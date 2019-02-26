Modesto entertainment: Musical MLK tribute, wine event, chance to see famed lithographs

Sign Up and Save
MLK celebration
“We Shall Overcome” is a musical celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. coming to the Gallo Center for the Arts. The showcase of African-American music traditions is interwoven with spoken word from King’s recorded speeches. The production ties together gospel, classical, jazz, Broadway and spirituals.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 3
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts
TICKETS: $24-$54
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Special exhibit
This marks the final week to catch 23 limited edition lithographs by Native American artist R.C. Gorman at Modesto Junior College. Art collector Byron Butler donated the works to MJC in 1986 after his daughter took art classes there from Dan Petersen. She persuaded her father to donate the portfolio to the college. The works have not been on public display since the year of their donation.
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; through Friday, March 7
WHERE: MJC Art Gallery, 435 College Ave., Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-575-6075
Irish music
The Irish Rovers have entertained audiences around the world with their exciting stage shows for more than four decades. The group brings their rollicking, rousing performance to the Gallo Center for the Arts.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts
TICKETS: $29-$69
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Guitar duo
Les Frères Medusés is a guitar duo known for creative programming, technical ability and compositional/improvisational skills. The show at the Gallo Center for the Arts will feature “The Unknown,” a silent film projected while the duo and a violin player perform their own soundtrack.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. March 1
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts
TICKETS: $39
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
ZaSu Pitts
ZaSu Pitts Memorial Orchestra performs a camp fire benefit concert at the State Theatre to raise funds for the Paradise fire victims. The 13-piece R&B orchestra features horns, vocals and rhythm. Modesto’s Steve Ashman formed the group in San Francisco.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, March 1
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $35.
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Sommelier event
“Somm 3” is presented by E. & J. Gallo Winery and The State Theatre. Meet two of a handful of people worldwide to earn a Master Sommelier diploma from The Court of Maser Sommeliers. Enjoy international wines and locally prepared hors d’oeuvres and then see the film, “SOMM 3.” A Q&A will be held after the film with the Master Sommeliers, Fred Dame and Kevin Vogt.
WHEN: Wine and dine at 5:30 p.m., film 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $45
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
