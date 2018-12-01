Celebration of Lights Parade in downtown Modesto

The Celebration of Lights Parade took over downtown Modesto on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. More than 90 floats or groups paraded through the city streets.
By


Hundreds enjoy downtown holiday celebrations. What floats were judged the best?

By Bee Staff Reports

December 01, 2018 11:28 PM

Downtown Modesto was the place to be Saturday for the annual holiday celebration that began with the Dickens Faire, continued with the Celebration of Lights Parade and ended with the Rockin’ Holiday event at Tenth Street Plaza.

Hundreds of people withstood cold and sometimes rainy weather to watch more than 90 entrants in the parade. And really, all of those participating in the parade should receive awards for battling the elements.

What floats were judged the best? Here is the list of winners:

  • Non-Profit – Filipino American Association of Stanislaus County Large
  • Commercial Business Float Division – Roberts Auto Sales & VMI Rocks
  • Classic Vehicle Float Division – Don’s Mobile Glass
  • Non-Profit Float Division – Kate’s Rescue for Animals
  • Community Float Division – Luv 2 Dance
  • Small Commercial Business Float Division – Bumping Rita the Clown
  • Youth Float Division – Modesto FFA
  • High School Division 1A & 2A – Johansen & Gregori Bands
  • High School 3A & 4A – Cesar Chavez Marching Band & Color Guard
  • Junior High School Band Float Division – Ustach Middle School
  • Sweepstakes Winner – Roberts Auto Sales

Afte the parade, a crowd gathered at Tenth Street Plaza for the Rockin’ Holiday event and the lighting of the 50-foot pixel tree. The day kicked off with the Dickens Faire in and around the McHenry Mansion.

The holiday season kicked off in downtown Modesto, California, on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, with the lighting of the 50-foot pixel tree at Tenth Street Plaza on opening night of Rockin' Holiday, which continues through Jan. 1.





MB Holiday parade 02.JPG
Crystal Creamery was one of many floats during the Celebration of Lights Parade in downtown Modesto Saturday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com

MB Holiday parade 04.JPG
The streets were lined in front of the State Theater during the Celebration of Lights Parade Saturday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com

MBHolidayparade08.JPG
Santa Claus was on hand a top Modesto Fire Rescue 1 during the Celebration of Lights Parade in downtown Modesto Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.
Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com

MBHolidayparade06.JPG
Ustach Middle School marching band and guard walk the parade route during the Celebration of Lights Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.
Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com

MB Holiday parade 03.JPG
CHIP from the California Highway Patrol was wishing everyone a Merry Chipmas during the Celebration of Lights Parade Saturday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com

JWDickensFaire05.JPG
A horse drawn carriage gets loaded with passengers in front of the McHenry Mansion during the Dickens Faire in Downtown Modesto on December 1, 2018.
John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com

JWDickensFaire08.JPG
Jason Hoffman plays the bagpipes during the Dickens Faire in Downtown Modesto on December 1, 2018.
John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com

JWDickensFaire04.JPG
Lani Turner, a McHenry Mansion docent explains how old kitchen tools worked during the Dickens Faire in Downtown Modesto on December 1, 2018.
John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com

JWDickensFaire02.JPG
The Dickens Faire in Downtown Modesto on December 1, 2018.
John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com

