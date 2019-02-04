Entertainment

Cece Winans, improv, Bowie’s bandmates top the entertainment options in Modesto region

By Pat Clark

February 04, 2019 07:01 AM

Cece Winans brings her music to the Gallo Center for the Arts.
Cece Winans brings her music to the Gallo Center for the Arts. Gallo Center for the Arts
Cece Winans brings her music to the Gallo Center for the Arts. Gallo Center for the Arts

CeCe_Winans_438.jpg
Gallo Center for the Arts


Cece Winans

Best-selling, award-winning gospel artist CeCe Winans brings her music to the Gallo Center. She’s recorded and performed as a solo artist and in a duo with her brother BeBe. Winans has won 10 Grammy Awards, 20 Dove Awards and seven Stellar Awards along with multiple NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Awards, Essence Awards and more.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$69

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

ABC-SteveRose-10.jpg
Steve Rose Submitted by Gallo Center for the Arts

Celebrating Bowie

Alumni musicians from David Bowie’s bands over the decades, including his longest-standing member Mike Garson, will celebrate the artist’s music at the Gallo Center. This performance features an evening of Bowie songs with vocalists and a rotating mix of hits and deep cuts.

WHEN: 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$69.

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

whose-line.jpg
Gallo Center for the Arts

Improv at the Gallo

Improv comedy returns to the Gallo Center with the “Whose Live Anyway” gang. The show is 90 minutes of clean, improvised comedy and song, all based on audience suggestions. Ryan Stiles of television’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway” and improv masters Greg Proops, Jeff Davis and Joel Murray invent the comedy before your eyes.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $19-$79.

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

IMG_IMG_Townsend_-_Capsu_3_1_1NEAJQNC_L413466695.JPG
Townsend Opera will give a series of its Townsend Opera Remix shows in Merced, Turlock and Lodi featuring opera singers Christopher Bengochea, Danielle Bond, Christine Capsuto (pictured), Carrie Hennessey and Gregory Pyatt.
Keith Capsuto KC Photography

Valentine concert

A Valentine concert and tea is up next in the Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. Featuring Christine Capsuto and Jennifer Neff, the traditionalal event goes cabaret. The concert is the fourth annual tribute to the late Grace Lieberman, who helped found the Sunday Afternoons series and was the longtime Valentine concert performer.

WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10

WHERE: Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto

TICKETS: $35

ONLINE: sundaysatcbs.com

IMG_SECOND_AA_Chinese_Ne_2_1_A4D94TJC_L372170854.JPG
Dailin Li performs a traditional Han dance during the Chinese New Year Celebration at the Modesto Senior Center in Modesto on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Year of the Pig

The Stanislaus Chinese Culture Society presents its 13th annual Chinese New Year celebration on Saturday. The event this year marks the Year of the Pig with performances, cultural dances, music, martial arts, speakers, demonstrations and more.

WHEN: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2

WHERE: Senior Center, 211 Bodem St., Modesto

TICKETS: Free

CALL: 209-341-2951

Los Humildes

Los Humildes brings its “Our Memories Tour” to the Gallo Center. Brothers Jose Luis Ayala, Juan Manuel Ayala and Alfonso Ayala formed the band with accordion and keyboard player Rodolfo Flores Villarreal in Modesto in 1972. The membership spread between the towns of Modesto and Turlock and scored a series of hits.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $49-$99

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

  Comments  