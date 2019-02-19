What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
THE CHIEFTANS ▪ Feb. 22
Paddy Moloney and The Chieftains have been recognized for reinventing traditional Irish music on a contemporary and international scale. 8 p.m. $29-$79.
AILEY II ▪ Feb. 23
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
Renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the country’s best young dance talent. 8 p.m. $25-$75.
PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON ▪ Feb. 24
Magic tricks and comedy with his dog, Mr. Piffles. 1 and 5 p.m. $19-$49.
MADELINE OLSON ▪ Feb. 24
Harpist Madeline Olson, originally from Tracy, in the next Modesto Community Concert Association program. 3 p.m. $15-$30.
THE CLAIRVOYANTS ▪ Feb. 27
Mentalists Thommy Ten and Amelie Van Tass. 7:30 p.m. $29-$79.
LES FRÈRES MÉDUSES ▪ March 1
Guitar duo. 7:30 p.m. $39.
5678 SHOWSTOPPER SHOWCASE ▪ March 2
5678 Dance Studio’s Performing Company program. 7 p.m. $16-$20.
THE IRISH ROVERS ▪ March 2
Irish music. 7:30 p.m. $29-$69.
WE SHALL OVERCOME ▪ March 3
Musical celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 3 p.m. $24-$54.
DISNEY IN CONCERT: PIRATES ▪ March 8-9
Modesto Symphony Orchestra presents Disney in Concert: “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” featuring the live orchestra with the film shown on big screen. 8 p.m. March 8, 2 p.m. March 9. $45-$98.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through Feb. 23
Feb. 22, 22 David Dow and Friends; Feb. 23, Alrisk. 7-10pm. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
FACULTY RECITAL ▪ Feb. 22
Modesto Junior College Friends of Music benefit for MJC music student scholarships. 7 p.m. Music Recital Hall, East Campus, 435 College Ave. Modesto. $10-$12. 209-575-6776.
CARAVANSERAI ▪ Feb. 23
Santana tribute band. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org.
GUITARRAGANZA 2019 ▪ Feb. 27-March 2
Modesto Junior College festival opens with a Flamenco Guitar Concert on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. in the Recital Hall on the East Campus, $10-$12; Feb. 28, Guitar Faculty of the Central Valley, 7 p.m. in the Recital Hall on the MJC East Campus, $10-$12; March 1, MJC and the Gallo Center for the Arts present Les Frères Méduses, 7:30 p.m., Gallo Center, 1000 I Street, Modesto, $16-$40; March 2, Gala Guitar Concert, 7:30 p.m., Snider Hall at CSU Stanislaus in Turlock, $16. 209-575-6776, www.guitarraganza.com.
MUSIC AT THE BRAVE BULL ▪ March 2-April 13
March 2, “Voodoo Killer”; April 13, “Tractor boy” and “Rob Hill.” 9:30-11 p.m. 701 S. 9th St, Modesto. $3 cover.
STAN STATE JAZZ FESTIVAL ▪ March 8-9
SCMEA High School Honor Jazz Band on March 8; Etienne Charles on trumpet on March 9. Call for details and tickets. 209-667-3958.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “GREEN BOOK” ▪ Through Feb. 28
When Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen) is hired to drive black pianist Don Shirley on a concert tour to the Deep South, they must rely on “The Green Book” to guide them to the few establishments that were then safe for African-Americans. $9-$11.
FILM: “CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?” ▪ Feb. 22-28
Melissa McCarthy stars as Lee Israel, the best-selling celebrity biographer (and cat lover). When Lee found herself unable to get published she turned her art form to deception. $9-$11.
FILM: “THE FAVOURITE” ▪ Feb. 22-28
Early 18th century England is at war with the French. A frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz) governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne’s ill health and mercurial temper. When a new servant Abigail Masham (Emma Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. $9-$11.
FILM: “LORDS OF CHAOS” ▪ Feb. 22
17-year-old Euronymous is determined to escape his traditional upbringing and becomes fixated on creating “true Norwegian black metal” with his band Mayhem. He mounts shocking publicity stunts to put the band's name on the map. $9-$11.
RED CARPET PARTY ▪ Feb. 24
Watch the Oscars on the big screen. Dinner catered by Thomas Lopes, owner of Fuzio Universal Bistro, 4-5 p.m. Doors, dinner and live broadcast starting at 4 p.m. $25.
FILM: “WEED THE PEOPLE” ▪ Feb. 27
With a live Q&A with the doctor in the film as well as Jason David of Modesto’s Jayden’s Journey. Looks at anti-cancer properties of cannabis and the desperate parents who obtain cannabis oil from underground sources to save their children from childhood cancers. 7 p.m. $15.
FILM: “COLD WAR” ▪ March 1-7
Love story between a man and a woman who meet in the ruins of post-war Poland. $9-$11.
FILM: “IF BEELE STREET COULD TALK” ▪ March 1-7
Set in early-1970s Harlem, a love story of both a couple's unbreakable bond and the African-American family's empowering embrace. $9-$11.
ZASU PITTS MEMORIAL ORCHESTRA ▪ March 1
Camp Fire Benefit Concert to raise funds for the Paradise fire victims. The 13-piece R&B orchestra, can best be compared to a 1960s Motown soul revue with horns, vocals and rhythm. Special guests to be announced. 8 p.m. $35.
48 HOUR FILM COMPETITION ▪ March 1-3
Filmmakers of all ages race against the clock to write, film, and edit their 5-minute films. The tough part is- you don’t know your film genre until the timer starts ticking! The top 16 films will premiere at the Grand Finale event at the State Theatre on March 8. Sign up at the State Theatre website.
FILM: “THE OUTSIDERS” ▪ March 2
The State Theatre Book Club presents film based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and starring Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze and Tom Cruise. Moderator will be MJC Professor of English Sam Pierstorff. Moderator/discussion 2:30; film at 3:30 p.m. $8.
FILM AND WINE EVENT: “SOMM 3” ▪ March 7
Presented by E. & J. Gallo Winery and The State Theatre. Meet two of a handful of people worldwide to earn a Master Sommelier diploma from The Court of Maser Sommeliers. Enjoy a selection of international wines and locally prepared hors d'oeuvres and then see the film. Wine and dine at 5:30 p.m., film 7 p.m. $45.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“THE WIZARD OF OZ” ▪ Through March 3
The story of Dorothy and her journey through the land of Oz. 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playhouse Merced sponsored by UC Merced. Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St. 209-725-8587. $10-$22.
“A CHORUS LINE” ▪ Through March 24
Sierra Repertory Theatre presents the Broadway hit musical. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora. $20-$32. www.sierrarep.org.
“THE FLICK” ▪ Feb. 22-March 10
In a run-down movie theater in central Massachusetts, three underpaid employees mop the floors and attend to one of the last 35-millimeter film projectors in the state. A hilarious and heart-rending cry for authenticity in a fast-changing world. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$25. prospecttheaterproject.org.
ART
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through March, landscape and portrait artwork of Carolyn Huff. March 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through March 1, “Best of the Best: fotoModesto.” March 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
DELICATO FAMILY VINEYARDS ▪ 209-824-3678
Through Feb. 22, Dorothy Indelicato Fine Art Show. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily. 12001 South Highway 99, Manteca.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Boxes, Bags and Buttons, Oh My!” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-495-4620
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
MODESTO JUNIOR COLLEGE ART GALLERY ▪ 209-575-6075
Through March 7, 1971-1974 lithographs by R.C. Gorman, with public reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 21. Monday through Thursday. East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. Free.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
VARIOUS VENUES ▪ 209-529-3369
Through March 1, fotoMODESTO event takes over the walls at a variety of venues, mainly downtown and at McHenry Village, featuring several Modesto area photographers. In addition to the exhibitions, a number of events related to photography will be held from artist receptions, photography classes, outings, lectures, presentations, photo walks, pop-up events and more. www.fotomodesto.com.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
CALL FOR ENTRIES ▪ Through March 31
For “Farms & Fields,” a juried exhibition. Exhibition will be on view from May 9-July 28.
“VALLEY FOCUS” ▪ Through March 17
Works by Cheryl Barnett & Dan Petersen in the Ferrari Gallery. $5 general admission. Reception for the artists Jan. 10, 6-8 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.
“LEARNING TO BREATHE: PHOTOGRAPHS OF NEPAL” ▪ Through April 28
Photos by Michael J. Costa in the Lobby Galleries. Wednesdays-Sundays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free.
CARNEGIE MUSIC SERIES: JOEY ARCHIE GROUP ▪ Feb. 26
Stan State Senior Jazz Studies Student, trumpeter Joey Archie. His compositions and style draw on inspiration from his family, friends, life, and various musical styles. 7:30-9 p.m. $10.
MICHAEL J. COSTA ▪ March 3
Artist talk by travel photographer Michael J. Costa as he presents a slideshow of his work and discusses his journeys. 2-3 p.m. Free.
FAMILY FRIDAY: JUNGLE FUN ▪ March 15
To celebrate the opening night of Lightbox Theatre Company’s “Jungle Book” make jungle animal masks. 6-7 p.m. Free.
“JUNGLE BOOK” ▪ March 15-24
Lightbox Theatre Company presents new adaptation of the beloved Rudyard Kipling story. Times vary. $8-$12
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Feb. 22, Caravanserai; Feb. 23, Smash City; Feb. 28, Blow Daddy; March 1, Left of Centre; March 2, Busta Groove; March 7, Just for Laughs; March 8, Rockin’ Down the Highway; March 9, Ascension. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
Feb. 22, Neal Schon’s Journey Through Time; March 22, Vince Neil; April 7, Alan Parsons Live Project; May 12, Robin Trower. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
DANCE
OFF-BALANCE IN PERFORMANCE ▪ Feb. 22-24
Modesto Junior College program. “Moving Through Light and Dark.” 7 p.m. Feb. 20-22, 2 p.m. Feb. 24 Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center on East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. $9-$11. www.mjc.tix.com.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
ALMOND BLOSSOM FESTIVAL ▪ Feb. 22-24
Food, a carnival, a parade, art exhibits and more. The parade will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in downtown Ripon. Festival events are 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday; 6 a.m.-10 p.m Saturday; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Mistlin Sports Park, 1201 River Road, Ripon. Free. riponchamber.org.
SONORA CELTIC FAIRE ▪ March 8-10
The event will feature jousting, live Celtic music, vendors and street performers. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 8, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 9 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 10. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. $10-$25. 209-532-8375 or sonoracelticfaire.com.
FOOD & FUN
A SCOTTISH CELEBRATION: “THE LIFE AND POETRY OF ROBERT BURNS” ▪ Feb. 22
Presented by The Saint Andrew’s Society of Modesto. Dinner, bagpipes, entertainment, raffle prizes. 6 p.m. no-host cocktails, 7 p.m. buffet dinner. Fruit Yard Restaurant, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. $40. standrewsmodesto.org or 209-380-8683.
SONORA SENIOR CENTER CRAB FEED ▪ Feb. 23
All-you-can-eat crab, clam chowder, salad, rolls and dessert. No-host bar and prize drawings. 5 p.m. Senior Center, 540 Greenley Road, Sonora. $45. 209-533-2622.
CHOWDER, SALAD, PASTA AND CRAB DINNER ▪ Feb. 23
All-you-can-eat dinner with proceeds benefiting nonprofit AHEPA (American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association) Modesto Chapter 246. 6 p.m. Greek Orthodox Church, 313 Tokay Ave., Modesto. $50, $25 age 14 and under. 209-815-6052.
CRAB FEED AND MEDIEVAL KNIGHTS BATTLE ▪ Feb. 24
Ninth annual Barony of Fettburg’s feast of salads, garlic bread, pastas, crab and ice cream. Entertainment by knights and fighters displaying feats of medieval martial arts in a prize tournament. 5 p.m. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane, Manteca $40 advance, $45 door. 209-932-9785.
WOMXN’S DAY CELEBRATION AND SCHOLARSHIP BANQUET ▪ March 1
Presented by Modesto Junior College Latina Leadership Network of the California Community Colleges. Keynote speaker Carolina Alfaro assistant director for admissions and outreach at Stanislaus State. Also, songs by Puerto Rican harpist María José Montijo, motivational speakers, dinner and honoring the accomplishments of MJC students. 5:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Student Learning Center on West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave., Modesto. $35-$40. https://bit.ly/2taQLSt. 209-575-6008.
AEBLESKIVER BREAKFAST ▪ March 2
Order of the Eastern Star annual event. 8-11 a.m. Ceres Masonic Lodge. Adults $10, ages 6-12 $7, ages 5 and under free. Tickets available at the door or call Mariann Williams at 209-450-1517.
ODDS & ENDS
MAPS PROGRAM ▪ Feb. 22
Modesto Area Partners in Science (MAPS) is offering a presentation on “Syrian Forced Migration and Public Health in the European Union” by Paul E. Lenze, Jr. For ages 12 years and older. 7:30 p.m. Sierra Hall 132 on Modesto Junior College’s West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave. Free. http://maps.events.mjc.edu.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays
Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. Noon-6 p.m. second Sundays; noon to 6 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
Comments