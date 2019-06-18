Entertainment

Pitbull, Don Felder and lumber in the Mother Lode? Cows in Hilmar? Here’s why, where

Season 100 kicks off in style for Modesto’s beloved MoBand

MoBand kicked off its centennial season Thursday night with yet another delighted crowd at Graceada Park. By
MoBand kicked off its centennial season Thursday night with yet another delighted crowd at Graceada Park. By

Pitbull performs on stage at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) The Associated Press

Pitbull

Armando Christian Perez, a.k.a. Pitbull, left the streets of Miami to become an international success as a Grammy Award-winning artist. Pitbull has landed No. 1 hits in more than 15 countries and sold more than 80 million singles. He brings his show to the Black Oak Casino’s Westside Pavilion.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27

WHERE: Black Oak Casino Westside Pavilion, 19400 Tuolumne Road North, Tuolumne

TICKETS: $55-$325

ONLINE: www.blackoakcasino.com

Don Felder performs an opening act at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Tinley Park, IL. (Photo by © Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP) The Associated Press


Don Felder

The Ironstone Vineyards Concert Series kicks off summer with former Eagles band member Don Felder in its outdoor amphitheater. Felder is joined on the bill with fellow musicians of the 1970s the Little River Band, Ambrosia and Firefall.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22

WHERE: Ironstone Vineyards, Murphys

TICKETS: $48-$128

ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net

People enjoy the mild weather and the First summer concert of MoBand at Graceada Park in Modesto, Calif., Thursday, June 6, 2018. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

MoBand

The Modesto Band of Stanislaus County kicks continues its 100th season with a program called “Rock of Ages” at Graceada Park. Many people get their spots early by laying down blankets during the day and take picnics later to enjoy during the concerts.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27

WHERE: Graceada Park at Needham and Sycamore, Modesto

TICKETS: Free

ONLINE: www.moband.org

Lumber Jubilee

The annual Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee returns for a full weekend of events. This marks the 70th year the Mother Lode celebrates the logging industry with vendors, a carnival, parade, games, music, arm wrestling, logging contests and more, ending with a tug-of-war contest on Sunday.

WHEN: 1-11 p.m. Friday, June 21; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, June 22; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, June 23

WHERE: Tuolumne Memorial Park, Tuolumne

ADMISSION: Free; charge for carnival attractions

ONLINE: www.tuolumnerecreation.com

Graffiti and cosplay

Graffiti-Con 2019 takes over Modesto Centre Plaza for a day of retro pop culture and classic cars. There will be 100 vendors and artists, a classic car show, a cosplay contest, panels and Geek Fashion Show presented by Douggary Grant. The event is part of Modesto’s Graffiti Summer celebrations.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 23

WHERE: Con at Modesto Centre Plaza, 10th & K streets; car show at 10th Street Plaza

ADMISSION: $5, free ages 12 and under

ONLINE: www.graffiti-con.com

Bovine homage

The dairy industry will be honored again as the Hilmar Dairy Festival returns. Set for Saturday, the day’s events include entertainment, activities, the Little Milkman and Milkmaid contests, exhibits and vendors. Fireworks close the event when the sun goes down.

WHEN: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, June 22

WHERE: Hilmar High football field, 7807 N. Lander Ave.

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: hilmarchamber.com

