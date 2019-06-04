See which 1960s hit maker is next up to play Fruit Yard, in time for Graffiti Summer

Watch clip of Frankie Valli perform; he’ll be in Modesto in June Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will perform at The Fruit Yard Amphitheater in Modesto CA on June 14, 2019. This clip is from "Can't Take My Eyes Off You." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will perform at The Fruit Yard Amphitheater in Modesto CA on June 14, 2019. This clip is from "Can't Take My Eyes Off You."

Modesto’s newest entertainment venue gets into the Graffiti Summer spirit with a classic pop crooner this month.

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons will play the Basi Nationwide Insurance Amphitheater at the Fruit Yard in Modesto on Friday, June 14. It’s one of two Graffiti Summer programs at the Fruit Yard, joining in the June-long celebration of all things “American Graffiti” in the Modesto region.

Valli and his group had some of their biggest hits in the 1960s. The group is known for songs including “Walk Like a Man,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Sherry,” “Rag Doll,” “December ‘63 (Oh What A Night),” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” and the theme from the Graffiti Summer-friendly “Grease.”

The group’s career inspired the mega-hit Broadway musical “Jersey Boys,” which tells the story of the rise of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons and features many of the group’s greatest hits.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Valli has really never stopped touring, according to an May 23 online story in Digital Journal. And fans can expect a fresh take on the current tour of shows.