Cece Winans, improv, Bowie’s bandmates top the entertainment options in Modesto region

Cece Winans
Best-selling, award-winning gospel artist CeCe Winans brings her music to the Gallo Center. She’s recorded and performed as a solo artist and in a duo with her brother BeBe. Winans has won 10 Grammy Awards, 20 Dove Awards and seven Stellar Awards along with multiple NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Awards, Essence Awards and more.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $39-$69
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Celebrating Bowie
Alumni musicians from David Bowie’s bands over the decades, including his longest-standing member Mike Garson, will celebrate the artist’s music at the Gallo Center. This performance features an evening of Bowie songs with vocalists and a rotating mix of hits and deep cuts.
WHEN: 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $29-$69.
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Improv at the Gallo
Improv comedy returns to the Gallo Center with the “Whose Live Anyway” gang. The show is 90 minutes of clean, improvised comedy and song, all based on audience suggestions. Ryan Stiles of television’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway” and improv masters Greg Proops, Jeff Davis and Joel Murray invent the comedy before your eyes.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$79.
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Valentine concert
A Valentine concert and tea is up next in the Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. Featuring Christine Capsuto and Jennifer Neff, the traditionalal event goes cabaret. The concert is the fourth annual tribute to the late Grace Lieberman, who helped found the Sunday Afternoons series and was the longtime Valentine concert performer.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10
WHERE: Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto
TICKETS: $35
ONLINE: sundaysatcbs.com
Year of the Pig
The Stanislaus Chinese Culture Society presents its 13th annual Chinese New Year celebration on Saturday. The event this year marks the Year of the Pig with performances, cultural dances, music, martial arts, speakers, demonstrations and more.
WHEN: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2
WHERE: Senior Center, 211 Bodem St., Modesto
TICKETS: Free
CALL: 209-341-2951
Los Humildes
Los Humildes brings its “Our Memories Tour” to the Gallo Center. Brothers Jose Luis Ayala, Juan Manuel Ayala and Alfonso Ayala formed the band with accordion and keyboard player Rodolfo Flores Villarreal in Modesto in 1972. The membership spread between the towns of Modesto and Turlock and scored a series of hits.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $49-$99
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
