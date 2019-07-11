Entertainment
Music, mayhem, carnival rides and more. Where to find it all in one spot in Turlock
Fly high over the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock at night
What’s not to love about a colorful carnival, a variety of cultural food, concerts by national recording artists, livestock and floriculture — all combined with cars slamming into each other for sport?
“Imagine the Fun” is a theme to truly ponder for this year’s Stanislaus County Fair.
The expo will be held Friday, July 12, through Sunday, July 21, at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock, replete with fun experiences during the entire 10-day run.
Among the attractions to look for this year is a “Walk in the Wild,” a jungle atmosphere exhibit with exotic animals from all over the world. A Walk on the Wild Side is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping all species of wild animals without a place to live out their lives, according to information from the fair.
Among some of the fair’s top musical acts are classic rock bands Blood Sweat & Tears and the Marshall Tucker Band, R&B hitmakers TLC, country music’s Clay Walker and pop band icon 98 Degrees.
Highlights in the Arena include two nights of Destruction Derby — “Mayhem” on Monday, July 15 and “Apocalypse” on July 16. There also will be Monster Truck shows, rodeo events and tractor pulls.
Opening night on the Variety Free Stage will be High Valley with Monster Truck Madness kicking off events in the Arena.
Here are some details on the stage and arena events planned:
Variety Free Stage
All of the Free Stage events begin at 8:30 p.m. The shows are all free with fair admission.
Friday, July 12: High Valley
Saturday, July 13: Blood, Sweat & Tears
Sunday, July 14: Ulices Chaidez
Monday, July 15: Maddie & Tae
Tuesday, July 16: TLC
Wednesday, July 17: Clay Walker
Thursday, July 18: Marshall Tucker Band
Friday, July 19: Magic!
Saturday, July 20: 98 Degrees
Sunday, July 21: Robert Tapia
Arena
All of the Arena events begin at 6:30 p.m. There are ticket prices for most of the events in addition to fair entry.
Friday, July 12: Monster Truck Madness, $8-$10
Saturday, July 13: Monster Truck Mania, $8-$10
Sunday, July 14: Hispanic Rodeo, free
Monday, July 15: Destruction Derby Mayhem, $10-$12
Tuesday, July 16: Destruction Derby Apocalypse, $10-$12
Wednesday, July 17: Rodeo Games, $5
Thursday, July 18: Dirt Drags, free
Friday, July 19: Tractor Pull: Diesels and Smokers, $8-$10
Saturday, July 20: Tractor Pull: Modified, $8-$10
Sunday, July 21: Supercross, $8-$10
Daily details
WHEN: 5 p.m.-midnight Monday-Friday; noon-midnight Saturdays-Sundays. Through July 22
WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairground, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock
TICKETS: $12, $7 ages 7-12, free ages 6 and under
ONLINE: stancofair.com
Comments