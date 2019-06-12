Entertainment
Frankie Valli, downtown businesses offer outdoor music en masse, more in Modesto region
Watch clip of Frankie Valli perform; he’ll be in Modesto in June
Frankie Valli
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons bring the group’s 1960s hits to the amphitheater at the Fruit Yard. The group’s hits include “Who Loves You,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and more. The next day, Graffiti Summer continues with the Back to Graffiti, the venue’s long-running classic car show with raffle prizes, music, vendors and more.
WHEN: Frankie Valli, 8 p.m. Friday, June 14; Back to Graffiti, 9 a.m. Saturday, June 15
WHERE: Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto
TICKETS: Frankie Valli, $50-$178; Back to Graffiti, free
CONTACT: www.thefruityardevents.com or 209-577-3093
Tommy Castro
Tommy Castro & The Painkillers celebrate the release of the new album, “Killin’ It Live” with a show at the State Theatre in Modesto. Popular in the region, the group plays blue-eyed California soul and hard-rocking music.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St.
TICKETS: $27-$37
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Juneteenth
Modesto’s Juneteenth Celebration of African-American history and culture begins with a talent show on Friday featuring guest comedian Lance Woods. Saturday’s festival includes activities for children, bands, DJs, vendors, gospel singers, cultural performances, educational exhibits and community resource information.
WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m Friday, June 14, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday June 14-15
WHERE: King-Kennedy Memorial Center at Mellis Park, 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-568-3643.
Patio Fest
Stroll downtown and hear performers at 19 different businesses, outside on their patios. Food and drinks for purchase. The event is being offered by the Downtown Improvement District.
WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 15
WHERE: Downtown Modesto
ADMISSION: Free to stroll
ONLINE: www.facebook.com/ModestoPatioFest
Fly-In
The annual Father’s Day Fly-In returns to Columbia with flight demonstrations and rides, vendors, along with a car and bike show. This marks the 53rd annual event at the airport within walking distance to Columbia Historic State Park.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, June 16
WHERE: Columbia Airport, Columbia
ADMISSION: $5, free ages 12 and under
ONLINE: fathersdayflyin.org
ABBA tribute
ABBAcadabra plays the music of ABBA as part of the Red Tie Arts’ Summer Concerts series. This is a return performance for the tribute band to the concert series held on winery grounds in Ripon.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15
WHERE: Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon
TICKETS: $15-$55
ONLINE: www.red-tie.org
Pat Clark: 209-578-2312
Comments