Entertainment Nothing to do in Modesto region? Actually there are plenty of options in our calendar

The State Theatre will screen “Pulp Fiction” on June 12.

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS

LEE ROCKER ▪ June 8

Stray Cats member. 8 p.m. $39-$69

POSTMODERN JUKEBOX ▪ June 16

Welcome to the Twenties 2.0 Tour. 4 p.m. $29-$69.

LET’S PARTY ▪ June 22

Dance Academy program. 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. $17-$37.

“ANNIE” ▪ June 22-30

Modesto Performing Arts presents the classic musical. 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. $21-$38.

ANGELA AGUILAR ▪ June 23

Daughter of legendary Pepe Aguilar. Sold out.

The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100. www.galloarts.org.

MUSIC

MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through June 29

June 7, Mario Flores; June 8, Fun Strummers; June 10, Monday Blues with Eric Bensen and the Ultra Lounge band; June 11, 2nd Tuesday poetry reading with Stella Beratlis and the open mic; June 12, Ashman Davis, Rogers and friends; June 14, David Dow and friends; June 15, Patio Fest; June 20, Third Thursday Art Walk; June 21, Valley Jazz company; June 22, Bump city reunion band; June 28 Johnny and the Classics; June 29, Elf with Tim Lachuga. Thursdays, David Dow and friends. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.

MUSIC IN MEMORIAL ON MONDAYS ▪ Through June 24

City of Livingston Recreation Department Spring Concert Series at Memorial Park. Food trucks on site; 6 p.m. June 10, Los Kinos and Grupo Inkietud; June 17, Steve Johnson & Those BOBtones; June 24, Clint McFadden and McFunky. 209- 394-8830.

CONCERTS IN THE PARK ▪ Through July 9

June 11, Gottschalk Music Center Concert Band; June 18, Creole Jazz Kings; June 25, Ernie Buccio’s Little Big Band; July 2, Gottschalk Music Center Concert Band; July 9, Ernie Buccio’s Little Big Band. 7-8:30 p.m. Whitmore Park, Ceres. Free. 209-538-5628.

MOBAND ▪ Through July 11

Modesto Band of Stanislaus County celebrates 100th season. June 13, Then & Now; June 20, Beach Party; June 27, Rock of Ages; July 3, Patriotic Spectacular; July 11, Centennial Celebration. 8 p.m. Graceada Park at Needham and Sycamore. Free. www.moband.org.

“A PRELUDE TO SUMMER!” ▪ June 8

California native Christine Capsuto-Shulman, will perform popular works from broadway and opera, accompanied by Elizabeth Neff. Shulman is a multi-faceted artist in the world of opera, musical theater, dance and acting. 7 p.m. Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto. $20-$50. http://mistlingallery.eventbrite.com.

ABBACADABRA ▪ June 15

ABBA tribute band. Red Tie Arts’ Summer Concerts. 6:30 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$55. www.red-tie.org.

CONCERTS IN THE PINES ▪ June 15-Aug. 31

Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce series presents new band every Saturday. 6-8 p.m. Eproson Park, Twain Harte. For a listing of bands see www.twainhartecc.com.

QUARTETO JACARE ▪ June 20

Collaboration between international touring musicians flutist/singer Rebecca Kleinmann, drummer Rafael Barata, bassist Scott Thompson and guitarist Rafael Amarante. 8 p.m. Moon & Sixpence Music And Art House, 500 9th St., Modesto. $20, reserve at 209-543-5306 or modestounplugged@yahoo.com

MICK ADAMS & THE STONES ▪ June 22

With A Gathering of the Vibes. Benefit for CASA of Stanislaus County. 5-10 p.m. Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Ave., Modesto. $50-$500. http://www.casaofstanco.org.

IRONSTONE VINEYARDS CONCERT SERIES ▪ June 22-Sept. 14

June 22, Don Felder, Little River Band, Ambrosia and Firefall; June 28, Ziggy Marley & Michael Franti & Spearhead; July 20, Billy Idol; July 24, Old Dominion; July 27, Sugarland with Thompson Square; Aug. 4, Hank Williams Jr and Moonshine Bandits; Aug. 11, B52’s, Berlin, Orchestral Maneuvers In The Dark; Aug. 31, Los Tigres del Norte; Sept. 7, Deep Purple, Foghat; Sept. 14, Brian Wilson, The Zombies. For times and tickets see ironstoneamphitheatre.net.

THE STATE THEATRE

FILM: “ALL IS TRUE” ▪ June 7-13

Disaster strikes when Shakespeare’s renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground.

FILM: SING-A-LONG “GREASE” ▪ June 8

Classic film musical. 2 p.m. $5.

UNCLE LONNY’S BIRTHDAY BASH ▪ June 8

Live music and an evening of relaxed good times. 7 p.m. $32.

MOVE TO THE MUSIC ▪ June 9

Luv 2 Dance production. 2 p.m .$12-$14.

FILM: “PULP FICTION” ▪ June 12

Classic film. 7 p.m. $11.

DANCE FACTORY ▪ June 14

Local students perform. 7:30 p.m.

TOMMY CASTRO & THE PAINKILLERS ▪ June 15

Blues band. 8 p.m. $27-$37.

FILM: “LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS” ▪ June 16

Seymour Krelborn is a nerdy orphan working at Mushnik’s, a flower shop in urban Skid Row. 2 p.m. $8.

FILM: “AKIRA” ▪ June 20

Kaneda is a bike gang leader whose close friend Tetsuo gets involved in a government secret project known as Akira. 7 p.m. $11.

SOUNDTRAXX ▪ June 21-23

Strut Performing Arts. 7 p.m. $25.

The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.

THEATER

“THE WIZARD OF OZ” ▪ Through July 21

Sierra Repertory Theatre presents classic story. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. May 31-July 21. Historic Fallon House Theatre, Columbia State Park. $32-$47. www.SierraRep.org.

“PRINCESS WHATSERNAME” ▪ June 7-8

Musical about a young girl who awakes in the forest and can’t remember who she is. Hutton’s Hamlet Performing Arts Center, 132 West G St., Oakdale. $10, $5 for ages 12 and under. Call for times. 209-848-1216.

DIRECTING SHOWCASE ▪ June 19-22

Four one-act plays directed by MJC students. Modesto Junior College theater department presents a Directing Showcase on June 19, 20, 21 and 22 at 7 p.m., 2 p.m. June 22. Little Theatre of the Performing and Media Arts Center on East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. $11, $9 students and seniors. www.mjc.tix.com.

“FLAPPER!” ▪ June 21-22

Celebrate the Roarin’ 1920s with Polly Pepper, who’s about to turn 18 and is planning a madcap birthday party. Call for times. Hutton’s Hamlet Performing Arts Center, 132 West G St., Oakdale. $10, $5 for 12 and under. 209-848-1216

ART

CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627

Through August, works by Geneva Season. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369

June 4-28, Summer Splash Member Show and “In a New Light … Vintage Leica Film Images of Modesto.” Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org

DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303

June 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.

GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455

Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Boxes, Bags and Buttons, Oh My!” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.

HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950

Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.

McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-495-4620

Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.

REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385

Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.

UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000

Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.

CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER

TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays

Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.

“FARMS & FIELDS” ▪ Through July 31

Juried, all media exhibition that seeks to celebrate the variety and importance of agriculture in the Central Valley. Lobby Galleries.

LET’S GO TO THE ART SHOW ▪ June 7

Family Friday presentation. 7-8 p.m. Free

FILM SCREENING: “RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK” ▪ June 9

Classic film. 2-4 p.m.

The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761. www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

CASINOS

BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777

Willow Creek Lounge: June 7, Valley Fire; June 8, Clean Slate; June 13, Keith Anderson, June 14, Tom Rigney and Flambeau; June 15, The Wiz Kid; June 20, Lucky Cuzn; June 21, Born on the Bayou; June 22, Power Play; June 27, Hired Gunn; June 28, Decades; June 29, Innersoul. Westside Pavilion: June 20, Sublime; June 21, Lee Brice; July 5, Chris Young; July 6, Snoop Dogg; July 21, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo with Melissa Etheridge; Aug. 9, Bush and Live; Oct. 6, Peter Frampton. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.

CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243

14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.

CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646

16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.

CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946

711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.

THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777

1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.

JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466

July 18, Robert Cray Band; Aug. 7, George Thorogood and the Destroyers; Aug. 18, Steven Adler; Aug. 29, The Tubes; Sept. 12, The Outlaws; Oct. 6, Peter Frampton; Nov. 1, Night Moves/Creedence Classic Revival; Nov. 9, House of Floyd; Dec. 8, Blue Öyster Cult; Dec. 13, Queensrÿche; Jan. 25, The Iron Maidens. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.

www.jacksoncasino.com.

RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495

1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.

FESTIVALS & FAIRS

MERCED COUNTY FAIR ▪ Through June 9

Livestock exhibits, grandstand events, carnival games, rides and food. 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday; 3 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday-Sunday. Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. $10, $5 ages 6-12; free age 5 and under. mercedcountyfair.com.

FARMS OF TUOLUMNE COUNTY FARM & RANCH TOUR ▪ June 8

The 11th annual self-driving tour will feature places in the Jamestown area that produce bonsai, pork, poultry, eggs and wine. Participants can visit them in any order between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. They can enjoy samples, purchase goods and learn about niche farming. Locations and other details are at www.tcfarms.org or 209-928-3775. $10 in advance or $12 at first stop for adults; free 17 and under.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION ▪ June 14-15

This celebration of African-American history and culture begins with a talent show on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m, featuring guest comedian Lance Woods. Saturday’s festival includes activities for children, bands, DJs, vendors, gospel singers, cultural performances, educational exhibits and community resource information. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday King-Kennedy Memorial Center at Mellis Park, 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive. 209-568-3643.

PATIO FEST ▪ June 15

Stroll downtown and hear performers at 19 different downtown businesses, outside on their patios. Food and drinks for purchase. Put on by the Downtown Improvement District, many downtown restaurants will participate in the admission-free event. 6 to 9 p.m. 209-529-9303

FATHER’S DAY FLY-IN ▪ June 15-16

Flight demonstrations and rides, vendors, along with a car and bike show highlight this 53rd annual event. 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Columbia Airport, Columbia. $5, free ages 12 and under. fathersdayflyin.org.

FATHER’S DAY BBQ AND BLUES FESTIVAL ▪ June 16

Music from Jeramy Norris & The Dangerous Mood and the Marc Chauvette Band. Food and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. St. George Hotel, 16104 Main St., Volcano. Tickets $15 advance, $20 at the door. www.stgeorgevolcano.com.

TUOLUMNE LUMBER JUBILEE ▪ June 20-23

The 70th annual event celebrates the logging industry with vendors, carnival, parade, games, music, arm wrestling, logging contests and more, ending with a tug-of-war contest on Sunday. 5-10 p.m. June 20, 1-11 p.m. June 21, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. June 22, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June 23. Tuolumne Memorial Park, Tuolumne. Free; charge for carnival attractions. www.tuolumnerecreation.com.

HILMAR DAIRY FESTIVAL ▪ June 22

The dairy industry is honored with entertainment, activities, Little Milkman and Milkmaid contests, exhibits, vendors and fireworks. 5-10 p.m. Hilmar High football field, 7807 N. Lander Ave., Hilmar. Free. hilmarchamber.com.

FOOD & FUN

MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Dec. 21

A variety of vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.

TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 28

8 a.m.-1 p.m Saturdays, Main Street from Palm to Center streets.

TEA TASTING ▪ June 12

Complementary tea tasting. 1-3 p.m. McHenry Visitor Center & Gift Store, 924 15th St., Modesto.

VETERANS BIKE & CAR SHOW ▪ June 15-16

Vietnam Veterans of America hosts cars, bikes, airplanes, food, music and more. Saturday night hangar dance from 6-10 p.m. Free. www.vietnamveterans391.org.

GRAFFITI SUMMER

A&W GRAFFITI NIGHTS ▪ Fridays

Classic cars, entertainers, Hula Hoop contests, karaoke and root beer floats served by carhops on roller skates. Friday nights. A&W Drive-in, 1404 G St. Modesto.

CAR SHOWS ▪ Wednesdays

Weekly classic-car shows, activities, raffles and more. Wednesday nights. Velvet Creamery, 2204 McHenry Ave., Modesto

OFFICIAL NORTH MODESTO KIWANIS CLASSIC CAR PARADE ▪ June 7

The cruise returns as the rolls through downtown to McHenry Avenue, then to Briggsmore Avenue and back to downtown. The parade features thousands of classic cars, hot rods and street rods beginning at 6:30 p.m. After the parade, hit the Downtown Cruise-In where there will be live music at Tenth Street Plaza from 9 to 11 p.m. www.americangraffitifestival.com.

AMERICAN GRAFFITI CAR SHOW & FESTIVAL ▪ June 8-9

The North Modesto Kiwanis club hosts its 21st annual event featuring classic cars, hundreds of food and vendor booths with live music throughout each day. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 8; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, June 9. Municipal Golf Course, 400 Tuolumne Blvd. $10, free age 12 and under. All proceeds go to local charities for children. www.americangraffitifestival.com.

“GREASE” ▪ June 8

Sing along to the hit 1978 film “Grease” at the State Theatre. There will be giveaways during the event. Doors open at noon, film at 1 p.m. State Theatre, 1307 J St. $5. www.thestate.org.

FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS ▪ June 14

The group’s 1960s hits include “Who Loves You,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and more. 8 p.m. The Fruit Yard Basi Insurance Nationwide Amphitheater, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. www.thefruityardevents.com.

BACK TO GRAFFITI ▪ June 15

The day features the venue’s long-running classic car show with raffle prizes, music, vendors and more. 9 a.m. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Free. 209-577-3093.

DANCE CLUBS

RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays

Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.

TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays

7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.

VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays

Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.

FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays

Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.

USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays

Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.

ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays

7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.

SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays

Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.

TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays

Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.

SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays

Potluck meal with prizes. Noon-6 p.m. second Sundays; noon to 6 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.

SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays

Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.

MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays

Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.

TALENT

CALL FOR ARTISTS ▪ Through June 9

Entries accepted for the annual Carnegie Showcase of new work in all media by California artists. Entry fee $20 first entry, $15 each additional entry. Deadline 5 p.m. June 9. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. 209-632-5761