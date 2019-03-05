Entertainment

Celtic Faire, special “Pirates” mash-up, more in Modesto, Mother Lode entertainment

By Pat Clark

March 05, 2019 09:22 AM

The Modesto Symphony Orchestra presents “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” with the live orchestra performing the score at the Gallo Center for the Arts.
Symphony and screen

“Disney in Concert: Pirates” features the Modesto Symphony Orchestra performing the score live while the film “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” plays on big screen. This is the second “Symphony on Screen” concert presented by the MSO.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, March 8; 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $19-$98

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org



Carnegie Arts Center




“Valley Focus”

Works by Cheryl Barnett and Dan Petersen continue to be featured through March 17 in the Ferrari Gallery at the Carnegie Arts Center. Barnett’s works abstract, refine and reshape the human figure. Petersen’s watercolors reflect his inspiration from landscapes.

WHEN: 10 a.m.– 5 p.m. Wednesdays–Sundays, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Fridays. Through Sunday, March 17

WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock

ADMISSION: $5 general, free ages 12 and under

ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org

Jousting returns this year to the Sonora Celtic Faire.
Sonora Celtic Faire

Celtic celebration

The Sonora Celtic Faire returns with jousters, medieval battles, seven stages of Celtic music, craft and food vendors, whiskey tasting, Celtic living-history actors, a kids area, magicians and more.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 8, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 9 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 10

WHERE: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora

TICKETS: $10-$25

ONLINE: sonoracelticfaire.com

Central California Art Association

Grace Lieberman Cabaret Series

Central California Art Association kicks off a cabaret concert series dedicated to the late Grace Lieberman with pianist Karolina Syrovatkova performing “Clara — Woman in the Middle.” She’ll portray 19th-century pianist Clara Schumann, wife of Robert Schumann and muse of Johannes Brahms. Proceeds fund CCAA’s art education programs and development of a Grace Lieberman Young Artist Scholarship.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 9

WHERE: Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $20-$50, includes champagne and desserts

ONLINE: ccaagallery.org

Stunt dogs

Having sold out six past performances at the Gallo Center, Stunt Dog Experience returns. Stockton native Chris Perondi brings his dogs who dance, do tricks, stunts, feats and comedy antics. All the dogs have been adopted from shelters and pounds across the country.

WHEN: 5 p.m. Sunday, March 10

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $18-$37

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Milano Photography Central West Ballet

Central West Ballet

Modesto’s Central West Ballet takes its “Creations, Choreography in America” program to Tracy. The repertory program features three original works. The show returns to the Gallo Center on March 22-23. For more on the Modesto shows, see the March 22 Scene section.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 9

WHERE: The Grand, 715 N. Central Ave., Tracy

TICKETS: $18-$30

ONLINE: www.centralwestballet.org

