Entertainment What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS

LET’S PARTY ▪ June 22

Dance Academy program. 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. $17-$37.

“ANNIE” ▪ June 22-30

Modesto Performing Arts presents the classic musical. 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. $21-$38.

ANGELA AGUILAR ▪ June 23

Daughter of legendary Pepe Aguilar. Sold out.

The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100. www.galloarts.org.

MUSIC

MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through June 29

June 21, Valley Jazz company; June 22, Bump city reunion band; June 28 Johnny and the Classics; June 29, Elf with Tim Lachuga. Thursdays, David Dow and friends. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.

MUSIC IN MEMORIAL ON MONDAYS ▪ Through June 24

City of Livingston Recreation Department Spring Concert Series at Memorial Park. Food trucks on site; 6 p.m. June 24, Clint McFadden and McFunky. 209- 394-8830.

CONCERTS IN THE PARK ▪ Through July 9

June 25, Ernie Buccio’s Little Big Band; July 2, Gottschalk Music Center Concert Band; July 9, Ernie Buccio’s Little Big Band. 7-8:30 p.m. Whitmore Park, Ceres. Free. 209-538-5628.

MOBAND ▪ Through July 11

Modesto Band of Stanislaus County celebrates 100th season. June 27, Rock of Ages; July 3, Patriotic Spectacular; July 11, Centennial Celebration. 8 p.m. Graceada Park at Needham and Sycamore. Free. www.moband.org.

CONCERTS IN THE PINES ▪ ThroughAug. 31

Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce series presents new band every Saturday. 6-8 p.m. Eproson Park, Twain Harte. For a listing of bands see www.twainhartecc.com.

MICK ADAMS & THE STONES ▪ June 22

With A Gathering of the Vibes. Benefit for CASA of Stanislaus County. 5-10 p.m. Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Ave., Modesto. $50-$500. http://www.casaofstanco.org.

IRONSTONE VINEYARDS CONCERT SERIES ▪ June 22-Sept. 14

June 22, Don Felder, Little River Band, Ambrosia and Firefall; June 28, Ziggy Marley & Michael Franti & Spearhead; July 20, Billy Idol; July 24, Old Dominion; July 27, Sugarland with Thompson Square; Aug. 4, Hank Williams Jr and Moonshine Bandits; Aug. 11, B52’s, Berlin, Orchestral Maneuvers In The Dark; Aug. 31, Los Tigres del Norte; Sept. 7, Deep Purple, Foghat; Sept. 14, Brian Wilson, The Zombies. For times and tickets see ironstoneamphitheatre.net.

49ER CHANCEL RINGERS ▪ June 23

The 49er Chancel Ringers of the First Presbyterian Church of Columbia present a concert. 2 p.m. Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson St., Columbia. Free, donations accepted. 209-532-6604.

JULIE-N-FRIENDS ▪ June 30

Julie Eichelberger gospel concert series with the Jordan River Boys, Bridge Of Grace, Roger Tripp and Roy Anderson. 6 p.m. Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave., Merced. Free. 559-304-1102.

THE STATE THEATRE

SOUNDTRAXX ▪ June 21-23

Strut Performing Arts. 7 p.m. $25.

FILM: “FRIED GREEN TOMATOES” ▪ June 26

Story of Idgie Threadgoode and Ruth Jamison, two young women who experienced hardships and love in Whistle Stop, Alabama in the 1920s. 7 p.m. $11.

FILM: “ALIEN” ▪ June 29

Classic Sci-Fi tale. 9 p.m. $11.

FILM: “BATMAN THE MOVIE” ▪ June 30

Based on the tongue-in-cheek, campy 1960’s television series. 2 p.m. $8.

The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.

THEATER

“THE WIZARD OF OZ” ▪ Through July 21

Sierra Repertory Theatre presents classic story. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. May 31-July 21. Historic Fallon House Theatre, Columbia State Park. $32-$47. www.SierraRep.org.

DIRECTING SHOWCASE ▪ June 21-22

Four one-act plays directed by MJC students. Modesto Junior College theater department presents a Directing Showcase on June 19, 20, 21 and 22 at 7 p.m., 2 p.m. June 22. Little Theatre of the Performing and Media Arts Center on East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. $11, $9 students and seniors. www.mjc.tix.com.

“FLAPPER!” ▪ June 21-22

Celebrate the Roarin’ 1920s with Polly Pepper, who’s about to turn 18 and is planning a madcap birthday party. Call for times. Hutton’s Hamlet Performing Arts Center, 132 West G St., Oakdale. $10, $5 for 12 and under. 209-848-1216

ART

ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129

July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.

BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341

July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.

CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627

Through August, works by Geneva Season. July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369

Through June 28, Summer Splash Member Show and “In a New Light … Vintage Leica Film Images of Modesto.” July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org

CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935

July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.

www.thechartreusemuse.com.

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000

July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.

DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303

July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.

GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455

Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Boxes, Bags and Buttons, Oh My!” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.

HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950

Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.

McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-495-4620

Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.

PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪

July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.

RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413

July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.

REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385

Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.

STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130

July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.

STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681

July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.

TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990

July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.

UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000

Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.

CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER

INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing

Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.

TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays

Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.

“FARMS & FIELDS” ▪ Through July 31

Juried, all media exhibition that seeks to celebrate the variety and importance of agriculture in the Central Valley. Lobby Galleries.

The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761. www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

CASINOS

BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777

Willow Creek Lounge: June 21, Born on the Bayou; June 22, Power Play; June 27, Hired Gunn; June 28, Decades; June 29, Innersoul. Westside Pavilion: June 21, Lee Brice; July 5, Chris Young; July 6, Snoop Dogg; July 21, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo with Melissa Etheridge; Aug. 9, Bush and Live; Oct. 6, Peter Frampton. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.

CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946

711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.

JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466

July 18, Robert Cray Band; Aug. 7, George Thorogood and the Destroyers; Aug. 18, Steven Adler; Aug. 29, The Tubes; Sept. 12, The Outlaws; Oct. 6, Peter Frampton; Nov. 1, Night Moves/Creedence Classic Revival; Nov. 9, House of Floyd; Dec. 8, Blue Öyster Cult; Dec. 13, Queensrÿche; Jan. 25, The Iron Maidens. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.

www.jacksoncasino.com.

FESTIVALS & FAIRS

TUOLUMNE LUMBER JUBILEE ▪ June 21-23

The 70th annual event celebrates the logging industry with vendors, carnival, parade, games, music, arm wrestling, logging contests and more, ending with a tug-of-war contest on Sunday. 5-10 p.m. June 20, 1-11 p.m. June 21, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. June 22, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June 23. Tuolumne Memorial Park, Tuolumne. Free; charge for carnival attractions. www.tuolumnerecreation.com.

HILMAR DAIRY FESTIVAL ▪ June 22

The dairy industry is honored with entertainment, activities, Little Milkman and Milkmaid contests, exhibits, vendors and fireworks. 5-10 p.m. Hilmar High football field, 7807 N. Lander Ave., Hilmar. Free. hilmarchamber.com.

FOOD & FUN

VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.

VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays

Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.

HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays

Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.

RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays

Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.

RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays

Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.

CERES WOMEN’S CLUB LUNCH ▪ First Tuesdays

11 a.m. first Tuesdays through May. My Garden Cafe, Whitmore Avenue, Ceres. $12.

TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays

VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.

LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays

Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.

FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays

Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.

STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays

Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.

BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪ Fridays

Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.

KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays

8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.

TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays

Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011. www.sirinc.org.

ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays

Lafayette Lodge #65. Ham and cheese omelet, sausage, biscuits and gravy, all-you-can-eat pancakes with coffee and orange juice. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6 adults, $3 ages 6-12, Free under age 6 free. 209-853-2128.

SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays

Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos, Oakdale Road and Sylvan Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.

MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Dec. 21

A variety of vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.

TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 28

8 a.m.-1 p.m Saturdays, Main Street from Palm to Center streets.

AMERICAN LEGION BURRITO OR OMELET BREAKFAST ▪ June 15

7-11 a.m. 2019 Veterans Service Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. $10, $5 ages 7-12, free free ages 6 and under. 888-291-0174 or 209-480-1692.

UNCORKED ▪ June 29

Wine, food pairing and brews event. All proceeds goes to the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. $20, $35 couples. 209-480-9309.

GRAFFITI SUMMER

A&W GRAFFITI NIGHTS ▪ Fridays

Classic cars, entertainers, Hula Hoop contests, karaoke and root beer floats served by carhops on roller skates. Friday nights. A&W Drive-in, 1404 G St. Modesto.

CAR SHOWS ▪ Wednesdays

Weekly classic-car shows, activities, raffles and more. Wednesday nights. Velvet Creamery, 2204 McHenry Ave., Modesto

GRAFFITI-CON 2019 ▪ June 23

Comic-con and car show. Cosplay as your favorite characters, enjoy vendors, artists, classic cars and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza, 10th & K streets. $5, free ages 12 and under. www.graffiti-con.com.

MODESTO NUTS GRAFFITI NIGHT ▪ June 29

Classic cars, 1950s and ‘60s music, root beer floats and contests as the team takes on the Stockton Ports. Game time 7:05 p.m., with fireworks after the final out. John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive. www.modestonuts.com.

ROD & CUSTOM CAR SHOW ▪ June 30

Features classic cars, custom hot rods and music. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, including a breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Car show starts at 9 a.m. Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way. Free. 209-524-4421.

ODDS & ENDS

CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing

Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.

www.cafvalleysquadron.org.

AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing

9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.

MCHENRY MANSION TOURS ▪ Ongoing

Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428

AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing

9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $20 adults; $15 seniors/active duty military/youths 13-17; $10 youths 6-12; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178. www.castleairmuseum.org.

REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing

6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.

OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing

Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-848-2231.

TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing

For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Modesto Chamber of Commerce board room, 1114 J. St., Modesto.

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing

First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Scout Hall 4717 Elm St., Denair. 209 883 1663

ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.

IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.

TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing

Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.

TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.

TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing

Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.

SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing

Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing

Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.

BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing

Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.

MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing

Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.

WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing

Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing

First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 1400 N. Tully Road Turlock. 209 883 1663

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing

Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.

CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing

Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.

HOLLYWOOD STYLE PARTY FOR THE PARK ▪ June 29

Food, drinks, music. Benefit for La Loma Neighborhood Association’s playground at East La Loma Park. 7-10 p.m. Mercedes-Benz of Modesto, 3900 McHenry Ave., Modesto. $60. playgroundgala.brownpapertickets.com.

THE RETURN OF DR. AL CHEMIST ▪ July 5-Aug. 2

The Great Valley Museum presents Steve Murov’s chemistry demonstrations. 6-7 p.m. on Fridays, July 5 and Aug. 2, preceding the monthly 7-10 p.m. telescope viewings. Free. Modesto Junior College West Campus. 209-575-6196.

MUNCHKINS AT THE MUSEUM ▪ July 13

Activities for children with games, crafts, tours, food. Noon-3 p.m. McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto.

DANCE CLUBS

RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays

Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.

TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays

7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.

VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays

Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.

FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays

Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.

USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays

Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.

ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays

7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.

SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays

Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.

TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays

Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.

SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays

Potluck meal with prizes. Noon-6 p.m. second Sundays; noon to 6 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.

SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays

Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.

MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays

Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571.