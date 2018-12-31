Entertainment

Winter ice and snow in Modesto region? Yes, it’s part of the week’s top 5 attractions

By Pat Clark

December 31, 2018 01:14 PM

Skaters take to the ice at Modesto on Ice at Modesto Centre Plaza.
Skaters take to the ice at Modesto on Ice at Modesto Centre Plaza.

Delilah Brown, left, and Julianna Blanco, right, skate during preview night at Modesto on Ice at Modesto Centre Plaza in Modesto, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. The skating rink opens Saturday.
Hit the rink

Modesto on Ice, now open for its fourth season, continues its winter events and activities for families in downtown Modesto. Besides having open ice sessions daily, skating lessons and ice hockey times, the rink can be booked for birthday parties and private events. The rink will be open daily for skaters through Jan. 21 this year.

WHEN: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. most Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. most Sundays.

WHERE: Corner of 11th and K streets, Modesto

TICKETS: $12 for children up to age 12, $15 for those ages 13 and over; includes skate rentals

ONLINE: www.modestoonice.com

The Golden Dome on the campus of the University of Notre Dame Wednesday Dec. 26, 2012 in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame and Alabama will play for the BCS National Championship Jan. 7, 2013. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
“Give Us Music”

The Notre Dame Glee Club brings its concert “Give Us Music” to the Gallo Center. The group is in its 104th year and presents its signature a cappella blend of classical and popular music. The program will include Renaissance motets, lieder by Felix Mendelssohn, contemporary settings, with folk songs, spirituals, close harmony and songs of Notre Dame.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $15

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

ED CRISOSTOMO/ecrisostomo@modbee.com Singer Morgan James hits her notes during rehearsal with the Modesto Symphony Orchestra at the Gallo Center for the Arts on Thursday evening (11-29-12) in Modesto CA.
Broadway Dreams

See the showcase finale of the Gallo Center’s partnership with the Broadway Dreams Foundation, a weeklong performance training intensive that connected entertainment industry professionals with aspiring young artists. The show, “The Hits Reimagined,” will feature regional students who will sing, dance and act alongside the professionals who taught them, including Morgan James, a graduate of Johansen High School who has gone on to a successful Broadway and recording career. An event follows where you can mingle with the cast and teaching artists.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 show; 8:30 p.m. VIP after show party

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $15-$35 show, $25 VIP after show party

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

“Like Water for Chocolate”

The State Theatre will screen the 1992 film “Like Water for Chocolate.” Based on the best-selling novel by Laura Esquival, the romantic fable follows a young woman, Tita, who discovers that her cooking may have taken on magical powers. When a young man marries her sister instead of her, Tita’s sadness seems to affect her cooking. Anyone who eats it feels her heartbreak.

WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $8

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

IMG_SECOND_AA_DellOssoHo_8_1_D1A7ECMM_L283130074.JPG
Kids tube down snow mountain during Holidays on the Farm at Dell’Osso Family Farm in Lathrop, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Winter fun

There’s still just a little time left to enjoy the Holidays on the Farm at Dell’Osso Family Farm in Lathrop. Filled with family friendly activities, there’s a Snow Mountain set up for snow tubing, along with ice skating, the Dell’Osso Express Train, zip lines and more.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. through Saturday Jan. 5

WHERE: 26 W. Stewart Road, Lathrop

ADMISSION: Free to enter, activity prices vary

ONLINE: holidaysonthefarm.com

