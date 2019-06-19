Entertainment
What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look
GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
LET’S PARTY ▪ June 22
Dance Academy program. 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. $17-$37.
“ANNIE” ▪ June 22-30
Modesto Performing Arts presents the classic musical. 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. $21-$38.
ANGELA AGUILAR ▪ June 23
Daughter of legendary Pepe Aguilar. Sold out.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through June 29
June 21, Valley Jazz company; June 22, Bump city reunion band; June 28 Johnny and the Classics; June 29, Elf with Tim Lachuga. Thursdays, David Dow and friends. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
MUSIC IN MEMORIAL ON MONDAYS ▪ Through June 24
City of Livingston Recreation Department Spring Concert Series at Memorial Park. Food trucks on site; 6 p.m. June 24, Clint McFadden and McFunky. 209- 394-8830.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK ▪ Through July 9
June 25, Ernie Buccio’s Little Big Band; July 2, Gottschalk Music Center Concert Band; July 9, Ernie Buccio’s Little Big Band. 7-8:30 p.m. Whitmore Park, Ceres. Free. 209-538-5628.
MOBAND ▪ Through July 11
Modesto Band of Stanislaus County celebrates 100th season. June 27, Rock of Ages; July 3, Patriotic Spectacular; July 11, Centennial Celebration. 8 p.m. Graceada Park at Needham and Sycamore. Free. www.moband.org.
CONCERTS IN THE PINES ▪ ThroughAug. 31
Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce series presents new band every Saturday. 6-8 p.m. Eproson Park, Twain Harte. For a listing of bands see www.twainhartecc.com.
MICK ADAMS & THE STONES ▪ June 22
With A Gathering of the Vibes. Benefit for CASA of Stanislaus County. 5-10 p.m. Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Ave., Modesto. $50-$500. http://www.casaofstanco.org.
IRONSTONE VINEYARDS CONCERT SERIES ▪ June 22-Sept. 14
June 22, Don Felder, Little River Band, Ambrosia and Firefall; June 28, Ziggy Marley & Michael Franti & Spearhead; July 20, Billy Idol; July 24, Old Dominion; July 27, Sugarland with Thompson Square; Aug. 4, Hank Williams Jr and Moonshine Bandits; Aug. 11, B52’s, Berlin, Orchestral Maneuvers In The Dark; Aug. 31, Los Tigres del Norte; Sept. 7, Deep Purple, Foghat; Sept. 14, Brian Wilson, The Zombies. For times and tickets see ironstoneamphitheatre.net.
49ER CHANCEL RINGERS ▪ June 23
The 49er Chancel Ringers of the First Presbyterian Church of Columbia present a concert. 2 p.m. Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson St., Columbia. Free, donations accepted. 209-532-6604.
JULIE-N-FRIENDS ▪ June 30
Julie Eichelberger gospel concert series with the Jordan River Boys, Bridge Of Grace, Roger Tripp and Roy Anderson. 6 p.m. Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave., Merced. Free. 559-304-1102.
THE STATE THEATRE
SOUNDTRAXX ▪ June 21-23
Strut Performing Arts. 7 p.m. $25.
FILM: “FRIED GREEN TOMATOES” ▪ June 26
Story of Idgie Threadgoode and Ruth Jamison, two young women who experienced hardships and love in Whistle Stop, Alabama in the 1920s. 7 p.m. $11.
FILM: “ALIEN” ▪ June 29
Classic Sci-Fi tale. 9 p.m. $11.
FILM: “BATMAN THE MOVIE” ▪ June 30
Based on the tongue-in-cheek, campy 1960’s television series. 2 p.m. $8.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“THE WIZARD OF OZ” ▪ Through July 21
Sierra Repertory Theatre presents classic story. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. May 31-July 21. Historic Fallon House Theatre, Columbia State Park. $32-$47. www.SierraRep.org.
DIRECTING SHOWCASE ▪ June 21-22
Four one-act plays directed by MJC students. Modesto Junior College theater department presents a Directing Showcase on June 19, 20, 21 and 22 at 7 p.m., 2 p.m. June 22. Little Theatre of the Performing and Media Arts Center on East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. $11, $9 students and seniors. www.mjc.tix.com.
“FLAPPER!” ▪ June 21-22
Celebrate the Roarin’ 1920s with Polly Pepper, who’s about to turn 18 and is planning a madcap birthday party. Call for times. Hutton’s Hamlet Performing Arts Center, 132 West G St., Oakdale. $10, $5 for 12 and under. 209-848-1216
ART
ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129
July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through August, works by Geneva Season. July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through June 28, Summer Splash Member Show and “In a New Light … Vintage Leica Film Images of Modesto.” July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000
July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Boxes, Bags and Buttons, Oh My!” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-495-4620
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413
July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130
July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.
TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990
July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
“FARMS & FIELDS” ▪ Through July 31
Juried, all media exhibition that seeks to celebrate the variety and importance of agriculture in the Central Valley. Lobby Galleries.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Willow Creek Lounge: June 21, Born on the Bayou; June 22, Power Play; June 27, Hired Gunn; June 28, Decades; June 29, Innersoul. Westside Pavilion: June 21, Lee Brice; July 5, Chris Young; July 6, Snoop Dogg; July 21, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo with Melissa Etheridge; Aug. 9, Bush and Live; Oct. 6, Peter Frampton. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
July 18, Robert Cray Band; Aug. 7, George Thorogood and the Destroyers; Aug. 18, Steven Adler; Aug. 29, The Tubes; Sept. 12, The Outlaws; Oct. 6, Peter Frampton; Nov. 1, Night Moves/Creedence Classic Revival; Nov. 9, House of Floyd; Dec. 8, Blue Öyster Cult; Dec. 13, Queensrÿche; Jan. 25, The Iron Maidens. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
TUOLUMNE LUMBER JUBILEE ▪ June 21-23
The 70th annual event celebrates the logging industry with vendors, carnival, parade, games, music, arm wrestling, logging contests and more, ending with a tug-of-war contest on Sunday. 5-10 p.m. June 20, 1-11 p.m. June 21, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. June 22, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June 23. Tuolumne Memorial Park, Tuolumne. Free; charge for carnival attractions. www.tuolumnerecreation.com.
HILMAR DAIRY FESTIVAL ▪ June 22
The dairy industry is honored with entertainment, activities, Little Milkman and Milkmaid contests, exhibits, vendors and fireworks. 5-10 p.m. Hilmar High football field, 7807 N. Lander Ave., Hilmar. Free. hilmarchamber.com.
FOOD & FUN
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
CERES WOMEN’S CLUB LUNCH ▪ First Tuesdays
11 a.m. first Tuesdays through May. My Garden Cafe, Whitmore Avenue, Ceres. $12.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪ Fridays
Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011. www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Lafayette Lodge #65. Ham and cheese omelet, sausage, biscuits and gravy, all-you-can-eat pancakes with coffee and orange juice. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6 adults, $3 ages 6-12, Free under age 6 free. 209-853-2128.
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos, Oakdale Road and Sylvan Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Dec. 21
A variety of vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 28
8 a.m.-1 p.m Saturdays, Main Street from Palm to Center streets.
AMERICAN LEGION BURRITO OR OMELET BREAKFAST ▪ June 15
7-11 a.m. 2019 Veterans Service Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. $10, $5 ages 7-12, free free ages 6 and under. 888-291-0174 or 209-480-1692.
UNCORKED ▪ June 29
Wine, food pairing and brews event. All proceeds goes to the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. $20, $35 couples. 209-480-9309.
GRAFFITI SUMMER
A&W GRAFFITI NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
Classic cars, entertainers, Hula Hoop contests, karaoke and root beer floats served by carhops on roller skates. Friday nights. A&W Drive-in, 1404 G St. Modesto.
CAR SHOWS ▪ Wednesdays
Weekly classic-car shows, activities, raffles and more. Wednesday nights. Velvet Creamery, 2204 McHenry Ave., Modesto
GRAFFITI-CON 2019 ▪ June 23
Comic-con and car show. Cosplay as your favorite characters, enjoy vendors, artists, classic cars and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza, 10th & K streets. $5, free ages 12 and under. www.graffiti-con.com.
MODESTO NUTS GRAFFITI NIGHT ▪ June 29
Classic cars, 1950s and ‘60s music, root beer floats and contests as the team takes on the Stockton Ports. Game time 7:05 p.m., with fireworks after the final out. John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive. www.modestonuts.com.
ROD & CUSTOM CAR SHOW ▪ June 30
Features classic cars, custom hot rods and music. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, including a breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Car show starts at 9 a.m. Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way. Free. 209-524-4421.
ODDS & ENDS
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
MCHENRY MANSION TOURS ▪ Ongoing
Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $20 adults; $15 seniors/active duty military/youths 13-17; $10 youths 6-12; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178. www.castleairmuseum.org.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-848-2231.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Modesto Chamber of Commerce board room, 1114 J. St., Modesto.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Scout Hall 4717 Elm St., Denair. 209 883 1663
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 1400 N. Tully Road Turlock. 209 883 1663
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
HOLLYWOOD STYLE PARTY FOR THE PARK ▪ June 29
Food, drinks, music. Benefit for La Loma Neighborhood Association’s playground at East La Loma Park. 7-10 p.m. Mercedes-Benz of Modesto, 3900 McHenry Ave., Modesto. $60. playgroundgala.brownpapertickets.com.
THE RETURN OF DR. AL CHEMIST ▪ July 5-Aug. 2
The Great Valley Museum presents Steve Murov’s chemistry demonstrations. 6-7 p.m. on Fridays, July 5 and Aug. 2, preceding the monthly 7-10 p.m. telescope viewings. Free. Modesto Junior College West Campus. 209-575-6196.
MUNCHKINS AT THE MUSEUM ▪ July 13
Activities for children with games, crafts, tours, food. Noon-3 p.m. McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. Noon-6 p.m. second Sundays; noon to 6 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571.
