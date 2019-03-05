What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
DISNEY IN CONCERT: PIRATES ▪ March 8-9
Modesto Symphony Orchestra presents Disney in Concert: “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” featuring the live orchestra with the film shown on big screen. 8 p.m. March 8, 2 p.m. March 9. $45-$98.
A TRIBUTE TO PORTUGUESE MUSIC ▪ March 10
Live presentation of a range of Portuguese musical styles. 3 p.m. $30
STUNT DOG EXPERIENCE ▪ March 10
Stockton native Chris Perondi brings his dancing dogs with dog tricks, stunts, athletic feats and comedy antics. 5 p.m. $18-$37.
MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT ▪ March 12-13
Tony Award-winning Best Musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the film classic “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” 7 p.m. $39-$79.
THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN ▪ March 14
Based on the New York Times bestseller by Katherine Applegate. 6:30 p.m. $12-$25.
THAT'S OUR FOLKS ▪ March 15
Davis High School program is a collection of poems, folk tales, and songs celebrating the diverse cultures found in our community. 7 p.m. $15-$25.
LEWIS AND TOLKIEN ▪ March 16
British actor David Payne, returns to the Gallo with his play “Lewis and Tolkien: Of Wardrobes & Rings.” 4 p.m. $20-$35.
DON FELDER ▪ March 16
Former lead guitarist of The Eagles. 7 p.m. $29-$79.
MARIACHI HERENCIA DE MEXICO ▪ March 19
Ensemble of students age 11 to 18 from Chicago’s immigrant barrios. 7 p.m. $19-$49.
NAT GEO LIVE: NIZAR IBRAHIM ▪ March 20
National Geographic Emerging Explorer and paleontologist will present “Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous.” 7 p.m. $25-$40.
BLUES BROTHERS REVUE ▪ March 21
Kieron (Elwood Blues) Lafferty and Wayne (Jake Blues) Catania carry the torch of iconic duo Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi. 7:30 p.m. $19-$59.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
RIVER LIGHTS CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Women’s four-part a cappella chorus rehearsals, 7-9:30 p.m. Mondays. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. 209-303-7053. www.riverlightschorus.com
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing
Thursdays and Fridays, Sandy Maule. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through March 30
March 8, International Womens day with Patty Hughes; March 9, Bump City reunion band; March 11, Eric Bensen and the Ultra Lounge band; March 12, 2nd Tuesday poetry with Gillian Wegener and open mic; March 13, Liz Krulder; March 15, Valley Jazz company; March 16, Bourbon Street Blues; March 21, Modesto Art Walk; March 22, David Dow and friends; March 23, North County Blue; March 24, Ernie Bucio and Evin Yadegar Annual scholarship fundraiser; March 27, Ashman, Davis, Rogers and friends; March 29, Free Radical Jazz Quartet; March 30, Hwy 99 Band. Thursdays, David Dow and friends. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
STAN STATE JAZZ FESTIVAL ▪ March 8-9
SCMEA High School Honor Jazz Band on March 8; Etienne Charles on trumpet on March 9. Call for details and tickets. 209-667-3958.
“CLARA, THE WOMAN IN THE MIDDLE” ▪ March 9
The first Grace Lieberman Cabaret Series Concert at Mistlin Gallery. Pianist Karolina Syrovatkova will perform “Clara,” engaging the audience as Clara Schumann, the 19th century pianist, wife of Robert Schumann and muse of Johannes Brahms. Champagne and desserts. A fundraiser for the gallery. 7-10 p.m. Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto. $20-$50.
BOYS OF SUMMER ▪ March 9
Eagles tribute. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $22-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org.
VOENA ▪ March 10
Children’s chorus. Part of the Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $10-$25. sundaysatcbs.com.
FR. ROB GALEA ▪ March 15
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church presents Father Rob, a Maltese-Australian Roman Catholic priest and contemporary Christian singer-songwriter. 7 p.m. State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto. $15 adults, $10 for youth and young adults available at www.stjmod.com or at St. Joseph’s Office, 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto.
SOURDOUGH SLIM AND ROBERT ARMSTRONG ▪ March 16
Humor and song. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $18-$22. www.westsidetheatre.org.
DUO GADJO ▪ March 16
Part of the Red Tie Arts Winter Nights at the Museum series. 7:30 p.m. McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto. $25-$35. www.redtiearts.org.
PIANIST THOMAS PANDOLFI ▪ March 19
Turlock Concert Association concert. 7 p.m. Turlock Community Auditorium, 1574 E Canal Drive. $15-$25. 209-606-6682 or 209-480-4020; or visit http://www.turlockconcert.org/tickets.php.
ROCKIN? DOWN THE HIWAY ▪ March 23
Doobie Brother hits. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org.
MJC MUSIC SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER ▪ March 24
Fundraiser is held in the memory of Ernie Bucio and Evin Yadegar to perpetuate the encouragement of local music students. The show features 13 bands performing on two stages throughout the day. All proceeds will go into the Ernie Bucio Music Scholarship. Noon-9 p.m. Barkin' Dog Grill, 940 11th St. Modesto.
OAKTOWN GOLD ▪ April 5
Musical duo Alex Kash and Bethany Dalton-Kash. 7:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St., Modesto. www.facebook.com/oaktowngold.
TAM-TAM TALENT SHOW ▪ April 6
6 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $15-$20 www.turlocktheatre.org
MUSIC AT THE BRAVE BULL ▪ April 13
“Tractor boy” and “Rob Hill.” 9:30-11 p.m. 701 S. 9th St, Modesto. $3 cover.
COLUMBIA JAZZ ARTIST SERIES ▪ April 14
Johnny Valdes. 3 p.m. Columbia College Dogwood Theater.
INCENDIO ▪ April 14
Flamenco jazz. Part of the Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $10-$25. sundaysatcbs.com.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “COLD WAR” ▪ Through March 7
Love story between a man and a woman who meet in the ruins of post-war Poland. $9-$11.
FILM: “IF BEELE STREET COULD TALK” ▪ Through March 7
Set in early-1970s Harlem, a love story of both a couple's unbreakable bond and the African-American family's empowering embrace. $9-$11.
FILM AND WINE EVENT: “SOMM 3” ▪ March 7
Presented by E. & J. Gallo Winery and The State Theatre. Meet two of a handful of people worldwide to earn a Master Sommelier diploma from The Court of Maser Sommeliers. Enjoy a selection of international wines and locally prepared hors d'oeuvres and then see the film. Wine and dine at 5:30 p.m., film 7 p.m. $45.
COME TOGETHER: THE BEATLES EXPERIENCE ▪ March 9
Tribute to the Fab Four. 7:30 p.m. $29-$49.
FR. ROB GALEA ▪ March 15
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church presents Father Rob, a Maltese-Australian Roman Catholic priest and contemporary Christian singer-songwriter. 7 p.m. $10-$15.
SCIENCE ON SCREEN: “AWAKENINGS” ▪ March 16
The State Theatre and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory present Crossing the Blood Brain Barrier: One Byte at a time with speakers Tim Carpenter and Nicholas Be, followed by film “Awakenings.” 2:30 p.m. Free.
FILM: “THE PRODUCERS” ▪ March 17
Modesto Film Society presents Broadway producer Max Bialystock and anxious accountant Leo Bloom plan to make money by producing a surefire flop.
FILM: “MEAN GIRLS” ▪ March 20
Cady Heron is a hit with The Plastics, the A-list girl clique at her new school, until she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George. 7 p.m. $9-$11.
NATIONAL LABORATORY PRESENT: SCIENCE ON SCREEN ▪ March 22
Seed, Soil and Spread: 3D bioprinted model for metastatic brain tumors followed by movie “The Fault in Our Stars.” 2:30 p.m. Free.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“THE FLICK” ▪ Through March 10
In a run-down movie theater in central Massachusetts, three underpaid employees mop the floors and attend to one of the last 35-millimeter film projectors in the state. A hilarious and heart-rending cry for authenticity in a fast-changing world. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$25. prospecttheaterproject.org.
“THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS” ▪ March 14-23
Modesto Junior College Theatre Department presents classic comedy. 7 p.m., 2 p.m. March 24. Main Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center on East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. $9-$11. http://mjc.tix.com.
“ROUTE 66” ▪ March 15-April 21
Beginning with the sounds of 1950s Chicago and traveling along the “Main Street of America” to the California coast with the surf music of the 1960s, this exciting musical revue features 34 of the greatest hits of the 20th century. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St., Columbia. $20-$25. www.sierrarep.org.
“A CHORUS LINE” ▪ Through March 24
Sierra Repertory Theatre presents the Broadway hit musical. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora. $20-$32. www.sierrarep.org.
“GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER” ▪ April 26-May 19
A progressive white couple’s proud liberal sensibilities are put to the test when their daughter brings her black fiancé home to meet them. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora. $20-$25. www.sierrarep.org.
“SONS OF THE PROPHET” ▪ May 3-16
If to live is to suffer, then Joseph Douaihy is more alive than most. With unexplained chronic pain and the fate of his reeling family on his shoulders, Joseph’s health, sanity, and insurance premium are on the line. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$25. prospecttheaterproject.org.
“A WALK IN THE WOODS” ▪ July 19-Aug. 4
The place is a “pleasant woods on the outskirts of Geneva,” where two superpower arms negotiators, a Russian and an American, meet informally after long, frustrating hours at the bargaining table. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$25. prospecttheaterproject.org.
ART
ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129
March 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
March 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through March, landscape and portrait artwork of Carolyn Huff. March 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through March 30, Young @ Art Open Student Show with closing reception and awards ceremony Saturday, March 30 at 2 p.m. March 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
March 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000
March 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
March 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Boxes, Bags and Buttons, Oh My!” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-495-4620
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
March 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413
March 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130
March 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
March 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.
TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990
March 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
CALL FOR ENTRIES ▪ Through March 31
For “Farms & Fields,” a juried exhibition. Exhibition will be on view from May 9-July 28.
“VALLEY FOCUS” ▪ Through March 17
Works by Cheryl Barnett & Dan Petersen in the Ferrari Gallery. $5 general admission. Reception for the artists Jan. 10, 6-8 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.
“LEARNING TO BREATHE: PHOTOGRAPHS OF NEPAL” ▪ Through April 28
Photos by Michael J. Costa in the Lobby Galleries. Wednesdays-Sundays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free.
FAMILY FRIDAY: JUNGLE FUN ▪ March 15
To celebrate the opening night of Lightbox Theatre Company’s “Jungle Book” make jungle animal masks. 6-7 p.m. Free.
“JUNGLE BOOK” ▪ March 15-24
Lightbox Theatre Company presents new adaptation of the beloved Rudyard Kipling story. Times vary. $8-$12
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
March 1, Left of Centre; March 2, Busta Groove; March 7, Just for Laughs; March 8, Rockin’ Down the Highway; March 9, Ascension. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
March 22, Vince Neil; April 7, Alan Parsons Live Project; May 12, Robin Trower; Oct. 6, Peter Frampton. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
COMEDY
WINE AND WHIMSY ▪ March 9
Comedian Michael Mancini in show presented by Soroptimist International of Calaveras County. Mancini's stories from his real-life job as a police officer have made him a three-time winner of the World's Funniest Cop competition. No-host bar, light appetizers. 7:30 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, Murphys. $45. 209-753-9700.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
SONORA CELTIC FAIRE ▪ March 8-10
The event will feature jousting, live Celtic music, vendors and street performers. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 8, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 9 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 10. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. $10-$25. 209-532-8375 or sonoracelticfaire.com.
MOTHER LODE DAFFODIL SHOW ▪ March 9-10
The Northern California Daffodil Society show features blooming daffodils outside and in the showroom with horticulture exhibits and artistic designs in judged show. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys. Free. www.daffodil.org.
LUCKY FEST ▪ March 16
This annual pub crawl in downtown Modesto features 25 pop-up St. Patrick’s Day-themed pubs for one day only. Live music and dancing. 1111 11th St., Modesto. Gates open at 6 p.m. $12, $20 express pass in advance. luckyfestmodesto.com.
MURPHYS IRISH DAY ▪ March 16
The historic Gold Rush town honors its Celtic heritage with booths, art, food, wine, music, dance, jugglers and more. A bagpipe-led parade begins at 11 a.m.; festival runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Main Street, Murphys. visitmurphys.com.
MODESTO REC FEST ▪ March 16
Paddling, biking, kite flying, trail running, youth fishing clinic, disc golf, nature walks, live entertainment, more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuolumne River Regional Park, 1200 Tioga Drive, Modesto. Free. www.tuolumne.org/events/recfest
CAMELLIA SHOW ▪ March 16-17
The 58th annual event will show off award-winning camellias in the private Gallo Camellia Gardens, which feature 1,000 of the blooming plants over a 1-mile stroll. Rare camellia plants of various sizes will be for sale on the patio. 2 to 5 p.m. March 16; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 17. E.&J. Gallo Winery administration building, 600 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto. Free. camelliasocietyofmodesto.org.
KNIGHTS FERRY CIVIL WAR DAYS ▪ March 23-24
The Civil War comes alive in Knights Ferry thanks to the American Civil War Association. Experience how life was for soldiers, women and children. Times to be confirmed. Knights Ferry Covered Bridge, 17968 Covered Bridge Road. Free. www.acwa.org.
MODESTO MARATHON FITNESS EXPO ▪ March 30
Annual expo with vendor booths, information and more. Open to the public as well as racers in the annual Sutter Health Memorial Medical Center Modesto Marathon, which will be held March 31. Expo is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CrossPoint Family Pavilion, 1301 12th St., Modesto. Free. modestomarathon.com.
FOOD & FUN
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
CERES WOMEN’S CLUB LUNCH ▪ First Tuesdays
11 a.m. first Tuesdays through May. My Garden Cafe, Whitmore Avenue, Ceres. $12.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
FAIR FOOD FRIDAY ▪ Ongoing
Carnival treats. Proceeds benefit Stanislaus County veterans. 5-8 p.m. Fourth Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-343-6292.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪ Fridays
Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011. www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Lafayette Lodge #65. Ham and cheese omelet, sausage, biscuits and gravy, all-you-can-eat pancakes with coffee and orange juice. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6 adults, $3 ages 6-12, Free under age 6 free. 209-853-2128.
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos, Oakdale Road and Sylvan Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.
CASINO AND GAME NIGHT FUNDRAISER ▪ March 9
Great Valley Museum at Modesto Junior College event. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Science Community Center on the MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Avenue, Modesto. Silent auction, drawing. $40, 21 years or older only. 209-575-6196.
ST. PATRICK’S DINNER ▪ March 14
St. Paddy’s Buffet along with live music. 5:30 p.m. McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St, Modesto. $45. Reservation required. 209-522-1739.
MODESTO FRIENDS OF NRA FOUNDATION BANQUET ▪ March 16
Annual event supports grant funding for youth education, 4-H and scouting programs, law enforcement training, hunter education, conservation, marksmanship and more. 5:30 p.m. Princeton Event Center, 1540 Princeton Ave., Modesto. Call for ticket information, 209-448-0124.
OMELETTE BRUNCH ▪ March 19
Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary 40th Anniversary event. Also a boutique, bakery and gift basket section. 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. St. Joseph's Church-Father O'Hare Hall, 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto. $25. 209-577-5846.
SOROPTIMIST INTERNATIONAL SPRING FUNDRAISER ▪ March 30
Dinner, live entertainment, raffles, more. 5-10 p.m. Seasons Event Center, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. $50. 209-499-0260.
ODDS & ENDS
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
MCHENRY MANSION TOURS ▪ Ongoing
Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $20 adults; $15 seniors/active duty military/youths 13-17; $10 youths 6-12; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178. www.castleairmuseum.org.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-848-2231.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Modesto Chamber of Commerce board room, 1114 J. St., Modesto.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Scout Hall 4717 Elm St., Denair. 209 883 1663
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 1400 N. Tully Road Turlock. 209 883 1663
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
YOKUTS GROUP/SIERRA CLUB ▪ March 8
Steve Evans of CalWild will present a program on 50 Years of River Protection, a historical overview of state and federal wild and scenic rivers and how they protect streams like Tuolumne and Merced Rivers. 6:45 p.m. refreshments, 7 p.m. meeting. Fellowship Hall, College Avenue Congregational Church, 1341 College Ave. Modesto. Free. 209-300-4253
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ March 9
Spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting – anything fiber related. Visitors are welcome. 2 p.m. www.mlwsguild.org.
MOTHER LODE WEAVERS AND SPINNERS GUILD ▪ March 12
10 a.m. The Church of the 49ers in Columbia. Visitors are welcome. For more info go to www.mlwsguild.org.
LATINO COMICS EXPO ▪ March 15-16
Latino and Latina comic book creators and animators with workshops, panel discussions and more than 60 artists from the U.S. and Latin America. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave. Free.
MAPS PROGRAM ▪ March 22
Modesto Area Partners in Science presents Steven Murov, Professor Emeritus of Chemistry, MJC. In honor of the 150th anniversary of the Mendeleev periodic table Murov will present Periodic Table Milestones and Real and Fake Elements. The talk will include demos. 7:30 p.m. Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall, 2201 Blue Gum Ave. Free. http://murov.info/timelines.htm .
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. Noon-6 p.m. second Sundays; noon to 6 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
CALL TO ARTISTS ▪ April 27
Central California Art Association’s Mistlin Gallery seeks submissions for “Flowers and Still Life,” open to all Central Valley artists. Accepting drawings, paintings, multimedia, sculpture, mosaic, fabric arts, and collage (originals only), and photographs. Contact Mistlin Gallery for details.
