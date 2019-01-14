Pablo Cruise, Paquita La Del Barrio, classic film, more to entertain Modesto region

Pablo Cruise
Classic rock band Pablo Cruise brings its music to the Gallo Center in an annual benefit concert for Royal Family Kids’ Camp. Royal Family is a nonprofit that serves foster kids from the Modesto region. Pablo Cruise is known for hits such as “Whatcha Gonna Do?,” “Love Will Find a Way” and “Don’t Want to Live Without It.”
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $20-$55
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Anthem Lights
Christian pop vocal group Anthem Lights takes is music to the Gallo Center. The foursome has garnered a large YouTube and streaming services following. The indie group of Caleb Grimm, Chad Graham, Spencer Kane and Joey Stamper create mash-ups and reinventions of pop hits and beloved hymns.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$49
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Paquita La Del Barrio
Paquita La Del Barrio returns to the Gallo Center, bringing her ranchera and other Mexican styles of music. She is know for using her songs to take a stance against sexist male culture. Among her best known songs is “Rata de dos patas” (“Two-legged rat”).
WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $59-$119
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
“Cool Hand Luke”
The Modesto Film Society presents the classic film “Cool Hand Luke,” starring Paul Newman, to the State Theatre. Luke Jackson, a prisoner in a Southern chain gang, is tested by sadistic guards and other inmates in the 1967 film.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $8
ONLINE: thestate.org
“On the Verge”
Three Victorian female explorers enter what they believe to be a new, unexplored land, only to find themselves on a journey forward into time in the latest play from Prospect Theater Project. “On the Verge” was written by Eric Overmyer and runs Jan. 11-20 at Prospect’s downtown Modesto theater.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m Sunday; Jan. 18-20
WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25; $10 active military and students
ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org
