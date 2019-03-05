Celtic Faire, special “Pirates” mash-up, more in Modesto, Mother Lode entertainment

Symphony and screen
“Disney in Concert: Pirates” features the Modesto Symphony Orchestra performing the score live while the film “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” plays on big screen. This is the second “Symphony on Screen” concert presented by the MSO.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, March 8; 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$98
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
“Valley Focus”
Works by Cheryl Barnett and Dan Petersen continue to be featured through March 17 in the Ferrari Gallery at the Carnegie Arts Center. Barnett’s works abstract, refine and reshape the human figure. Petersen’s watercolors reflect his inspiration from landscapes.
WHEN: 10 a.m.– 5 p.m. Wednesdays–Sundays, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Fridays. Through Sunday, March 17
WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock
ADMISSION: $5 general, free ages 12 and under
ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org
Celtic celebration
The Sonora Celtic Faire returns with jousters, medieval battles, seven stages of Celtic music, craft and food vendors, whiskey tasting, Celtic living-history actors, a kids area, magicians and more.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 8, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 9 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 10
WHERE: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora
TICKETS: $10-$25
ONLINE: sonoracelticfaire.com
Grace Lieberman Cabaret Series
Central California Art Association kicks off a cabaret concert series dedicated to the late Grace Lieberman with pianist Karolina Syrovatkova performing “Clara — Woman in the Middle.” She’ll portray 19th-century pianist Clara Schumann, wife of Robert Schumann and muse of Johannes Brahms. Proceeds fund CCAA’s art education programs and development of a Grace Lieberman Young Artist Scholarship.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 9
WHERE: Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $20-$50, includes champagne and desserts
ONLINE: ccaagallery.org
Stunt dogs
Having sold out six past performances at the Gallo Center, Stunt Dog Experience returns. Stockton native Chris Perondi brings his dogs who dance, do tricks, stunts, feats and comedy antics. All the dogs have been adopted from shelters and pounds across the country.
WHEN: 5 p.m. Sunday, March 10
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $18-$37
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Central West Ballet
Modesto’s Central West Ballet takes its “Creations, Choreography in America” program to Tracy. The repertory program features three original works. The show returns to the Gallo Center on March 22-23. For more on the Modesto shows, see the March 22 Scene section.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 9
WHERE: The Grand, 715 N. Central Ave., Tracy
TICKETS: $18-$30
ONLINE: www.centralwestballet.org
