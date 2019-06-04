Entertainment
See which 1960s hit maker is next up to play Fruit Yard, in time for Graffiti Summer
Watch clip of Frankie Valli perform; he’ll be in Modesto in June
Modesto’s newest entertainment venue gets into the Graffiti Summer spirit with a classic pop crooner this month.
Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons will play the Basi Nationwide Insurance Amphitheater at the Fruit Yard in Modesto on Friday, June 14. It’s one of two Graffiti Summer programs at the Fruit Yard, joining in the June-long celebration of all things “American Graffiti” in the Modesto region.
Valli and his group had some of their biggest hits in the 1960s. The group is known for songs including “Walk Like a Man,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Sherry,” “Rag Doll,” “December ‘63 (Oh What A Night),” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” and the theme from the Graffiti Summer-friendly “Grease.”
The group’s career inspired the mega-hit Broadway musical “Jersey Boys,” which tells the story of the rise of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons and features many of the group’s greatest hits.
Valli has really never stopped touring, according to an May 23 online story in Digital Journal. And fans can expect a fresh take on the current tour of shows.
“It is exciting that I still get to tour and see the fans after all the years,” he said in the Digital Journal story. “They have been a very loyal audience and always come out to see us: all ages. They sing along, dance. We’ve spent the last year redoing the entire production. We’ve really stepped up the bells and whistles. Everyone has a great time.”
Valli and the original members of the Four Seasons — Tom DeVito, Bob Gaudio and Nick Massi — were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. The three original band members no longer tour with Valli, but he’ll bring a new group of bandmates to the Fruit Yard show.
“It was an incredible honor and something we are all very proud of,” Valli told Digital Journal of the hall of fame induction. “It was great to see the whole gang and come together for such a special evening.”
Valli was brought in for the June date at the Fruit Yard specifically because of the Graffiti Summer celebration in the region, owner Joe Traina told The Bee in February. The longstanding restaurant and a market just west of Waterford long has participated in the month-long celebration of cruising as depicted in Modesto native George Lucas’ seminal film “American Graffiti.”
The Frankie Valli show will be followed the next day — Saturday, June 15 — at the Fruit Yard with its 26th annual Back to Graffiti event. The day features the venue’s long-running classic car show with raffle prizes, music, vendors and more.
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, June 14
WHERE: Fruit Yard Basi Insurance Nationwide Amphitheater, 7948 Yosemite Blvd.
TICKETS: $50-$178
ONLINE: www.thefruityardevents.com
