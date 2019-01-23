What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
JIM CURRY ▪ Jan. 25
Tribute to th music of the late John Denver. 7:30 p.m. $29-$49.
MARCELLA ARGUELLO ▪ Jan. 25
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comedian and Modesto native. 8 p.m. $25-$35.
MODESTO CHAMBER GALA AWARDS ▪ Jan. 26
Recognizing outstanding businesses and individuals. 6 p.m. $100.
MARIACHI REYNA/VILLALOBOS BROS ▪ Jan. 27
The Villalobos Brothers blend of jazz, rock, classical and Mexican folk elements and will open for the first all-female mariachi group in the United States, Mariachi Las Reyna de Los Angeles. 4 p.m. $24-$64.
STEEL MAGNOLIAS ▪ Feb. 1-2
Gallo Center Repertory Theatre presents story set in Truvy's beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are "anybody" come to have their hair done. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2. $15-$25.
MSYO SPRING CONCERT ▪ Feb. 2
Modesto Symphony Youth Orchestra performance. 2 p.m. $5-$12.
TCHAIKOVSKY, MOZART, NORMAN & LOCKINGTON ▪ Feb. 1-2
Modesto Symphony Orchestra performance. 8 p.m. $39-$94.
TRACY BYRD ▪ Feb. 6
Country music singer. 7:30 p.m. $29-$59.
BEGINNINGS: MUSIC OF CHICAGO ▪ Feb. 7
Modesto Rotary presents tribute band. 7:30 p.m. $25-$55.
CECE WINANS ▪ Feb. 8
Best-selling, awarded female gospel artist. 7:30 p.m. $39-$69.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
RIVER LIGHTS CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Women’s four-part a cappella chorus rehearsals, 7-9:30 p.m. Mondays. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. 209-303-7053. www.riverlightschorus.com
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing
Thursdays and Fridays, Sandy Maule. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com
THE MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Jan. 20, Bob(s) & Friends Jazz Band. 1 p.m. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through Jan. 26
Jan. 26 Craig and Dave; Thursdays, David Dow and friends jam session. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
COLUMBIA JAZZ ARTIST SERIES ▪ Through April 14
Feb. 1-2, Big Band Jazz Festival; March 1-2, Vocal Jazz Festival featuring Kenny Washington, Matt Falker and Barbara Morrison; April 14, Johnny Valdes. 3 p.m. Columbia College Dogwood Theater.
JOURNEY REVISITED ▪ Jan. 26
Tribute band. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org.
JAMIE DUBBERLY ▪ Jan. 27
Downtown Music Series presents sacred jazz concert. 1 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 850 Sixteenth St., Modesto. $10-$20. 209-522-9046
CHRISTINE CAPSUTO ▪ Feb. 10
Valentine concert and tea. Part of the Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $35. sundaysatcbs.com.
DON GATO LATIN BAND ▪ Feb. 16
Part of the Red Tie Arts Winter Nights at the Museum series. 7:30 p.m. McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto. $25-$35. www.redtiearts.org.
CARAVANSERAI ▪ Feb. 23
Santana tribute band. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “STAN AND OLLIE” ▪ Jan. 25-31
Portrait of the later years of Laurel & Hardy, one of the world's great comedy teams. $9-$11.
FILM: “ANOTHER NICE MESS: THE RESTORED LAUREL & HARDY” ▪ Jan. 26
A compilation of shorts as well as the Oscar winning film “Music Box.” 3 p.m. $9.
FILM: “THE LOST BOYS” ▪ Jan. 26
Teenage brothers move with their mother to a small town in Northern California where they meet the leader of a local gang of vampires. 9 p.m. $11.
FILM: “I AM JANE DOE” ▪ Jan. 28
The Stanislaus Family Justice Center, Stanislaus County of Education and Without Permission presents documentary about sex-trafficking. Q&A with advocates from Haven and Without Permission and a representative from Stanislaus Law Enforcement following the film. 6:30 p.m. Free.
“THE BREWMASTER” SCREENING AND TASTING ▪ Jan. 31
Brews, appetizers, a film and a Skype Q&A with the director. The film is a cinematic portrait of beer, those who love it, those who make it and those who are hustling to make their mark. 6 p.m. $45.
FILM: “ROMA” ▪ Feb. 1-14
Follows Cleo, a young domestic worker for a family in the middle-class neighborhood of Roma in Mexico City. $9-$11.
FILM: “UNDER THE SAME MOON” ▪ Feb. 3
Follows a young boy’s journey to be reunited with his mother. 1 p.m. $8.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“THE LION KING” ▪ Jan. 25-26
Hickman Honor Choir production. 6 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 26. Hughson High Auditorium, 7419 E. Whitmore Ave., Hughson. $5. 209-322-9719.
ART
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through March, landscape and portrait artwork of Carolyn Huff. Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Feb. 1, “Abstracts and Valley Impressions.” Through January, works by featured member artist, Eva Hass. Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
DELICATO FAMILY VINEYARDS ▪ 209-824-3678
Feb. 2-22, Dorothy Indelicato Fine Art Show. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily. 12001 South Highway 99, Manteca.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
MODESTO JUNIOR COLLEGE ART GALLERY ▪ 209-575-6075
Through Feb. 7, “Passerine, works by Mariam Pakbaz”. Reception Jan. 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. Free.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
“HOT OFF THE PRESS: CONTEMPORARY PRINTS” ▪ Through Jan. 27
Juried exhibition of contemporary prints, highlighting a variety of techniques and exploring personal and universal themes. $5
CALL FOR ENTRIES ▪ Through Feb. 3
For “The Fine Art of Pastels,” a juried exhibition to highlight technical aspects and spirit inherent in this medium. Exhibition will be on view from March 27–May 26.
“VALLEY FOCUS” ▪ Through March 17
Works by Cheryl Barnett & Dan Petersen in the Ferrari Gallery. $5 general admission. Reception for the artists Jan. 10, 6-8 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.
FAMILY FRIDAYS ▪ Jan. 25
Watercolor Wonders. Childran explore and experiment with watercolors. 7 p.m. Free.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Jan. 25, Maxx Cabello Jr.; Jan. 26, Super Bad; Jan. 31, The Jones Gang; Feb. 1, Buck Ford; Feb. 2, Night Fever; Feb. 7, Just for Laughs comedy show; Feb. 8, Tortilla Soup; Feb. 9, Steel Breeze; Feb. 14, Josh Pfeiffer; Feb. 15, The Blues Box Bayou Band; Feb. 16, Cheeseballs; Feb. 21, Rock of Ages; Feb. 22, Caravanserai; Feb. 23, Smash City; Feb. 28, Blow Daddy. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
Feb. 22, Neal Schon’s Journey Through Time; March 22, Vince Neil; April 7, Alan Parsons Live Project; May 12, Robin Trower. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
COMEDY
FELIPE ESPARZA ▪ Jan. 26
Comedian. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $34.50-$49.50 www.turlocktheatre.org
FOOD & FUN
M.P.P.A. CRAB CIOPPINO DINNER/DANCE ▪ Jan. 26
All-you-can-eat crab cioppino, salad, garlic bread, wine and soda. Dinner 4-9 p.m., dance 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. California Ballroom 432 6th St., Modesto. $55. For Tickets call 209-505-3624.
SPAGHETTI DINNER ▪ Jan. 26
All-you-can-eat dinner includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad with Italian dressing, garlic French bread, ice cream cup dessert and punch or coffee to drink. Take-out dinners available. 4:30-7 p.m. Escalon United Methodist Church, Hwy 120 at Brayton Ave. $8, $4 ages 5-12, free under age 5. 209-838-2792.
CVHCC INSTALLATION & AWARDS DINNER ▪ Feb. 1
Central Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce event. 6-8:30 p.m. Greens on Tenth, 953 10th St., Modesto. $60. www.cvhcc.com.
CHOCOLATE LOVERS' HOEDOWN ▪ Feb. 9
Buffet dinner, community hoedown and live auction with an emphasis on chocolate. Presented by the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Tuolumne County. 6-9 p.m. Sonora Elks Lodge, 100 Elk Drive. ! $35. 962-0805.
MCHENRY MANSION VALENTINE’S TEA PARTY ▪ Feb. 9
11:30 a.m. 906 15th St., Modesto. $30, reservations required. Contact Janie Meily at 209-522-1739 by Feb. 5.
SONORA SENIOR CENTER CRAB FEED ▪ Feb. 23
All-you-can-eat crab, clam chowder, salad, rolls and dessert. No-host bar and prize drawings. 5 p.m. Senior Center, 540 Greenley Road, Sonora. $45. 209-533-2622.
ODDS & ENDS
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
MCHENRY MANSION TOURS ▪ Ongoing
Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-848-2231.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Scout Hall 4717 Elm St., Denair. 209 883 1663
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 1400 N. Tully Road Turlock. 209 883 1663
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
MODESTO AREA PARTNERS IN SCIENCE PROGRAMS ▪ Jan. 25
The next Modesto Area Partners In Science program features Modesto Junior College Professor Emeritus of Earth science Don Ahrens who will speak on “Climate Change: Yes or No.” Ahrens will lead a discussion on the basics of climate change.7:30 p.m. Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall 132. Free.
SWAP MEET ▪ Jan. 26-27
The Modesto Area A’s 53rd annual meet with Model A Ford, antique, classic cars, vintage auto items. 7a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26 ($10), 7a.m.-3 p.m. ($5) Jan. 27. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. www.turlockswapmeet.com.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Feb. 9
Spinning, Weaving, Knitting, Crocheting – anything fiber related. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolumne County Library in Sonora. Visitors are welcome. www.mlwsguild.org.
TURLOCK TOY-ANIME-COMIC CON ▪ Feb. 10
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $5 advance, $8 door; free ages 12 and under.
MOTHER LODE WEAVERS AND SPINNERS GUILD ▪ Feb 12
Following the business meeting the guild will have a holiday sale of gift items handmade by its members. 10 a.m. Church of the 49ers in Columbia. www.mlwsguild.org.
Comments