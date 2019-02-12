What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
“A RAISIN IN THE SUN” ▪ Feb. 15-17
Sankofa Theatre Company joins the Gallo Center in a co-production of Lorraine Hansberry’s landmark drama. 7:30 p.m. $15-$25.
“THE CHOIR OF MAN” ▪ Feb. 16
A pint-filled good time set in a working pub that combines harmonies, dance and live percussion with choreography. 8 p.m. $39-$89.
EVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE ▪ Feb. 17
Brothers Dylan and Zachary Zmed celebrate the music of Everly Brothers. 3 p.m. $19-$49.
“THE UGLY DUCKLING” ▪ Feb. 19
Using the electroluminescent puppetry, music ranging from classical to jazz to pop and choreography, a classic children’s tale comes to life on stage 6:30 p.m. $12-$20.
THE CHIEFTANS ▪ Feb. 22
Paddy Moloney and The Chieftains have been recognized for reinventing traditional Irish music on a contemporary and international scale. 8 p.m. $29-$79.
AILEY II ▪ Feb. 23
Renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the country’s best young dance talent. 8 p.m. $25-$75
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
RIVER LIGHTS CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Women’s four-part a cappella chorus rehearsals, 7-9:30 p.m. Mondays. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. 209-303-7053. www.riverlightschorus.com
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing
Thursdays and Fridays, Sandy Maule. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through Feb. 23
Feb. 15, Pryor Engagement with Johnathan Pryor; Feb. 16, The Taillights; Feb. 21, 21 Modesto Art Walk; Feb. 22, 22 David Dow and Friends; Feb. 23, Alrisk. 7-10pm. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
COLUMBIA JAZZ ARTIST SERIES ▪ Through April 14
March 1-2, Vocal Jazz Festival featuring Kenny Washington, Matt Falker and Barbara Morrison; April 14, Johnny Valdes. 3 p.m. Columbia College Dogwood Theater.
PIN-UPS ON TOUR: OPERATION MODESTO ▪ Feb. 15
Vintage burlesque & variety show supports hospitalized veterans that recreates the bawdy fun of vaudevillian theaters during and post-WWII. 8 p.m. VFW Post 3199, 2801 W Hatch Road. Free for veterans, $20 general advance, $25 door, reserved seating $35-$50.
DON GATO LATIN BAND ▪ Feb. 16
Part of the Red Tie Arts Winter Nights at the Museum series. 7:30 p.m. McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto. $25-$35. www.redtiearts.org.
FACULTY RECITAL ▪ Feb. 22
Modesto Junior College Friends of Music benefit for MJC music student scholarships. 7 p.m. Music Recital Hall, East Campus, 435 College Ave. Modesto. $10-$12. 209-575-6776.
CARAVANSERAI ▪ Feb. 23
Santana tribute band. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org.
THE STATE THEATRE
OSCAR SHORTS – LIVE ACTION ▪ Feb. 15-20
Oscar-Nominated short films. $9.
FILM: “GREEN BOOK” ▪ Feb. 15-28
When Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen) is hired to drive black pianist Don Shirley on a concert tour to the Deep South, they must rely on “The Green Book” to guide them to the few establishments that were then safe for African-Americans. $9-$11.
FILM: “THE WIFE” ▪ Feb. 15-21
After nearly 40 years of marriage, Joan and Joe Castleman (Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce) are complements. $9-$11.
OSCAR SHORTS – ANIMATION ▪ Feb. 16-21
Oscar-Nominated short films. $9.
MODESTO MARATHON MOVIE & WINE NIGHT ▪ Feb. 16
Featuring two short documentaries, “Diamond to the Rough,” which follows the journey of former Major League Baseball player Eric Byrnes from the diamond to the trails of the 2016 Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run; and “Running Across California,” featuring a young “no-name runner” who tries to break the record for the fastest known time a woman has ever run across the state. Q&A with cast members will follow the films. Appetizers, wines, silent auction, drawing. 4 p.m. $25 advance, $30 door.
FILM: “HAROLD AND MAUDE” ▪ Feb. 17
The Modesto Film Society presents story of Harold (Bud Cort), a young man obsessed with death, who enters an unlikely relationship with septuagenarian Maude (Ruth Gordon). 2 p.m. $8.
FILM: “BLACK PANTHER” ▪ Feb. 20
Follows T’Challa who, after the events of “Captain America: Civil War,” returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King. $9-$11.
FILM: “CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?” ▪ Feb. 22-28
Melissa McCarthy stars as Lee Israel, the best-selling celebrity biographer (and cat lover). When Lee found herself unable to get published she turned her art form to deception. $9-$11.
FILM: “THE FAVOURITE” ▪ Feb. 22-28
Early 18th century England is at war with the French. A frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz) governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne’s ill health and mercurial temper. When a new servant Abigail Masham (Emma Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. $9-$11.
FILM: “LORDS OF CHAOS” ▪ Feb. 22
17-year-old Euronymous is determined to escape his traditional upbringing and becomes fixated on creating “true Norwegian black metal” with his band Mayhem. He mounts shocking publicity stunts to put the band's name on the map. $9-$11.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“THE WIZARD OF OZ” ▪ Through March 3
The story of Dorothy and her journey through the land of Oz. 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playhouse Merced sponsored by UC Merced. Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St. 209-725-8587. $10-$22.
“A CHORUS LINE” ▪ Through March 24
Sierra Repertory Theatre presents the Broadway hit musical. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora. $20-$32. www.sierrarep.org.
“THE FLICK” ▪ Feb. 22-March 10
In a run-down movie theater in central Massachusetts, three underpaid employees mop the floors and attend to one of the last 35-millimeter film projectors in the state. A hilarious and heart-rending cry for authenticity in a fast-changing world. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$25. prospecttheaterproject.org.
“
ART
ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129
Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through March, landscape and portrait artwork of Carolyn Huff. Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through March 1, “Best of the Best: fotoModesto” with artist reception 6-9 p.m. Feb. 21. Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
DELICATO FAMILY VINEYARDS ▪ 209-824-3678
Through Feb. 22, Dorothy Indelicato Fine Art Show. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily. 12001 South Highway 99, Manteca.
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000
Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Boxes, Bags and Buttons, Oh My!” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-495-4620
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
MODESTO JUNIOR COLLEGE ART GALLERY ▪ 209-575-6075
Through March 7, 1971-1974 lithographs by R.C. Gorman, with public reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 21. Monday through Thursday. East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. Free.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413
Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130
Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.
TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990
Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
VARIOUS VENUES ▪ 209-529-3369
Through March 1, fotoMODESTO event takes over the walls at a variety of venues, mainly downtown and at McHenry Village, featuring several Modesto area photographers. In addition to the exhibitions, a number of events related to photography will be held from artist receptions, photography classes, outings, lectures, presentations, photo walks, pop-up events and more. www.fotomodesto.com.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
CALL FOR ENTRIES ▪ Through Feb. 17
For “The Fine Art of Pastels,” a juried exhibition to highlight technical aspects and spirit inherent in this medium. Exhibition will be on view from March 27–May 26.
CALL FOR ENTRIES ▪ Through March 31
For “Farms & Fields,” a juried exhibition. Exhibition will be on view from May 9-July 28.
“VALLEY FOCUS” ▪ Through March 17
Works by Cheryl Barnett & Dan Petersen in the Ferrari Gallery. $5 general admission. Reception for the artists Jan. 10, 6-8 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.
“LEARNING TO BREATHE: PHOTOGRAPHS OF NEPAL” ▪ Through April 28
Photos by Michael J. Costa in the Lobby Galleries. Wednesdays-Sundays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free.
FAMILY FRIDAY: FLOWER POWER ▪ Feb. 15
Join docents from the Great Valley Museum to learn why plants are so important to our planet and dissect real flowers. 7-8 p.m.
POETRY ON SUNDAY ▪ Feb. 17
Four regional poets present readings of original work, followed by an open mic session. Hosted by the Modesto-Stanislaus Poetry Center. 2-3 p.m.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Feb. 15, The Blues Box Bayou Band; Feb. 16, Cheeseballs; Feb. 21, Rock of Ages; Feb. 22, Caravanserai; Feb. 23, Smash City; Feb. 28, Blow Daddy. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
Feb. 22, Neal Schon’s Journey Through Time; March 22, Vince Neil; April 7, Alan Parsons Live Project; May 12, Robin Trower. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
DANCE
OFF-BALANCE IN PERFORMANCE ▪ Feb. 20-24
Modesto Junior College program. “Moving Through Light and Dark.” 7 p.m. Feb. 20-22, 2 p.m. Feb. 24 Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center on East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. $9-$11. www.mjc.tix.com.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
PRESIDENT’S WINE WEEKEND ▪ Feb. 16-17
The Calaveras Winegrape Alliance mass tasting with 24 alliance wineries participating. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Limited tasting flights with the purchase of a $25 commemorative wine glass. For locations and more, see calaveraswines.org.
ALMOND BLOSSOM FESTIVAL ▪ Feb. 21-24
Food, a carnival, a parade, art exhibits and more. The parade will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in downtown Ripon. Festival events are 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday; 6 a.m.-10 p.m Saturday; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Mistlin Sports Park, 1201 River Road, Ripon. Free. riponchamber.org.
FOOD & FUN
AMERICAN LEGION BREAKFAST ▪ Feb. 16
Breakfast Burrito/Omelet Breakfast to benefit Sea Cadets program. 7-11 a.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. $10, $5 ages 7 to 12, free ages 6 and under. 888-291-0174.
VALENTINE DINNER DANCE ▪ Feb. 16
VFW Post 3199 event with Tony Freitas performing as Elvis. Proceeds benefit Veteran's of Foreign Wars. 6-9 p.m. 2801 W. Hatch Rd. Modesto. $20. Call 209 505-2808 or 209 602-9134 for details.
A SCOTTISH CELEBRATION: “THE LIFE AND POETRY OF ROBERT BURNS” ▪ Feb. 22
Presented by The Saint Andrew’s Society of Modesto. Dinner, bagpipes, entertainment, raffle prizes. 6 p.m. no-host cocktails, 7 p.m. buffet dinner. Fruit Yard Restaurant, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. $40. standrewsmodesto.org or 209-380-8683.
SONORA SENIOR CENTER CRAB FEED ▪ Feb. 23
All-you-can-eat crab, clam chowder, salad, rolls and dessert. No-host bar and prize drawings. 5 p.m. Senior Center, 540 Greenley Road, Sonora. $45. 209-533-2622.
CHOWDER, SALAD, PASTA AND CRAB DINNER ▪ Feb. 23
All-you-can-eat dinner with proceeds benefiting nonprofit American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association Chapter 246. 6 p.m. Greek Orthodox Church, 313 Tokay Ave., Modesto. $50, $25 age 14 and under. 209-815-6052.
ODDS & ENDS
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
MCHENRY MANSION TOURS ▪ Ongoing
Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-848-2231.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Modesto Chamber of Commerce board room, 1114 J. St., Modesto.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Scout Hall 4717 Elm St., Denair. 209 883 1663
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 1400 N. Tully Road Turlock. 209 883 1663
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
YOKUTS GROUP/SIERRA CLUB ▪ Feb. 15
With Stanislaus Audubon Society, “Banding Birds in the San Joaquin Valley” presented by Steve Simmons discussing his adventures over the last 45 years, banding ducks, owls, kestrels, Western bluebirds and other small birds. 6:45 p.m. Fellowship Hall, College Avenue Congregational Church, 1341 College Ave. Modesto. Free, nonmembers welcome. 209-300-4253.
Comments