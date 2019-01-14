Entertainment

January 14, 2019 6:58 AM

Pablo Cruise, Paquita La Del Barrio, classic film, more to entertain Modesto region

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

Band Pablo Cruise will play a fundraiser at the Gallo Center.

Pablo Cruise

Classic rock band Pablo Cruise brings its music to the Gallo Center in an annual benefit concert for Royal Family Kids’ Camp. Royal Family is a nonprofit that serves foster kids from the Modesto region. Pablo Cruise is known for hits such as “Whatcha Gonna Do?,” “Love Will Find a Way” and “Don’t Want to Live Without It.”

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $20-$55

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Christian pop vocal group Anthem Lights plays the Gallo Center for the Arts.

Anthem Lights

Christian pop vocal group Anthem Lights takes is music to the Gallo Center. The foursome has garnered a large YouTube and streaming services following. The indie group of Caleb Grimm, Chad Graham, Spencer Kane and Joey Stamper create mash-ups and reinventions of pop hits and beloved hymns.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $19-$49

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Paquita la del Barrio returns to the Gallo Center for the Arts

Paquita La Del Barrio

Paquita La Del Barrio returns to the Gallo Center, bringing her ranchera and other Mexican styles of music. She is know for using her songs to take a stance against sexist male culture. Among her best known songs is “Rata de dos patas” (“Two-legged rat”).

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $59-$119

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Paul Newman plays a prisoner who becomes a legend to his fellow members of a chain gang in the film ‘’Cool Hand Luke.”

“Cool Hand Luke”

The Modesto Film Society presents the classic film “Cool Hand Luke,” starring Paul Newman, to the State Theatre. Luke Jackson, a prisoner in a Southern chain gang, is tested by sadistic guards and other inmates in the 1967 film.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $8

ONLINE: thestate.org

Kathleen Ennis, Jill Taylor Barnes, David Messamer, Jenni Abbott star in “On the Verge.”

“On the Verge”

Three Victorian female explorers enter what they believe to be a new, unexplored land, only to find themselves on a journey forward into time in the latest play from Prospect Theater Project. “On the Verge” was written by Eric Overmyer and runs Jan. 11-20 at Prospect’s downtown Modesto theater.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m Sunday; Jan. 18-20

WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25; $10 active military and students

ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org

