Modesto woman on new physical competition TV show starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

A nursing student from Modesto will find out if she has the fortitude to also be a titan on a new television show starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Lauren Regno, 25, will compete during the new series “Titan Games” on NBC. Described on the network’s website as a “large-scale physical competition series,” the show will run 10 episodes beginning Thursday, Jan. 3.
According to a press release, Regno has “studied non-stop for six years to complete her prerequisites to become a nurse and was accepted in 2017.” The Modestan has a daughter and also recently began modeling, the release said, and she’s “on ‘The Titan Games’ to prove that while she may be a fitness model, she works hard, is full of heart and is more than just a pretty picture.”
The series intends to “offer everyday people the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in remarkable feats designed to test mind, body and heart,” according to the press release. It was inspired by Johnson ’s desire to motivate global audiences to reach “their potential for greatness.”
The athletic competition will find men and women from across the country stepping into the Titan arena to battle opponents in head-to-head challenges, the release said, geared to test their physical, mental and emotional strength.
Three sports analysts will join Johnson on the show: NBC Sports host Liam McHugh and esports announcer Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez will serve as commentators, with sports broadcaster Cari Champion as field reporter.
“The Titan Games” airs from 8-10 p.m. on Thursday on NBC. A spokeswoman for “Titan Games” said Regno is not in the premiere; she will be on Episode 6.
