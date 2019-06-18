Pitbull, Don Felder and lumber in the Mother Lode? Cows in Hilmar? Here’s why, where

The Modesto Band of Stanislaus County kicks continues its 100th season with a program called “Rock of Ages” at Graceada Park. Many people get their spots early by laying down blankets during the day and take picnics later to enjoy during the concerts.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27

WHERE: Graceada Park at Needham and Sycamore, Modesto

TICKETS: Free

ONLINE: www.moband.org

Lumber Jubilee

The annual Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee returns for a full weekend of events. This marks the 70th year the Mother Lode celebrates the logging industry with vendors, a carnival, parade, games, music, arm wrestling, logging contests and more, ending with a tug-of-war contest on Sunday.

WHEN: 1-11 p.m. Friday, June 21; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, June 22; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, June 23

WHERE: Tuolumne Memorial Park, Tuolumne

ADMISSION: Free; charge for carnival attractions

ONLINE: www.tuolumnerecreation.com

Graffiti and cosplay

Graffiti-Con 2019 takes over Modesto Centre Plaza for a day of retro pop culture and classic cars. There will be 100 vendors and artists, a classic car show, a cosplay contest, panels and Geek Fashion Show presented by Douggary Grant. The event is part of Modesto’s Graffiti Summer celebrations.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 23

WHERE: Con at Modesto Centre Plaza, 10th & K streets; car show at 10th Street Plaza

ADMISSION: $5, free ages 12 and under

ONLINE: www.graffiti-con.com

THE STATE

Bovine homage

The dairy industry will be honored again as the Hilmar Dairy Festival returns. Set for Saturday, the day’s events include entertainment, activities, the Little Milkman and Milkmaid contests, exhibits and vendors. Fireworks close the event when the sun goes down.

WHEN: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, June 22

WHERE: Hilmar High football field, 7807 N. Lander Ave.

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: hilmarchamber.com