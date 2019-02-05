What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
CECE WINANS ▪ Feb. 8
Best-selling, awarded female gospel artist. 7:30 p.m. $39-$69.
LOS HUMILDES IN CONCERT ▪ Feb. 9
Latin music. 7:30 p.m. $49-$99.
CALIFORNIA ZEPHYR ▪ Feb. 9
Benefit Concert for Camp Jack Hazard features country folk, bluegrass, blues, and rock. 7:30 p.m. Sold out.
A BOWIE CELEBRATION ▪ Feb. 10
Alumni musicians of David Bowie's bands including his longest standing member Mike Garson perform Bowie songs. 5 p.m. $29-$69.
WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? ▪ Feb. 14
Improv comedy. 8 p.m. $19-$79.
“A RAISIN IN THE SUN” ▪ Feb. 15-17
Sankofa Theatre Company joins the Gallo Center in a co-production of Lorraine Hansberry’s landmark drama. 7:30 p.m. $15-$25.
“THE CHOIR OF MAN” ▪ Feb. 16
A pint-filled good time set in a working pub that combines harmonies, dance and live percussion with choreography. 8 p.m. $39-$89.
EVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE ▪ Feb. 17
Brothers Dylan and Zachary Zmed celebrate the music of Everly Brothers. 3 p.m. $19-$49.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
RIVER LIGHTS CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Women’s four-part a cappella chorus rehearsals, 7-9:30 p.m. Mondays. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. 209-303-7053. www.riverlightschorus.com
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing
Thursdays and Fridays, Sandy Maule. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through Feb. 23
Feb. 8, Valley Jazz Company; Feb. 9, The Elegant Ladies of Jazz; Feb. 11, Monday Blues with Eric Bensen and the Ultra Lounge Band; Feb. 12, Second Tuesday Poetry reading with Gillian Wegener; Feb. 15, Pryor Engagement with Johnathan Pryor; Feb. 16, The Taillights; Feb. 21, 21 Modesto Art Walk; Feb. 22, 22 David Dow and Friends; Feb. 23, Alrisk. 7-10pm. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
COLUMBIA JAZZ ARTIST SERIES ▪ Through April 14
March 1-2, Vocal Jazz Festival featuring Kenny Washington, Matt Falker and Barbara Morrison; April 14, Johnny Valdes. 3 p.m. Columbia College Dogwood Theater.
BARRIO MANOUCHE ▪ Feb. 9
International touring group playing swing, jazz, gypsy, flamenco fusion. 7 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. $25 non-subscribers, $15 students. 209-606-6682.
JOHNNY CASH BIRTHDAY BASH ▪ Feb. 9
The Wrong-Doers in a tribute to The Man in Black. All proceeds benefit The Prospect Theater Project. 8 p.m. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $20 at door. prospecttheaterproject.org.
WEAR YOUR ART ON YOUR SLEEVE ▪ Feb. 10
Opera Modesto’s TOP Young Artists Valentine’s concert by Kristina Townsend Competition winners and Summer Opera Institute soloists. Opera, musical theater and contemporary songs, accompanied by Opera Modesto’s Dashiel Reed. 2 p.m. Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St. Modesto. $20-$50. www.galloarts.org
CHRISTINE CAPSUTO ▪ Feb. 10
Valentine concert and tea. Part of the Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $35. sundaysatcbs.com.
MUSIC WITH STRINGS ATTACHED ▪ Feb. 10
St. James Concert Series presents piano/cello duo. 3 p.m. The Red Church, Sonora. $20, $6 ages under 18. www.sjconcertseries.org.
PIN-UPS ON TOUR: OPERATION MODESTO ▪ Feb. 15
Vintage burlesque & variety show supports hospitalized veterans that recreates the bawdy fun of vaudevillian theaters during and post-WWII. 8 p.m. VFW Post 3199, 2801 W Hatch Road. Free for veterans, $20 general advance, $25 door, reserved seating $35-$50.
DON GATO LATIN BAND ▪ Feb. 16
Part of the Red Tie Arts Winter Nights at the Museum series. 7:30 p.m. McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto. $25-$35. www.redtiearts.org.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: FILM: “ROMA” ▪ Through Feb. 14
Follows Cleo, a young domestic worker for a family in the middle-class neighborhood of Roma in Mexico City. $9-$11.
FILM: “AT ETERNITY'S GATE” ▪ Through Feb. 14
Academy Award nominee Julian Schnabel's journey inside the world and mind of a person who, despite skepticism, ridicule and illness, created some of the world's most beloved and stunning works of art. $9-$11.
FILM: “STAYING ALIVE” ▪ Feb 8
Healthy Aging Association presents "Saturday Night Fever" sequel. Reception 6 p.m., film 7:30 p.m. $25.
FILM: “VICE” ▪ Feb. 8-14
The story of how a bureaucratic Washington insider quietly became the most powerful man in the world as Vice-President to George W. Bush. $9-$11.
FILM: “MANDY” ▪ Feb. 9
Outsiders Red Miller and Mandy Bloom lead a loving and peaceful existence. When their pine-scented haven is savagely destroyed by a cult Red is catapulted into a journey filled with bloody vengeance and laced with fire. 9 p.m. $11.
FILM: “MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO” ▪ Feb. 10
Animated children's tale directed by Hayao Miyazaki follows Satsuke and Mei, two young girls who find that their new country home is in a mystical forest inhabited by a menagerie of mystical creatures called Totoros. 2 p.m. $9.
ACTIVE SHOOTER SYMPOSIUM ▪ Feb. 12
The State Theatre, The Modesto Chamber of Commerce and Rank Security show what you need to know to be prepared and how to respond from police psychologist Philip S. Trompetter and experienced law enforcement professionals. Complimentary coffee and donuts. 9 a.m. Free; register at https://modchamberca.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/6005 or call 209-577-5757.
OSCAR SHORTS – LIVE ACTION ▪ Feb. 15-20
Oscar-Nominated short films. $9.
OSCAR SHORTS – ANIMATION ▪ Feb. 16-21
Oscar-Nominated short films. $9.
MODESTO MARATHON MOVIE & WINE NIGHT ▪ Feb. 16
Featuring two short documentaries, “Diamond to the Rough,” which follows the journey of former Major League Baseball player Eric Byrnes from the diamond to the trails of the 2016 Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run; and “Running Across California,” featuring a young "no-name runner" who tries to break the record for the fastest known time a woman has ever run across the state. Q&A with cast members will follow the films. Appetizers, wines, silent auction, drawing. 4 p.m. $25 advance, $30 door.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“THE WIZARD OF OZ” ▪ Feb. 8-March 3
The story of Dorothy and her journey through the land of Oz. 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playhouse Merced sponsored by UC Merced. Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St. 209-725-8587. $10-$22.
“A CHORUS LINE” ▪ Feb. 10-March 24
Sierra Repertory Theatre presents the Broadway hit musical. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora. $20-$32. www.sierrarep.org.
ART
ART AROUND TOWN ▪ 209-632-5761
Feb. 14, Art Walk in downtown Turlock, 5-8 p.m.
ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129
Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through March, landscape and portrait artwork of Carolyn Huff. Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Feb. 5-March 1, “Best of the Best: fotoModesto” with artist reception 6-9 p.m. Feb. 21. Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
DELICATO FAMILY VINEYARDS ▪ 209-824-3678
Feb. 2-22, Dorothy Indelicato Fine Art Show. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily. 12001 South Highway 99, Manteca.
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000
Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Boxes, Bags and Buttons, Oh My!” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
MODESTO JUNIOR COLLEGE ART GALLERY ▪ 209-575-6075
Through Feb. 7, “Passerine, works by Mariam Pakbaz.” Monday through Thursday. East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. Free.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413
Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130
Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.
TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990
Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
VARIOUS VENUES ▪ 209-529-3369
Through March 1, fotoMODESTO event takes over the walls at a variety of venues, mainly downtown and at McHenry Village, featuring several Modesto area photographers. In addition to the exhibitions, a number of events related to photography will be held from artist receptions, photography classes, outings, lectures, presentations, photo walks, pop-up events and more. www.fotomodesto.com.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
CALL FOR ENTRIES ▪ Through Feb. 17
For “The Fine Art of Pastels,” a juried exhibition to highlight technical aspects and spirit inherent in this medium. Exhibition will be on view from March 27–May 26.
CALL FOR ENTRIES ▪ Through March 31
For “Farms & Fields,” a juried exhibition. Exhibition will be on view from May 9-July 28.
“VALLEY FOCUS” ▪ Through March 17
Works by Cheryl Barnett & Dan Petersen in the Ferrari Gallery. $5 general admission. Reception for the artists Jan. 10, 6-8 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.
“LEARNING TO BREATHE: PHOTOGRAPHS OF NEPAL” ▪ Feb. 6-April 28
Photos by Michael J. Costa in the Lobby Galleries. Wednesdays-Sundays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free.
“VALLEY FOCUS” GALLERY TALK ▪ Feb. 10
Dan Peterson and Cheryl Barnett will discuss their work and answer questions in the gallery. 2-3 p.m. Free with gallery admission.
OPENING RECEPTION ▪ Feb. 14
For “Learning To Breathe – Photographs of Nepal” by Michael J. Costa. 5-8 p.m.
FAMILY FRIDAY: FLOWER POWER ▪ Feb. 15
Join docents from the Great Valley Museum to learn why plants are so important to our planet and dissect real flowers. 7-8 p.m.
POETRY ON SUNDAY ▪ Feb. 17
Four regional poets present readings of original work, followed by an open mic session. Hosted by the Modesto-Stanislaus Poetry Center. 2-3 p.m.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Feb. 1, Buck Ford; Feb. 2, Night Fever; Feb. 7, Just for Laughs comedy show; Feb. 8, Tortilla Soup; Feb. 9, Steel Breeze; Feb. 14, Josh Pfeiffer; Feb. 15, The Blues Box Bayou Band; Feb. 16, Cheeseballs; Feb. 21, Rock of Ages; Feb. 22, Caravanserai; Feb. 23, Smash City; Feb. 28, Blow Daddy. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
Feb. 22, Neal Schon’s Journey Through Time; March 22, Vince Neil; April 7, Alan Parsons Live Project; May 12, Robin Trower. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
COMEDY
COMEDY OPEN MIC AND SHOWCASE ▪ Feb. 12
Open mic followed by local acts Rhoda Ramone, Marcus Mangham and Robert Vogel. 8 p.m. at Fired Up Grill, 1778 Mitchell Road, Ceres. No cpver. Recommended for ages 18 and over.
HA HA HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY COMEDY SHOW ▪ Feb. 14
Local and Bay Area comedians headlined by Saul Trujillo joined by Rhoda Ramone, Chris Posadas and Mex-E-King. 8 p.m. 108 Sports Lounge, 3119 Atchison St., Riverbank. $10 advance, $12 door.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION ▪ Feb. 10
The Stanislaus Chinese Association presents its Year of the Pig celebration with food, entertainment, a raffle and more. 5-9 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. $25, $15 age 6-12. www.modestogov.com.
PRESIDENT’S WINE WEEKEND ▪ Feb. 16-17
The Calaveras Winegrape Alliance mass tasting with 24 alliance wineries participating. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Limited tasting flights with the purchase of a $25 commemorative wine glass. For locations and more, see calaveraswines.org.
FOOD & FUN
CHOCOLATE LOVERS' HOEDOWN ▪ Feb. 9
Buffet dinner, community hoedown and live auction with an emphasis on chocolate. Presented by the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Tuolumne County. 6-9 p.m. Sonora Elks Lodge, 100 Elk Drive. ! $35. 962-0805.
MCHENRY MANSION VALENTINE’S TEA PARTY ▪ Feb. 9
11:30 a.m. 906 15th St., Modesto. $30, reservations required. Contact Janie Meily at 209-522-1739 by Feb. 5.
AMERICAN LEGION BREAKFAST ▪ Feb. 16
Breakfast Burrito/Omelet Breakfast to benefit Sea Cadets program. 7-11 a.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. $10, $5 ages 7 to 12, free ages 6 and under. 888-291-0174.
ODDS & ENDS
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Feb. 9
Spinning, Weaving, Knitting, Crocheting – anything fiber related. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolumne County Library in Sonora. Visitors are welcome. www.mlwsguild.org.
TURLOCK TOY-ANIME-COMIC CON ▪ Feb. 10
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $5 advance, $8 door; free ages 12 and under.
WHIST CARD PARTY ▪ Feb. 11
SPRSI (Society of St. Isabel) invites public to card party. Refreshments and raffle. 1 p.m. St Stanislaus church hall, 8th and K streets, Modesto. $3. 209-529-4933
MOTHER LODE WEAVERS AND SPINNERS GUILD ▪ Feb 12
Following the business meeting the guild will have a holiday sale of gift items handmade by its members. 10 a.m. Church of the 49ers in Columbia. www.mlwsguild.org.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY ▪ Feb. 14
Thea Sonntag Harris will share information about her mother, Viola Siebe Sonntag, a local artist who did paintings of many historic buildings in Tuolumne County. 7 p.m. Community Room at the Tuolumne County Library at 480 Greenley Road.
