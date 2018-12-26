Ready to ring in 2019? Here’s where to find New Year’s Eve parties in Modesto region

This picture taken Friday, Jan. 31, 2014, shows two glasses of sparkling wine of manufacturer Schlumberger in Vienna, Austria. Just when it seemed that Austria survived the Eurocrisis unscathed, austerity has hit _ in the form of a tax on sekt, the countrys version of champagne. The planned levy pales in severity compared to the hardships imposed on citizens of other EU nations roiled by economic downturn. But in this prosperous nation of bubbly-sipping ball-goers, its leaving a sour taste in thousands of mouths, just as the countrys famed round of waltz galas gets under way. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak) The Associated Press