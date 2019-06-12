Frankie Valli, downtown businesses offer outdoor music en masse, more in Modesto region

Watch clip of Frankie Valli perform; he’ll be in Modesto in June Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will perform at The Fruit Yard Amphitheater in Modesto CA on June 14, 2019. This clip is from "Can't Take My Eyes Off You." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will perform at The Fruit Yard Amphitheater in Modesto CA on June 14, 2019. This clip is from "Can't Take My Eyes Off You."

Frankie Valli

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons bring the group’s 1960s hits to the amphitheater at the Fruit Yard. The group’s hits include “Who Loves You,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and more. The next day, Graffiti Summer continues with the Back to Graffiti, the venue’s long-running classic car show with raffle prizes, music, vendors and more.

WHEN: Frankie Valli, 8 p.m. Friday, June 14; Back to Graffiti, 9 a.m. Saturday, June 15

WHERE: Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto

TICKETS: Frankie Valli, $50-$178; Back to Graffiti, free

CONTACT: www.thefruityardevents.com or 209-577-3093

Tommy Castro Alligator Records

Tommy Castro

Tommy Castro & The Painkillers celebrate the release of the new album, “Killin’ It Live” with a show at the State Theatre in Modesto. Popular in the region, the group plays blue-eyed California soul and hard-rocking music.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St.

TICKETS: $27-$37

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

Deanna La Tour performs with the Cradle of Sound band during the Juneteenth Celebration at Mellis Park in Modesto in 2015. Andy Alfaro Modesto Bee file

Juneteenth

Modesto’s Juneteenth Celebration of African-American history and culture begins with a talent show on Friday featuring guest comedian Lance Woods. Saturday’s festival includes activities for children, bands, DJs, vendors, gospel singers, cultural performances, educational exhibits and community resource information.

WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m Friday, June 14, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday June 14-15

WHERE: King-Kennedy Memorial Center at Mellis Park, 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive

ADMISSION: Free

CALL: 209-568-3643.

Patio Fest

Stroll downtown and hear performers at 19 different businesses, outside on their patios. Food and drinks for purchase. The event is being offered by the Downtown Improvement District.

WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 15

WHERE: Downtown Modesto

ADMISSION: Free to stroll

ONLINE: www.facebook.com/ModestoPatioFest

Fly-In

The annual Father’s Day Fly-In returns to Columbia with flight demonstrations and rides, vendors, along with a car and bike show. This marks the 53rd annual event at the airport within walking distance to Columbia Historic State Park.

WHEN: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, June 16

WHERE: Columbia Airport, Columbia

ADMISSION: $5, free ages 12 and under

ONLINE: fathersdayflyin.org

Tribute band ABBAcadabra re-creates songs from the 1970s super-group ABBA. The Wichita Eagle

ABBA tribute

ABBAcadabra plays the music of ABBA as part of the Red Tie Arts’ Summer Concerts series. This is a return performance for the tribute band to the concert series held on winery grounds in Ripon.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15

WHERE: Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon

TICKETS: $15-$55

ONLINE: www.red-tie.org