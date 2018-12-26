Entertainment

Ready to ring in 2019? Here’s where to find New Year’s Eve parties in Modesto region

By Pat Clark

December 26, 2018 12:34 PM

Ready to show 2018 the door? A handful of Modesto are venues are ready to help you do just that with music, revelry and — of course — plenty of champagne.

Here’s a look at just some of the restaurants, bars and other places that will help you ring in 2019, from adult-oriented parties to events for families:

For adults

Moonshine Bandits New Year’s Bash: Shiner Nation will gather as this popular outlaw hip-hop duo from Los Banos celebrates with a big ballroom bash. The duo of Brett Brooks, known as Bird, and Dusty Dahlgren, known as Big Tex, have been performing together since high school. This is a 21-and-older event. 7:30 p.m. California Ballroom, 432 Sixth St., Modesto. $20-$30. chrisriccipresents.com.

Black Oak Casino New Year’s Eve Party: Dance party band Busta Groove headlines the music in the Willow Creek Lounge at Black Oak Casino, playing hits from the 1970s through today. The party runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the casino, 19400 Tuolumne Road North, Tuolumne. $10. 209-928-9363.

New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball: The Boardroom’s annual Masquerade Ball is a dress-to-impress event that features music and DJs. Cocktail attire and masks strongly suggested. 9 p.m. The Boardroom, 1528 J St., Modesto. $20 in advance; price at the door TBA. 209-409-8665.

Surla’s New Year’s Eve Bash: Special New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu available for $75. A DJ will provide the entertainment, and there will be a toast and party favors at midnight. Starts at 6 p.m. Surla’s, 431 12th St., Modesto. 209-550-5555.

Ralston’s Goat New Year’s Eve: DJ Andy Cruz will play music from the 1980s through today. There will be a champagne toast at midnight for revelers. 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. 1001 10th St., Modesto. Free. 209-549-9413.

Tiki New Year’s Eve Party: This indoor/outdoor party features DJ Invisible playing favorite songs from the passing year, with an option to dance under the stars at the Tiki Lounge. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 932 McHenry Ave., Modesto. $10. 209-577-9969.

Yosemite Lanes New Year’s Eve: This adults party follows the annual kids/family event earlier in the evening (see below). There will be bowling and revelry and a champagne toast at midnight, as well food and beverage specials. Yosemite Lanes, 2301 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto. $80 per lane for adult party (up to eight); $25 deposit required to hold the lanes. 209-524-9161.

Francesca’s New Year’s Eve Celebration: DJ Ja Boy will lead the dancing all night before a midnight balloon drop at this Patterson venue inside the Best Western Inn. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Francesca’s Restaurant & Lounge, 2959 Speno Drive, Patterson. $25 advance at eventbrite.com, $35 at the door includes two drink tickets, champagne toast and party favors. 209-892-4888.

A Night to Remember: The Mike Torres Band and DJ Kenny K will play music with radio station KWIN also on sight. The event features three party rooms, a balloon drop and champagne toast. There also will be a 6 p.m. buffet dinner offered. The party begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $40 for party only, $75 for party and buffet. Clarion Inn, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. Reservations at 209-521-1612.

Palladium’s New Year’s Eve: Live bands and four DJs provide the music from hip-hop to old school to salsa in four separate party rooms. Festivities include a champagne toast at midnight, balloon drop, party favors. 8 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Palladium Nightclub, 950 10th St., Modesto. $20 advance, $25-$30 at the door. 209-522-8899.

Crocodile’s New Year’s Eve Party: An all-you-can-eat prime rib buffet will be served from 6 to 8 p.m. at this nightclub for $40. Those who just want to ring in the new year without the meal pay $20 with the party starting at 8 p.m. Crocodile’s Nightclub, 1745 Prescott Road, Modesto. 209-544-1962.

Twisted Pig New Year’s Eve Celebration: A DJ will provide music for a night of dancing. There will be a champagne toast at midnight. 5 p.m. 2717 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-248-7243.

For Families

Yosemite Lanes Family New Year’s Eve Party: Take the entire family out for an evening of bowling and fun. A party for kids begins the evening from 4 to 7 p.m., with raffles and live music and a sparkling apple cider toast at 6 p.m. Yosemite Lanes, 2301 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto. $65 per lane for family party (up to six people); $25 deposit required to hold the lanes. 209-524-9161.

McHenry Bowl’s New Year’s Eve: Family-friendly bowling, apple cider or champagne toast, party favors and more. Starts at 5 p.m. McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave., Modesto. $45 per hour lane (up to six people). 209-571-2695.

Ring in the New Year Celebration: This family event at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church includes DJ music, a play area for the kids and more. Services begin the event at 6 p.m., followed by festivities at 8:30 p.m. and dinner at 9 p.m. 313 Tokay Ave., Modesto. Pre-sale tickets are $35, $45 at the door for adults; $15 and $25 for ages 10-18; free ages 9 and under. www.goannunciation.org.

Funworks NYE Party: There will be unlimited admission to all attractions and some video games offered with a pizza buffet for $39.99 for those over 48-inches tall; $34.99 for those under 48-inches; under 36-inches free with paying adult. RSVP required. There will be a balloon drop and cider at midnight. 6 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 4307 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-549-7888

Modesto On Ice: The seasonal skating rink in downtown offers a late-night skate with a balloon drop and cider toast at midnight. There also will be games and a photo booth. 10 p.m.-12:15 a.m. Modesto On Ice, 11th and K streets. $25 adults, $20 children. modestoonice.com. 209 300-3693.

The Shire’s NYE Celebration: Music by several artists, video games, art and more. All-ages event. 7 p.m. Monsoon Restaurant, 950 10th St., Modesto. $8 advance, $12 at the door. 209-809-4412.

