Hundreds enjoy downtown holiday celebrations. What floats were judged the best?

Downtown Modesto was the place to be Saturday for the annual holiday celebration that began with the Dickens Faire, continued with the Celebration of Lights Parade and ended with the Rockin’ Holiday event at Tenth Street Plaza.
Hundreds of people withstood cold and sometimes rainy weather to watch more than 90 entrants in the parade. And really, all of those participating in the parade should receive awards for battling the elements.
What floats were judged the best? Here is the list of winners:
Non-Profit – Filipino American Association of Stanislaus County Large
Commercial Business Float Division – Roberts Auto Sales & VMI Rocks
Classic Vehicle Float Division – Don’s Mobile Glass
Non-Profit Float Division – Kate’s Rescue for Animals
Community Float Division – Luv 2 Dance
Small Commercial Business Float Division – Bumping Rita the Clown
Youth Float Division – Modesto FFA
High School Division 1A & 2A – Johansen & Gregori Bands
High School 3A & 4A – Cesar Chavez Marching Band & Color Guard
Junior High School Band Float Division – Ustach Middle School
Sweepstakes Winner – Roberts Auto Sales
Afte the parade, a crowd gathered at Tenth Street Plaza for the Rockin’ Holiday event and the lighting of the 50-foot pixel tree. The day kicked off with the Dickens Faire in and around the McHenry Mansion.
The holiday season kicked off in downtown Modesto, California, on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, with the lighting of the 50-foot pixel tree at Tenth Street Plaza on opening night of Rockin' Holiday, which continues through Jan. 1.
Crystal Creamery was one of many floats during the Celebration of Lights Parade in downtown Modesto Saturday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Marty Bicek
The streets were lined in front of the State Theater during the Celebration of Lights Parade Saturday, Nov. 30, 2018.
