Mentalists, music, the Oscars on the big screen. Things to do in the Modesto region

Blossom Fest
The annual Almond Blossom Festival heralds spring and the flowery beauty that comes with it. The fest promises food, a carnival, a parade, art exhibits and more. The parade will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in downtown Ripon.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday; 6 a.m.-10 p.m Saturday; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21-24
WHERE: Mistlin Sports Park, 1201 River Road, Ripon
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: riponchamber.org
Irish icons
Paddy Moloney and The Chieftains have been recognized for reinventing traditional Irish music on a contemporary and international scale for more than 55 years. The group comes to the Gallo Center on Friday.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $29-$79
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Dance on stage
Ailey II merges the spirit and energy of young dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today’s emerging choreographers. Founded in 1974, the company embodies Alvin Ailey’s mission to establish an extended cultural community that provides dance performances, training, and community programs for all.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25-$75
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
MCCA program
New York-based harpist Madeline Olson, originally from Tracy, received her training at The Juilliard School, and since then has won prestigious harp competitions. She brings her music to the next Modesto Community Concert Association program.
WHEN: 3 p.m Sunday, Feb. 24
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 St., Modesto
TICKETS: $15-$30
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Oscar party
Don your red carpet attire and watch the Academy Awards on the big screen at the State Theatre on Sunday evening. A live broadcast and dinner catered by Thomas Lopes, owner of Fuzio Universal Bistro, is planned for the 91st Oscars telecast.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Mentalists return
The Clairvoyants return to the Gallo Center for another performance. Mentalists Thommy Ten and Amelie Van Tass began their “second sight” act in 2011. In 2016, they took part in “America’s Got Talent” and, after being selected from more than 100,000 contestants, made the finals.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 St., Modesto
TICKETS: $29-$79
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
