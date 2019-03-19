Where to see bands, comedy and a civil war reenactment in Modesto region? Find out here

Up With People
Up With People will stop by the Gallo Center for the Arts. The 100-member cast brings high-energy international songs and dance, entertaining pop medleys and original songs. The show will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County, an after-school and summer youth nonprofit.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, March 22
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$20
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Bumper Jacksons
Bringing music from New Orleans to Appalachia, Bumper Jacksons paints America’s story. The group pays homage to traditions while fashioning its own unique style. The group began as a duo, but grew to a seven-piece, with horns and pedal steel.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25-$45
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Eli Young Band
Modern country music comes to the Gallo Center from the Eli Young Band. The group writes its own songs and clings fast to its Texas roots. The bands hits include “Crazy Girl,” “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” and “Drunk Last Night.”
WHEN: 5 p.m. Sunday, March 24
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $39-$69
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Knights Ferry Civil War Days
The Civil War comes alive in Knights Ferry thanks to the American Civil War Association. Experience how life was for soldiers, women and children.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 23-24
WHERE: Knights Ferry Covered Bridge, 17968 Covered Bridge Road
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.acwa.org
Greg Hahn
Comedian Greg Hahn brings his humor to the State Theatre. A favorite on the nationally syndicated Bob and Tom Radio Show, Hahn’s performances feature an energetic, all-out style of physical humor, one-liners and crowd work.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
MAPS program
In honor of the 150th anniversary of the Mendeleev periodic table, Steven Murov will present Periodic Table Milestones and Real and Fake Elements in the next Modesto Area Partners in Science program. Murov is professor emeritus of chemistry at Modesto Junior College. His talk will include demonstrations.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22
WHERE: Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: modestoscience.wordpress.com
