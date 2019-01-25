Want to catch up on films with Oscar nominations? Here’s where to do that in Modesto

The 91st Academy Awards boasts an always impressive list of critically acclaimed films, actors, actresses and directors vying for the golden trophy. But not all those films play the valley’s cineplexes, making some less available for filmgoers here to view.
Many of the Oscar films open in limited release, only playing large markets across the country. Those that do play at the region’s movie theaters sometimes come and go quickly.
Film buffs in the Modesto region do have the State Theatre, where many of films either nominated this year for best picture or those with top acting nods have already played. Even better? Many of the films — along with all the nominated Oscar Short Live Action and Short Animation films — will open or return over the coming month leading up to the Feb. 24 Academy Awards ceremony.
Some of the region’s larger movie houses also have brought back a few Oscar-nominated movies before Hollywood’s biggest award night.
Here’s a look at the Oscar-nominated films coming to the downtown Modesto State Theater’s big screen, along with their top nomination categories:
“ROMA” — Running Feb. 1-14; nominated for best picture, actress, supporting actress, director
“At Eternity’s Gate” — Running Feb. 8-14, nominated for actor
“Vice” — Running Feb. 8-14; nominated for best picture, actor, supporting actor, supporting actress, director
Oscar-nominated Live Action and Animated Short Films — Playing Feb. 15-21
“Green Book” — Running Feb. 15-28; nominated for best picture, actor, supporting actor
“The Wife” — Returns Feb. 15-21; nominated for actress
“The Favourite” — Returns Feb. 22-28; nominated for best picture, actress, supporting actresses, director
“Can You Ever Forgive Me” — Returns Feb. 22-28; nominated for actress, supporting actor
“If Beale Street Could Talk” — Opens March 1; nominated for actress
Tickets for the films at the State Theatre are $9-$11. For times and more information, see www.thestate.org.
