sundays. Through July 22

WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairground, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock

TICKETS: $12, $7 ages 7-12, free ages 6 and under

ONLINE: stancofair.com