Modesto nursing student competes on “The Titan Games,” draws praise from The Rock

Modesto resident Lauren Regno may not have won her episode of “The Titan Games,” but she never gave up either.
The nursing student was a contestant on the new athletic competition series hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on NBC. She appeared Thursday night in the sixth episode of the series, which pits eight athletes against each other (four men and four women) while performing feats of strength and agility.
Regno faced off with Alma Dwumfour, an intensive care unit nurse from Connecticut, in what the series dubbed “the battle of the nurses.” In a biographical segment about her, the 25-year-old from Modesto was described as “fascinated by fitness, but her true passion is being a mom.” Regno and her 5-year-old daughter were shown playing in what appeared to be a Modesto park.
“I want to show my daughter that you can go to the gym, you can workout, you can look good, but you can also have a career. There’s no reason you can’t do it all,” she said on camera.
In a first-round challenge called “Off the Rails,” Regno and Dwumfour had to pull a sled that eventually carried 600 pounds across tracks and then back. While Regno lost the round, she continued after Dwumfour finished first. Her competitor then cheered for her with the rest of the crowd as she finished the challenge. The color commentators praised Regno’s “Titan spirit” in refusing to quit.
“It’s what we do on ‘The Titan Games,’” Johnson said about Regno. “We finish what we start.”
