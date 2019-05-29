MoBand kicks off, Graffiti Summer revs up, more top entertainment options in Modesto

Watch as MoBand open its 99th Concert in the Park season in Modesto The Modesto Band of Stanislaus County celebrates the opening of its 99th Concert in the Park season with a concert on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Modesto Band of Stanislaus County celebrates the opening of its 99th Concert in the Park season with a concert on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

People enjoy the mild weather and the First summer concert of MoBand at Graceada Park in Modesto, Calif., Thursday, June 6, 2018. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

MoBand kickoff

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Modesto Band of Stanislaus County kicks off its 100th season with a salute to the region’s Graffiti Summer celebration. The program of “Graffiti Love” will be held at Graceada Park. Many people get their spots early by laying down blankets during the day and take picnics later to enjoy during the concerts.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6

WHERE: Graceada Park at Needham and Sycamore, Modesto

TICKETS: Free

ONLINE: www.moband.org

Modesto Symphony Orchestra

Symphony program