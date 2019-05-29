Entertainment

MoBand kicks off, Graffiti Summer revs up, more top entertainment options in Modesto

Watch as MoBand open its 99th Concert in the Park season in Modesto

The Modesto Band of Stanislaus County celebrates the opening of its 99th Concert in the Park season with a concert on Thursday, June 7, 2018. By
The Modesto Band of Stanislaus County celebrates the opening of its 99th Concert in the Park season with a concert on Thursday, June 7, 2018. By

IMG_IMG_AA_MoBand_01_3_1_3_1_QQE1QUB1_L402440776.JPG
People enjoy the mild weather and the First summer concert of MoBand at Graceada Park in Modesto, Calif., Thursday, June 6, 2018. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

MoBand kickoff

The Modesto Band of Stanislaus County kicks off its 100th season with a salute to the region’s Graffiti Summer celebration. The program of “Graffiti Love” will be held at Graceada Park. Many people get their spots early by laying down blankets during the day and take picnics later to enjoy during the concerts.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6

WHERE: Graceada Park at Needham and Sycamore, Modesto

TICKETS: Free

ONLINE: www.moband.org

unnamed.png
Modesto Symphony Orchestra

Symphony program

Modesto Symphony Orchestra presents vocalist Lori Zabka for its “Hollywood Sings!” program. Guest conductor Michael Krajewski will lead the MSO through iconic movie music composed by John Williams and other favorites.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, May 31

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$94

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Beatles tribute

RAIN: Tribute to the Beatles will present its The Best of Abbey Road Live! show in celebration of the anniversary of the release of “Abbey Road.” RAIN looks to take audiences back in time by delivering its note-for-note theatrical event.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$69

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

DN Graffiti kiosks 03.JPG
(Debbie Noda/dnoda@modbee.com) One of the Modesto Graffiti walking tour interactive kiosks at Tenth Street Plaza downtown near the Brenden Theater, June 11, 2012. Modesto Bee

Graffiti honors

The Graffiti Cruise Route Presentation will induct local celebrities into the Historic Graffiti Walk of Fame. The annual honors will be followed by live music by The Third Party Band.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5

WHERE: Tenth Street Plaza, downtown Modesto

TICKETS: Free

ONLINE: www. modestocruiseroute.com.

IMG_American_Graffiti_1._2_1_KV2AS2MM_L55964917.JPG
After cruising the boulevard, high schoolers congregate at their favorite hangout, Mel’s Drive-In, for a Double Chubby Chuck, french fries and a coke. A scene from the Lucasfilm Ltd./Coppola Company production for universal of “ American Graffiti.” Universal Studios/Lucasfilm

“Graffiti” screening

“American Graffiti,” George Lucas classic coming-of-age film about his teen years when cruising in Modesto was a weekend pastime, gets its annual screening at the State Theatre. The event is part of June’s Graffiti Summer celebration.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $5

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

IMG_IMG_Modesto_Garden_C_3_1_GPDPPJS5_L394638565.JPG
Modesto Garden Club presents its annual Spring Luncheon and Table Viewing Modesto Garden Club

Table viewing

The Modesto Garden Club brings back its Spring Luncheon Table Viewing for two days, including a luncheon on Thursday. More than 30 tables have been decorated by garden club members in spring themes.

WHERE: 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5; 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6

WHERE: Del Rio Country Club, 901 Stewart Road, Modesto

TICKETS: June 5 table viewing with light refreshments $10 at the door. Luncheon table viewing $40 with reservations required by calling 209-523-1420

ONLINE: modestogardenclub.org

