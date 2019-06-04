The cruise returns to downtown Modesto along with Graffiti Fest, Lee Rocker and more

Classic car takeover, Graffiti parade fills Modesto streets More than 1,000 classic cars cruised Modesto streets as part in the annual Graffiti Classic Car Parade. The tradition has grown out of the city's love of car culture and in homage to George Lucas' "American Graffiti." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 1,000 classic cars cruised Modesto streets as part in the annual Graffiti Classic Car Parade. The tradition has grown out of the city's love of car culture and in homage to George Lucas' "American Graffiti."

Crowds and cars were all the rage along Modesto’s I Street during a past year’s North Modesto Kiwanis Club’s American Graffiti Parade. Brian Clark bclark@modbee.com

Graffiti Parade

The cruise returns as the Official North Modesto Kiwanis Classic Car Parade rolls through downtown to McHenry Avenue, then to Briggsmore Avenue and back to downtown. The parade features thousands of classic cars, hot rods and street rods. After the parade, hit the Downtown Cruise-In, where there will be live music at Tenth Street Plaza.





WHEN: Parade 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 7; live music 9-11 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Modesto to along McHenry Avenue

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.americangraffitifestival.com

A 72 Chevy C10 Blazer and other classic cars on display during the 18th Annual North Modesto Kiwanis American Graffiti 2016 Festival and Car Show in Modesto California on June 11, 2016. John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com

Graffiti fest

The day after the parade, the North Modesto Kiwanis club hosts its 21st annual American Graffiti Car Show & Festival featuring classic cars, hundreds of food and vendor booths with live music throughout each day. All proceeds go to local charities for children.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 8; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, June 9

WHERE: Municipal Golf Course, 400 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto

TICKETS: $10, free age 12 and under

ONLINE: www.americangraffitifestival.com

Lee Rocker will play the 2018-19 season at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto. Submitted by the Gallo Center for the Arts

Lee Rocker

Bassist and singer Lee Rocker brings his music, including that from his days with the Stray Cats, to the Gallo Center. Along with the music, he’ll bring his stories of his 40-year career.





WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8





WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto TICKETS: $39-$69 ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

People stand as the band plays the National Anthem during the pening night concert of MoBand at the Mancini Bowl in Modesto’s Graceada Park on Thursday, June 9, 2016. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

MoBand

The Modesto Band of Stanislaus County kicks continues its 100th season with a program called “Then & Now” at Graceada Park. Many people get their spots early by laying down blankets during the day, and then take picnics later to enjoy during the concerts.





WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13 WHERE: Graceada Park at Needham and Sycamore, Modesto ADMISSION: Free ONLINE: www.moband.org

Music at Mistlin

California native Christine Capsuto-Shulman will perform popular works from Broadway and opera in the “A Prelude to Summer!” program at Mistlin Gallery. She’ll be accompanied by Elizabeth Neff. The concert is a fundraiser for the downtown Modesto gallery.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8

WHERE: Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $20-$50

ONLINE: mistlingallery.eventbrite.com

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in ‘Grease.’ Paramount Pictures Paramount Pictures

“Grease” singalong

The State Theatre screens the newly restored and remastered version of the 1978 musical and invites the audience to sing along during the film. Danny Zuko (John Travolta) and good girl Sandy Olsen (Olivia Newton-John) romp their way through a high school year of love.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $5

ONLINE: www.thestate.org