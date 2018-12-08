Meet Sugar Plum Fairies and more at annual ‘Nutcracker’ parties in Modesto

Meet kings and queens and fairies galore at the annual Sugar Plum Fairy Parties from Central West Ballet.
The Modesto ballet company continues its tradition of hosting Sugar Plum Fairy Parties after its matinee productions of “The Nutcracker” at the Gallo Center for the Arts. The shows bring hundreds out during the holidays to enjoy the classic ballet about a nutcracker that springs to life on Christmas Eve.
The company has hosted its Sugar Plum Fairy Parties, which allow audience members to meet the cast and characters in costume, since its inception 1987.
The Sugar Plum Fairy parties will continue Sunday, and Dec. 15 and 16, after the matinee performances. Tickets are $6 for the parties. For more information, go to www.galloarts.org.
