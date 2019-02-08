Modesto’s Sankofa returns with “A Raisin in the Sun”; other regional entertainment

Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
Landmark drama
Modesto’s Sankofa Theatre Company joins with the Gallo Center to stage the classic play “A Raisin in the Sun.” The co-production of Lorraine Hansberry’s landmark drama follows a black family’s experiences in Chicago’s South Side as they attempt to “better” themselves with an insurance payout following the death of the father.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 15-16, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $15-$25
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
President’s Wine Weekend
The Calaveras Winegrape Alliance presents its 23rd annual President’s Wine Weekend. The event is a mass Calaveras County tasting with 24 alliance wineries participating over the holiday weekend. Limited tasting flights are available all weekend with the purchase of a commemorative wine glass.
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 16-17
WHERE: Various locations
TICKETS: $25
ONLINE: calaveraswines.org
Celebrating Robert Burns
“A Scottish Celebration: The Life and Poetry of Robert Burns” will be presented by The Saint Andrew’s Society of Modesto. The event pays homage to the Scottish poet and lyricist with a dinner, bagpipes, poetry, song and an “Ode to the Haggis.”
WHEN: 6 p.m. no-host cocktails, 7 p.m. buffet dinner, Wednesday, Feb. 22
WHERE: Fruit Yard Restaurant, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto
TICKETS: $40
ONLINE: standrewsmodesto.org
Musical brothers
Brothers Dylan and Zachary Zmed celebrate the music of the Everly Brothers in their “Everly Brothers Experience show.” Expect hits such as “All I Have to Do is Dream,” “Cathy’s Clown,” “Bye Bye Love,” “Wake Up Little Susie,” “Let It Be Me,” “Til I Kissed Ya,” “When Will I Be Loved” and “Bird Dog,”
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$49
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Marathon movie and wine
The Modesto Marathon Movie & Wine Night leads up to the annual running event with two short documentaries. “Diamond to the Rough” follows the journey of former Major League Baseball player Eric Byrnes to the 2016 Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run; “Running Across California” features a young runner who tries to break the record for the fastest time a woman has run across the state. A Q&A with cast members will follow the films. There will be appetizers, wines, a silent auction and drawing.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16
WHERE: State Theatre 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25 advance, $30 door
ONLINE: thestate.org
“Ugly Duckling”
Using the electroluminescent puppetry, music ranging from classical to jazz to pop and choreography, a classic children’s tale comes to life on stage. Lightwire Theater uses the cutting-edge technology to tell the story of an outsider duckling who ultimately becomes an elegant swan.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $12-$20
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Music at the museum
The DonGato Latin Band plays at the McHenry Museum, part of the Red Tie Arts Winter Nights at the Museum concert series. The group plays Latin music blended Latin jazz, Cuban and salsa, all with a dash of tropical feel.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16
WHERE: McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25-$35
ONLINE: www.redtiearts.org
Comments