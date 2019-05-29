Entertainment What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS

HOLLYWOOD SINGS! ▪ May 31

Modesto Symphony Orchestra presents vocalist Lori Zabka. 8 p.m. $39-$94.

THE PLATTERS ▪ June 1

Classic music. 7:30 p.m. $19-$59.

RAIN ▪ June 4

Tribute to the Beatles. 7:30 p.m. $29-$69.

LEE ROCKER ▪ June 8

Stray Cats member. 8 p.m. $39-$69

POSTMODERN JUKEBOX ▪ June 16

Welcome to the Twenties 2.0 Tour. 4 p.m. $29-$69.

The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100. www.galloarts.org.

MUSIC

UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing

Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing

Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing

Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.

RIVER LIGHTS CHORUS ▪ Ongoing

Women’s four-part a cappella chorus rehearsals, 7-9:30 p.m. Mondays. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. 209-303-7053. www.riverlightschorus.com

TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing

Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.

FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing

9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com

MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing

Thursdays and Fridays, Sandy Maule. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com

MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through May 31

May 31, Valley Jazz company. Thursdays, David Dow and friends. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.

MUSIC IN MEMORIAL ON MONDAYS ▪ Through June 24

City of Livingston Recreation Department Spring Concert Series at Memorial Park. Food trucks on site; 6 p.m. June 3, Cynthia Huddleston-Bennett and the Soul Galaxy; June 10, Los Kinos and Grupo Inkietud; June 17, Steve Johnson & Those BOBtones; June 24, Clint McFadden and McFunky. 209- 394-8830.

MOBAND ▪ June 6-July 11

Modesto Band of Stanislaus County celebrates 100th season. June 6, Graffiti Love; June 13, Then & Now; June 20, Beach Party; June 27, Rock of Ages; July 3, Patriotic Spectacular; July 11, Centennial Celebration. 8 p.m. Graceada Park at Needham and Sycamore. Free. www.moband.org.

“A PRELUDE TO SUMMER!” ▪ June 8

California native Christine Capsuto-Shulman, will perform popular works from broadway and opera, accompanied by Elizabeth Neff. Shulman is a multi-faceted artist in the world of opera, musical theater, dance and acting. 7 p.m. Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto. $20-$50. http://mistlingallery.eventbrite.com.

ABBACADABRA ▪ June 15

ABBA tribute band. Red Tie Arts' Summer Concerts. 6:30 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$55. www.red-tie.org.

CONCERTS IN THE PINES ▪ June 15-Aug. 31

Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce series presents new band every Saturday. 6-8 p.m. Eproson Park, Twain Harte. For a listing of bands see www.twainhartecc.com.

THE STATE THEATRE

FILM: “POMS” ▪ May 31-June 6

Comedy about a woman who moves into a retirement community and starts a cheerleading squad.

FILM: “AMERICAN GRAFFITI” ▪ June 1

George Lucas classic about cruising in Modesto. 2 p.m. $5.

FILM: “THE GIRL WHO KICKED THE HORNET’S NEST” ▪ June 4

Book club presentation. 6:30 p.m. $8.

LEO P AND JOSH ROSENBLUM BAND ▪ June 5

Leo P on the Bari Sax with locals Josh Rosenblum Band. 7 p.m. $10-$22.

EXHIBITION ON SCREEN: VAN GOGH AND JAPAN ▪ June 6

Explores the heritage that affected Van Gogh. 7 p.m. $11.

FILM: SING-A-LONG “GREASE” ▪ June 8

Classic film musical. 2 p.m. $5.

UNCLE LONNY’S BIRTHDAY BASH ▪ June 8

Live music and an evening of relaxed good times. 7 p.m. $32.

MOVE TO THE MUSIC ▪ June 9

Luv 2 Dance production. 2 p.m .$12-$14.

FILM: “PULP FICTION” ▪ June 12

Classic film. 7 p.m. $11.

TOMMY CASTRO & THE PAINKILLERS ▪ June 15

Blues band. 8 p.m. $27-$37.

The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.

THEATER

“THE WIZARD OF OZ” ▪ May 31-July 21

Sierra Repertory Theatre presents classic story. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. May 31-July 21. Historic Fallon House Theatre, Columbia State Park. $32-$47. www.SierraRep.org.

“PRINCESS WHATSERNAME” ▪ June 7-8

Musical about a young girl who awakes in the forest and can’t remember who she is. Hutton’s Hamlet Performing Arts Center, 132 West G St., Oakdale. $10, $5 for ages 12 and under. Call for times. 209-848-1216.

ART

ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129

June 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.

BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341

June 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.

CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627

Through August, works by Geneva Season. May 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369

June 4-28, Summer Splash Member Show and “In a New Light … Vintage Leica Film Images of Modesto.” June 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org

CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935

June 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.

www.thechartreusemuse.com.

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000

June 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.

DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303

June 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.

GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455

Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Boxes, Bags and Buttons, Oh My!” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.

HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950

Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.

McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-495-4620

Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.

PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪

June 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.

RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413

June 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.

REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385

Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.

SONORA’S JOE’S COFFEE EMPORIUM ▪ 209-533-4455

Through June 5, “At the Pacific Edge” with artist reception 5-8 p.m. April 13. 140 S Washington St., Sonora.

STANISLAUS COUNTY OFFICE OF EDUCATION ▪ 209-238-1704

Through May, The Hughson Community Photography Project. 1100 H St., Modesto.

STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130

June 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.

STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681

June 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.

TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990

June 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.

UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000

Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.

CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER

INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing

Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.

TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays

Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.

“FARMS & FIELDS” ▪ Through July 31

Juried, all media exhibition that seeks to celebrate the variety and importance of agriculture in the Central Valley. Lobby Galleries.

LET'S GO TO THE ART SHOW ▪ June 7

Family Friday presentation. 7-8 p.m. Free

FILM SCREENING: “RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK” ▪ June 9

Classic film. 2-4 p.m.

The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761. www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

CASINOS

BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777

Willow Creek Lounge: May 31, Steel Breeze; June 1, Gotcha Covered; June 6, Just for Laughs; June 7, Valley Fire; June 8, Clean Slate; June 13, Keith Anderson, June 14, Tom Rigney and Flambeau; June 15, The Wiz Kid; June 20, Lucky Cuzn; June 21, Born on the Bayou; June 22, Power Play; June 27, Hired Gunn; June 28, Decades; June 29, Innersoul. Westside Pavilion: June 20, Sublime; June 21, Lee Brice; July 5, Chris Young; July 6, Snoop Dogg; July 21, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo with Melissa Etheridge; Aug. 9, Bush and Live; Oct. 6, Peter Frampton. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.

CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243

14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.

CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646

16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.

CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946

711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.

THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777

1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.

JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466

Aug. 18, Steven Adler; Aug. 29, The Tubes; Sept. 12, The Outlaws; Oct. 6, Peter Frampton; Dec. 8, Blue Öyster Cult. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.

www.jacksoncasino.com.

RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495

1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.

FESTIVALS & FAIRS

PATTERSON APRICOT FIESTA ▪ May 31-June 2

48th annual celebration with an antique farm equipment show, downtown vendors, food booths, parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, kids games, historical displays and live entertainment. Fireworks at dusk Saturday. 5-11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Patterson.

ROYAL FLUSH CRAPPER DERBY & CRAFT FAIRE ▪ June 1

Fifth annual event from Twain Harte Rotary. Parade at 9 a.m. Fest features outhouse races and a craft fair with food, music, beer and wine, children’s games. Event runs until 4 p.m. in downtown Twain Harte. Free. 209-586-4482.

MERCED COUNTY FAIR ▪ June 5-9

Livestock exhibits, grandstand events, carnival games, rides and food. Concert artists include James Garner’s Johnny Cash tribute, Morris Day & the Time, Canaan Smith and more. 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Wednesday-Friday; 3 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday-Sunday. Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. $10, $5 ages 6-12; free age 5 and under. mercedcountyfair.com.

FARMS OF TUOLUMNE COUNTY FARM & RANCH TOUR ▪ June 8

The 11th annual self-driving tour will feature places in the Jamestown area that produce bonsai, pork, poultry, eggs and wine. Participants can visit them in any order between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. They can enjoy samples, purchase goods and learn about niche farming. Locations and other details are at www.tcfarms.org or 209-928-3775. $10 in advance or $12 at first stop for adults; free 17 and under.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION ▪ June 14-15

This celebration of African-American history and culture begins with a talent show on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m, featuring guest comedian Lance Woods. Saturday’s festival includes activities for children, bands, DJs, vendors, gospel singers, cultural performances, educational exhibits and community resource information. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday King-Kennedy Memorial Center at Mellis Park, 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive. 209-568-3643.

PATIO FEST ▪ June 15

Stroll downtown and hear performers at 19 different downtown businesses, outside on their patios. Food and drinks for purchase. Put on by the Downtown Improvement District, many downtown restaurants will participate in the admission-free event. 6 to 9 p.m. 209-529-9303

FATHER’S DAY FLY-IN ▪ June 15-16

Flight demonstrations and rides, vendors, along with a car and bike show highlight this 53rd annual event. 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Columbia Airport, Columbia. $5, free ages 12 and under. fathersdayflyin.org.

FATHER’S DAY BBQ AND BLUES FESTIVAL ▪ June 16

Music from Jeramy Norris & The Dangerous Mood and the Marc Chauvette Band. Food and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. St. George Hotel, 16104 Main St., Volcano. Tickets $15 advance, $20 at the door. www.stgeorgevolcano.com.

FOOD & FUN

MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Dec. 21

A variety of vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.

TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 28

8 a.m.-1 p.m Saturdays, Main Street from Palm to Center streets.

MISS STANISLAUS SPIRIT PRINCESS PAGEANT ▪ June 1

For girls ages 5-22 with disabilities. Benefits Society for DisAbilities. 1:30 p.m. Downey High Auditorium, Modesto. $10.

CHILDREN’S AUTHOR ▪ June 1

Children's author Linda Joy Singleton talks with children ages 8-to-12 who would like to be an author some day. 11:15 a.m., Modesto Library Auditorium, 1500 I St. Free.

SPRING LUNCHEON TABLE VIEWING ▪ June 5-6

Modesto Garden Club presents more than 30 tables decorated by garden club members in spring themes. The table viewing with light refreshments is June 5 from 1-7 p.m., $10 at the door. The luncheon June 6 with 10:30 a.m. table viewing, lunch at noon, $40 with reservations required by calling 209-523-1420. Del Rio Country Club, 901 Stewart Road, Modesto. modestogardenclub.org.

VETERANS BIKE & CAR SHOW ▪ June 15-16

Vietnam Veterans of America hosts cars, bikes, airplanes, food, music and more. Saturday night hangar dance from 6-10 p.m. Free. www.vietnamveterans391.org.

GRAFFITI SUMMER

A&W GRAFFITI NIGHTS ▪ Fridays

Classic cars, entertainers, Hula Hoop contests, karaoke and root beer floats served by carhops on roller skates. Friday nights. A&W Drive-in, 1404 G St. Modesto.

CAR SHOWS ▪ Wednesdays

Weekly classic-car shows, activities, raffles and more. Wednesday nights. Velvet Creamery, 2204 McHenry Ave., Modesto

THE PLATTERS ▪ June 1

The Platters charted 40 hit records back in the day. 7:30 pm. Gallo Center, 1000 I Street. 209-338-2100 or www.galloarts.org.

“AMERICAN GRAFFITI” ▪ June 1

George Lucas’ 1973 coming-of-age cinematic ode. Doors open at noon, movie starts at 1 p.m. State Theatre, 1307 J St. $5. www.thestate.org.

GRAFFITI CLASSIC CAR SHOW ▪ June 2

Modesto Area Street Rod Association’s 14th annual show. DJ playing oldies, raffle drawings and awards. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. McHenry Village shopping center. Free. www.modestoareastreetrod.com.

MID-VALLEY CHEVY CLUB ▪ June 3-6

Week-long classic auto shows at different locations from 5-8 p.m. each night. Monday, June 3 at Century Center, 2401 E. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto; Tuesday, June 4, Vintage Faire Mall, 3401 Dale Road; Wednesday, June 5, downtown Modesto, Tenth Street Plaza; Thursday, June 6, Cool Hand Luke’s, 2505 Patterson Road, Riverbank. Free. www.midvalleychevy.com.

GRAFFITI CRUISE ROUTE PRESENTATION ▪ June 5

Local celebrities inducted into the Historic Graffiti Walk of Fame during a presentation that starts at 6:30 p.m. at Tenth Street Plaza in downtown, followed by live music by The Third Party Band. www. modestocruiseroute.com.

MOBAND ▪ June 6

MoBand Concert in the Park features “Graffiti Love.” 8 p.m. Graceada Park, 401 Needham Ave., Modesto. Free. www.moband.org.

OFFICIAL NORTH MODESTO KIWANIS CLASSIC CAR PARADE ▪ June 7

The cruise returns as the rolls through downtown to McHenry Avenue, then to Briggsmore Avenue and back to downtown. The parade features thousands of classic cars, hot rods and street rods beginning at 6:30 p.m. After the parade, hit the Downtown Cruise-In where there will be live music at Tenth Street Plaza from 9 to 11 p.m. www.americangraffitifestival.com.

AMERICAN GRAFFITI CAR SHOW & FESTIVAL ▪ June 8-9

The North Modesto Kiwanis club hosts its 21st annual event featuring classic cars, hundreds of food and vendor booths with live music throughout each day. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 9; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, June 10. Municipal Golf Course, 400 Tuolumne Blvd. $10, free age 12 and under. All proceeds go to local charities for children. www.americangraffitifestival.com.

“GREASE” ▪ June 8

Sing along to the hit 1978 film “Grease” at the State Theatre. There will be giveaways during the event. Doors open at noon, film at 1 p.m. State Theatre, 1307 J St. $5. www.thestate.org.

FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS ▪ June 14

The group’s 1960s hits include “Who Loves You,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and more. 8 p.m. The Fruit Yard Basi Insurance Nationwide Amphitheater, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. www.thefruityardevents.com.

BACK TO GRAFFITI ▪ June 15

The day features the venue’s long-running classic car show with raffle prizes, music, vendors and more. 9 a.m. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Free. 209-577-3093.

ODDS & ENDS

CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing

Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.

www.cafvalleysquadron.org.

AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing

9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.

MCHENRY MANSION TOURS ▪ Ongoing

Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428

AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing

9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $20 adults; $15 seniors/active duty military/youths 13-17; $10 youths 6-12; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178. www.castleairmuseum.org.

REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing

6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.

OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing

Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-848-2231.

TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing

For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Modesto Chamber of Commerce board room, 1114 J. St., Modesto.

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing

First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Scout Hall 4717 Elm St., Denair. 209 883 1663

ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.

IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.

TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing

Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.

TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.

TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing

Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.

SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing

Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing

Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.

BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing

Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.

MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing

Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.

WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing

Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing

First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 1400 N. Tully Road Turlock. 209 883 1663

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing

Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.

CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing

Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.

BIG KIDS LITTLE TRUCKS ▪ June 1

Fundraiser for Awesome Spot Playground with activities for kids. Children can climb on, sit in and explore community vehicles. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Remax/Target parking lot, 220 Standiford Ave., Modesto. $20, free ages 12 and under.

DANCE CLUBS

RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays

Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.

TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays

7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.

VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays

Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.

FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays

Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.

USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays

Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.

ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays

7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.

SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays

Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.

TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays

Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.

SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays

Potluck meal with prizes. Noon-6 p.m. second Sundays; noon to 6 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.

SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays

Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.

MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays

Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.

TALENT

CALL FOR ARTISTS ▪ Through June 9

Entries accepted for the annual Carnegie Showcase of new work in all media by California artists. Entry fee $20 first entry, $15 each additional entry. Deadline 5 p.m. June 9. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. 209-632-5761