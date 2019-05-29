Entertainment
MoBand kicks off, Graffiti Summer revs up, more top entertainment options in Modesto
Watch as MoBand open its 99th Concert in the Park season in Modesto
The Modesto Band of Stanislaus County kicks off its 100th season with a salute to the region’s Graffiti Summer celebration. The program of “Graffiti Love” will be held at Graceada Park. Many people get their spots early by laying down blankets during the day and take picnics later to enjoy during the concerts.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6
WHERE: Graceada Park at Needham and Sycamore, Modesto
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: www.moband.org
Symphony program
Modesto Symphony Orchestra presents vocalist Lori Zabka for its “Hollywood Sings!” program. Guest conductor Michael Krajewski will lead the MSO through iconic movie music composed by John Williams and other favorites.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, May 31
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $39-$94
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Beatles tribute
RAIN: Tribute to the Beatles will present its The Best of Abbey Road Live! show in celebration of the anniversary of the release of “Abbey Road.” RAIN looks to take audiences back in time by delivering its note-for-note theatrical event.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $29-$69
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Graffiti honors
The Graffiti Cruise Route Presentation will induct local celebrities into the Historic Graffiti Walk of Fame. The annual honors will be followed by live music by The Third Party Band.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5
WHERE: Tenth Street Plaza, downtown Modesto
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: www. modestocruiseroute.com.
“Graffiti” screening
“American Graffiti,” George Lucas classic coming-of-age film about his teen years when cruising in Modesto was a weekend pastime, gets its annual screening at the State Theatre. The event is part of June’s Graffiti Summer celebration.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $5
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Table viewing
The Modesto Garden Club brings back its Spring Luncheon Table Viewing for two days, including a luncheon on Thursday. More than 30 tables have been decorated by garden club members in spring themes.
WHERE: 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5; 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6
WHERE: Del Rio Country Club, 901 Stewart Road, Modesto
TICKETS: June 5 table viewing with light refreshments $10 at the door. Luncheon table viewing $40 with reservations required by calling 209-523-1420
ONLINE: modestogardenclub.org
