What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
“THE NUTCRACKER” ▪ Through Dec. 16
Central West Ballet’s traditional holiday story. 7 p.m. Dec. 7, 14; 2 p.m. Dec. 8-9, 15-16. $20-$55.
A VERY CHORAL CHRISTMAS ▪ Dec. 14-15
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Six local choirs performing holiday favorites. 7:30 p.m. $8-$15.
“NOEL THE MUSICAL” ▪ Dec. 17
New holiday family musical is the touching story of a young girl who is preparing for her starring role in a school Christmas performance, when her Mother disappears. 7:30 p.m. $19-$69.
THE DOO WOP PROJECT ▪ Dec. 19
Broadway stars and five-piece band take classic Doo Wop songs from the 1950s and ’60s and make them sound fresh. 7:30 p.m. $29-$59.
THE BRIAN SETZER ORCHESTRA ▪ Dec. 20
Holiday show. 7:30 p.m. Sold out.
DAVE KOZ AND FRIENDS ▪ Dec. 21
Saxophonist holiday show. 7:30 p.m. Scattered seats only left.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
RIVER LIGHTS CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Women’s four-part a cappella chorus rehearsals, 7-9:30 p.m. Mondays. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. 209-303-7053. www.riverlightschorus.com
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing
Thursdays, Sandy Maule; Saturdays, Rick Barnes. 1 p.m.; Sundays, Sandy Maule, 5 p.m. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com
The Modesto Traditional Jazz Society ▪ Ongoing
Dec. 16, Gloria & Friends and open jam for Rozetta. 1 p.m. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com
COLUMBIA JAZZ ARTIST SERIES ▪ Through April 14
Dec. 26, Frog Combo and Singers Reunion; January, (TBA); Feb. 1-2, Big Band Jazz Festival; March 1-2, Vocal Jazz Festival featuring Kenny Washington, Matt Falker and Barbara Morrison; April 14, Johnny Valdes. 3 p.m. Columbia College Dogwood Theater.
HOLIDAY CANDLELIGHT CONCERT ▪ Dec. 18
Maestro David Lockington and the Modesto Symphony Orchestra as we celebrate our community and the holiday season. 8 p.m. St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Modesto. $20-$57.
BLACK IRISH BAND ▪ Dec. 22
Christmas show. 7:30 p.m. Jack Douglass Saloon, 22718 Main St., Columbia. $10, includes food.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “WILDLIFE” ▪ Through Dec. 21
A complex woman’s self-determination and self-involvement disrupts the values and expectations of a 1960s nuclear family. $8.
A CHRISTMAS WISH ▪ Dec. 14-16
Strut Performing Arts dance program. 7 p.m. Dec. 14-15, 2 p.m. Dec. 16. $25.
FILM: “ELF” ▪ Dec. 17-Dec. 24
Will Ferrell stars as Buddy, a regular-sized man who was raised as an elf by Santa Claus (Edward Asner). $5-$8.
FILM: “MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET” ▪ Dec. 18 and 22
Doris Walker a no-nonsense Macy's executive, desperately searches for a new store Santa. She hires Kris Kringle who insists that he's the real Santa Claus. $5-$8.
FILM: “THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS” ▪ Dec. 18 and 21
Jack Skellington, wanders into Christmas Town. He likes the idea, tells the town to the citizens and they decide to make their own Christmas with their own twist. $5-$8.
FILM: “DIE HARD” ▪ Dec. 20
New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and two daughters on Christmas Eve. But the festivities are interrupted by a group of terrorists. 7 p.m. $5-$8.
FILM: “NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION” ▪ Dec. 21-22
Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) wants to have a perfect family Christmas, so he tries to make sure everything is in line, including the tree and house decorations. $5-$8.
FILM: “EDWARD SCISSORHANDS” ▪ Dec. 21
A scientist (Vincent Price) builds an animated human being, the gentle Edward (Johnny Depp). However, despite his kindness and artistic talent, Edward's hands make him an outcast. $5-$8.
FILM: “A CHRISTMAS STORY” ▪ Dec. 18 and 24
In the 1940s, in the town of Hammond, 9-year-old Ralphie wants one thing for Christmas – an official Red Ryder BB rifle. $5-$8.
FILM: “THE POLAR EXPRESS” ▪ Dec. 19 and 23
Santa Claus does not exist. Or does he? For one doubting boy, an astonishing event occurs. $5-$8.
FILM: “CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT” ▪ Dec. 23
Presented by The Modesto Film Society, 1945 film. Recently returned war hero (Dennis Morgan) wins a Christmas dinner to be prepared by housekeeping “expert” Barbara Stanwyck in this holiday farce. 2 p.m. $8.
FILM: “IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE” Dec. 23-24
Frank Capra's five-time Oscar nominated film is about George Bailey (James Stewart who believes his family, and the townspeople of Bedford Falls, would be better off without him. $5-$8.
FILM: “THE FAVOURITE” ▪ Dec. 25-Jan. 10
Early 18th century England is at war with the French. A frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz) governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne's ill health and mercurial temper. When a new servant Abigail Masham (Emma Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. $8.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“HER BODY AND THE FALL” ▪ Through Dec. 16
Center Stage Conservatory presents the story of a man born in the occupation in World War II and how his trauma impacts his young daughter 40 years later in America. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Nov. 30-Dec. 16; 2 p.m. Sundays Dec. 9 and 16 (no show Dec. 2). Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto. $10-$15. www.centerstagemodesto.com
“HOLIDAY JUKEBOX” ▪ Through Dec. 23
Sierra Repertory Theatre presents Christmas production filled with holiday music. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way. $32-$47. www.SierraRep.org.
ART
ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129
Dec. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Dec. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through March, landscape and portrait artwork of Carolyn Huff with reception during the Modesto Holiday Art Walk, 6-8 pm. Dec. 20. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Dec. 22, “Home for the Holidays”; Dec. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Dec. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000
Dec. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Dec. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Dec. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413
Dec. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130
Dec. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Dec. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.
TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990
Dec. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.
TREWIN FRAMERY ▪ 209-818-6004
Through Jan. 7, “Pursuit of Light X” by Chella. Reception 5-8 p.m. Thursday Dec. 5170 Pentecost Drive, Suite 1, Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
“POSADA AND THE MEXICAN PENNY PRESS” ▪ Through Dec. 30
Works by printmaker and illustrator José Guadalupe Posada (1852–1913). 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; noon-4 p.m. Sundays. $5.
“HOT OFF THE PRESS: CONTEMPORARY PRINTS” ▪ Through Jan. 27
Juried exhibition of contemporary prints, highlighting a variety of techniques and exploring personal and universal themes. A free, public reception Oct. 18, from 6-8 p.m. $5
CALL FOR ENTRIES ▪ Through Feb. 3
For “The Fine Art of Pastels,” a juried exhibition to highlight technical aspects and spirit inherent in this medium. Exhibition will be on view from March 27–May 26.
FAMILY FRIDAY: HOLIDAY PAJAMA PARTY: COOKIES & “COCO” ▪ Dec. 14
Enjoy warm cocoa, cookies and popcorn and watch the Disney Pixar movie “Coco.” 7-8 p.m. Free.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
Dec. 20, Queensrÿche; March 22, Vince Neil; April 7, Alan Parsons Live Project; May 12, Robin Trower. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Dec. 14, Rebel Heart; Dec. 15, Gotcha Covered; Dec. 20, Guy Dossi Band; Dec. 21, Lacy J. Dalton; Dec. 22 Stompbox; Dec. 27 Jank Tones; Dec. 28, Superbad; Dec. 29, Left of Centre; Dec. 30, Night Fever; Dec. 31, Busta Groove New Year’s Eve Party ($10). 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
HOLIDAY
CANDLELIGHT TOURS ▪ Dec. 14-16
Tour the holiday decorated historic McHenry Mansion by candle and gas light as docents answer questions with musicians playing holiday music. Dessert included. 5:30-7:30 p.m. $5, purchase at the Mansion Gift Store.
ANNUAL WINTER BAZAAR ▪ Dec. 15
Stockard Coffee PTA presents 30 vendors selling homemade goods and more. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 3900 Northview Drive, Modesto, CA.
LIVE NATIVITY ▪ Dec. 14-16
Community Event with complimentary refreshments. Reenactments every half-hour from 7-8:30 p.m. Modesto Free Methodist Church, 1520 Rose Ave. Free. www.modestofm.org.
FOOD & FUN
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
FAIR FOOD FRIDAY ▪ Ongoing
Carnival treats. Proceeds benefit Stanislaus County veterans. 5-8 p.m. Fourth Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-343-6292.
BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪ Fridays
Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos, Oakdale Road and Sylvan Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET Through Dec. 15
More than 60 vendors. Dec. 15 includes customer appreciate event with raffles. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
Comments