Pitbull, Don Felder and lumber in the Mother Lode? Cows in Hilmar? Here’s why, where
Season 100 kicks off in style for Modesto’s beloved MoBand
Pitbull
Armando Christian Perez, a.k.a. Pitbull, left the streets of Miami to become an international success as a Grammy Award-winning artist. Pitbull has landed No. 1 hits in more than 15 countries and sold more than 80 million singles. He brings his show to the Black Oak Casino’s Westside Pavilion.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27
WHERE: Black Oak Casino Westside Pavilion, 19400 Tuolumne Road North, Tuolumne
TICKETS: $55-$325
ONLINE: www.blackoakcasino.com
Don Felder
The Ironstone Vineyards Concert Series kicks off summer with former Eagles band member Don Felder in its outdoor amphitheater. Felder is joined on the bill with fellow musicians of the 1970s the Little River Band, Ambrosia and Firefall.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22
WHERE: Ironstone Vineyards, Murphys
TICKETS: $48-$128
ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net
MoBand
The Modesto Band of Stanislaus County kicks continues its 100th season with a program called “Rock of Ages” at Graceada Park. Many people get their spots early by laying down blankets during the day and take picnics later to enjoy during the concerts.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27
WHERE: Graceada Park at Needham and Sycamore, Modesto
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: www.moband.org
Lumber Jubilee
The annual Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee returns for a full weekend of events. This marks the 70th year the Mother Lode celebrates the logging industry with vendors, a carnival, parade, games, music, arm wrestling, logging contests and more, ending with a tug-of-war contest on Sunday.
WHEN: 1-11 p.m. Friday, June 21; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, June 22; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, June 23
WHERE: Tuolumne Memorial Park, Tuolumne
ADMISSION: Free; charge for carnival attractions
ONLINE: www.tuolumnerecreation.com
Graffiti and cosplay
Graffiti-Con 2019 takes over Modesto Centre Plaza for a day of retro pop culture and classic cars. There will be 100 vendors and artists, a classic car show, a cosplay contest, panels and Geek Fashion Show presented by Douggary Grant. The event is part of Modesto’s Graffiti Summer celebrations.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 23
WHERE: Con at Modesto Centre Plaza, 10th & K streets; car show at 10th Street Plaza
ADMISSION: $5, free ages 12 and under
ONLINE: www.graffiti-con.com
Bovine homage
The dairy industry will be honored again as the Hilmar Dairy Festival returns. Set for Saturday, the day’s events include entertainment, activities, the Little Milkman and Milkmaid contests, exhibits and vendors. Fireworks close the event when the sun goes down.
WHEN: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, June 22
WHERE: Hilmar High football field, 7807 N. Lander Ave.
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: hilmarchamber.com
