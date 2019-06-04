Entertainment
The cruise returns to downtown Modesto along with Graffiti Fest, Lee Rocker and more
Classic car takeover, Graffiti parade fills Modesto streets
Graffiti Parade
The cruise returns as the Official North Modesto Kiwanis Classic Car Parade rolls through downtown to McHenry Avenue, then to Briggsmore Avenue and back to downtown. The parade features thousands of classic cars, hot rods and street rods. After the parade, hit the Downtown Cruise-In, where there will be live music at Tenth Street Plaza.
WHEN: Parade 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 7; live music 9-11 p.m.
WHERE: Downtown Modesto to along McHenry Avenue
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.americangraffitifestival.com
Graffiti fest
The day after the parade, the North Modesto Kiwanis club hosts its 21st annual American Graffiti Car Show & Festival featuring classic cars, hundreds of food and vendor booths with live music throughout each day. All proceeds go to local charities for children.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 8; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, June 9
WHERE: Municipal Golf Course, 400 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto
TICKETS: $10, free age 12 and under
ONLINE: www.americangraffitifestival.com
Lee Rocker
Bassist and singer Lee Rocker brings his music, including that from his days with the Stray Cats, to the Gallo Center. Along with the music, he’ll bring his stories of his 40-year career.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8
MoBand
The Modesto Band of Stanislaus County kicks continues its 100th season with a program called “Then & Now” at Graceada Park. Many people get their spots early by laying down blankets during the day, and then take picnics later to enjoy during the concerts.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13
WHERE: Graceada Park at Needham and Sycamore, Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.moband.org
Music at Mistlin
California native Christine Capsuto-Shulman will perform popular works from Broadway and opera in the “A Prelude to Summer!” program at Mistlin Gallery. She’ll be accompanied by Elizabeth Neff. The concert is a fundraiser for the downtown Modesto gallery.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8
WHERE: Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $20-$50
ONLINE: mistlingallery.eventbrite.com
“Grease” singalong
The State Theatre screens the newly restored and remastered version of the 1978 musical and invites the audience to sing along during the film. Danny Zuko (John Travolta) and good girl Sandy Olsen (Olivia Newton-John) romp their way through a high school year of love.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $5
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
